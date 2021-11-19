Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avery Dennison Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Event

11/19/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced that Greg Lovins, sr. vice president & chief financial officer, and Deon Stander, vice president and general manager, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference on December 8, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM ET and ending by 11:45 AM ET.

This event will be webcast, and following the conclusion of the conference a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employed more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries in 2020. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
06:46aAvery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
11/08INSIDER SELL : Avery Dennison
MT
11/02AVERY DENNISON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11/01INSIDER SELL : Avery Dennison
MT
11/01Berenberg Bank Adjusts Avery Dennison PT to $255 From $250, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/28Avery Dennison Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.68 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to S..
MT
10/28Avery Dennison Declares Dividend
BU
10/28Avery Dennison Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 15, 20..
CI
10/28UBS Lifts Avery Dennison's Price Target to $232 From $230, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/27Avery Dennison Seeks M&A Opportunities
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 346 M - -
Net income 2021 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 670 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 18 197 M 18 197 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 31 765
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 219,78 $
Average target price 229,36 $
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Kenneth C. Hicks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION41.69%18 197
BALL CORPORATION1.12%30 517
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.10.04%13 897
SEALED AIR CORPORATION43.61%9 581
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.15.02%9 489
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.43.81%5 850