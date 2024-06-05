Deon Stander, President and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Francisco Melo, President, Solutions Group
June 5, 2024
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, and ﬁnancial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. We believe that the most signiﬁcant risk factors that could affect our ﬁnancial performance in the near term include: (i) the impacts to underlying demand for our products from global economic conditions, political uncertainty, and changes in environmental standards and governmental regulations; (ii) competitors' actions, including pricing, expansion in key markets, and product offerings; (iii) the cost and availability of raw materials; (iv) the degree to which higher costs can be offset with productivity measures and/or passed on to customers through price increases, without a signiﬁcant loss of volume;
(v) foreign currency ﬂuctuations; and (vi) the execution and integration of acquisitions.
Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following:
- International Operations - worldwide economic, social, political and market conditions; changes in political conditions, including those related to China, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war and related hostilities in the Middle East; ﬂuctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks associated with international operations, including in emerging markets
- Our Business - ﬂuctuations in demand affecting sales to customers; ﬂuctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; changes in our markets due to competitive conditions, technological developments, laws and regulations, tariffs and customer preferences; increasing environmental standards; the impact of competitive products and pricing; execution and integration of acquisitions; selling prices; customer and supplier concentrations or consolidations; ﬁnancial condition of distributors; outsourced manufacturers; product and
service quality; restructuring and other productivity actions; timely development and market acceptance of new products, including sustainable or sustainably-sourced products; investment in development activities and new production facilities; successful implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment; our ability to generate sustained productivity improvement; our ability to achieve and sustain targeted cost reductions; collection of receivables from customers; our sustainability and governance practices; and epidemics, pandemics or other outbreaks of illness
- Information Technology - disruptions in information technology systems, cyber attacks or other security breaches; and successful installation of new or upgraded information technology systems
- Income Taxes - ﬂuctuations in tax rates; changes in tax laws and regulations, and uncertainties associated with interpretations of such laws and regulations; retention of tax incentives; outcome of tax audits; and the realization of deferred tax assets
- Human Capital - recruitment and retention of employees and collective labor arrangements
- Our Indebtedness - credit risks; our ability to obtain adequate ﬁnancing arrangements and maintain access to capital; ﬂuctuations in interest rates; volatility in ﬁnancial markets; and compliance with our debt covenants
- Ownership of Our Stock - potential signiﬁcant variability of our stock price and amounts of future dividends and share repurchases
- Legal and Regulatory Matters - protection and infringement of intellectual property; impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, including with respect to environmental, compliance and anti-corruption, environmental, health and safety, and trade compliance
- Other Financial Matters - ﬂuctuations in pension costs and goodwill impairment
For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2023 Form 10-K, ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2024 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of our most recent earnings release (April 24, 2024), and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement the presentation of our ﬁnancial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures internally to evaluate trends in our underlying performance, as well as to facilitate comparison to the results of competitors for quarters and year-to-date periods, as applicable. Based on feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are also useful to their assessments of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity.
Avery Dennison: leader in diverse and growing markets
Sales by Segment(1)
Solutions
Group
Intelligent $8.4B
Labels
Materials
Group
Sales by End Market Category(1)
Sales by Geographic End Market(1)
Staples
Food
Industrial/
Other(2)
~60%
Durable
LATAM
HPC
S. Asia
U.S.
China
~40%
Beverage
Apparel
E. Europe
Pharma
& MENA
Oth. Non-
Western
Durable
Discretionary
Logistics
Europe
Staples ~20%
~30%
Healthcare
Avery Dennison is a global materials science and digital identiﬁcation solutions company that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efﬁciency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers.
- FY23 sales
- Includes Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa
Continuing to shift our portfolio toward higher value products and solutions…
20102016
High
Value
High
HV
Value
High
HV
Value
~20%
~30%
2023
HV
~43%
Base
Base
Base
…and uniquely positioned to lead at the intersection of the physical and digital
Intelligent Labels
18%
Organic Sales
CAGR
● Industry-leading position
~$850M
- Global scale, proprietary technology, innovation and go-to-market team
- Helping address key industry challenges
- Optimize labor/supply chains, reduce waste, advance sustainability and help brands/consumers better connect
- Continuing to invest to accelerate new category adoptions
Targeting ~20% growth in 2024 as new categories adopt and apparel industry normalizes
