Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced that Greg Lovins, sr. vice president & chief financial officer, and Deon Stander, vice president and general manager, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference on December 8, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM ET and ending by 11:45 AM ET.

This event will be webcast, and following the conclusion of the conference a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employed more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries in 2020. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

