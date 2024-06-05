Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, and ﬁnancial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. We believe that the most signiﬁcant risk factors that could affect our ﬁnancial performance in the near term include: (i) the impacts to underlying demand for our products from global economic conditions, political uncertainty, and changes in environmental standards and governmental regulations; (ii) competitors' actions, including pricing, expansion in key markets, and product offerings; (iii) the cost and availability of raw materials; (iv) the degree to which higher costs can be offset with productivity measures and/or passed on to customers through price increases, without a signiﬁcant loss of volume;

(v) foreign currency ﬂuctuations; and (vi) the execution and integration of acquisitions.

Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following:

International Operations - worldwide economic, social, political and market conditions; changes in political conditions, including those related to China, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war and related hostilities in the Middle East; ﬂuctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks associated with international operations, including in emerging markets

Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war and related hostilities in the Middle East; ﬂuctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks associated with international operations, including in emerging markets Our Business - ﬂuctuations in demand affecting sales to customers; ﬂuctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; changes in our markets due to competitive conditions, technological developments, laws and regulations, tariffs and customer preferences; increasing environmental standards; the impact of competitive products and pricing; execution and integration of acquisitions; selling prices; customer and supplier concentrations or consolidations; ﬁnancial condition of distributors; outsourced manufacturers; product and

service quality; restructuring and other productivity actions; timely development and market acceptance of new products, including sustainable or sustainably-sourced products; investment in development activities and new production facilities; successful implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment; our ability to generate sustained productivity improvement; our ability to achieve and sustain targeted cost reductions; collection of receivables from customers; our sustainability and governance practices; and epidemics, pandemics or other outbreaks of illness

Income Taxes - ﬂuctuations in tax rates; changes in tax laws and regulations, and uncertainties associated with interpretations of such laws and regulations; retention of tax incentives; outcome of tax audits; and the realization of deferred tax assets

Human Capital - recruitment and retention of employees and collective labor arrangements

Our Indebtedness - credit risks; our ability to obtain adequate ﬁnancing arrangements and maintain access to capital; ﬂuctuations in interest rates; volatility in ﬁnancial markets; and compliance with our debt covenants

Ownership of Our Stock - potential signiﬁcant variability of our stock price and amounts of future dividends and share repurchases

Legal and Regulatory Matters - protection and infringement of intellectual property; impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, including with respect to environmental, compliance and anti-corruption, environmental, health and safety, and trade compliance

anti-corruption, environmental, health and safety, and trade compliance Other Financial Matters - ﬂuctuations in pension costs and goodwill impairment

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2023 Form 10-K, ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2024 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of our most recent earnings release (April 24, 2024), and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement the presentation of our ﬁnancial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures internally to evaluate trends in our underlying performance, as well as to facilitate comparison to the results of competitors for quarters and year-to-date periods, as applicable. Based on feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are also useful to their assessments of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity.

