Avery Dennison : August 31, 2021 Avery Dennison Completes Acquisition of Vestcom

GLENDALE, Calif. - AUGUST 31, 2021 - Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced it completed the acquisition of Vestcom for the purchase price of $1.45 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Vestcom, is a market-leading provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf-edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies. It uses data management capabilities to synthesize and streamline store-level data and deliver item-specific, price-integrated messaging at the shopper's point of decision. Vestcom is now an Avery Dennison company.

