Avery Dennison : August 31, 2021 Avery Dennison Completes Acquisition of Vestcom

08/31/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GLENDALE, Calif. - AUGUST 31, 2021 - Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced it completed the acquisition of Vestcom for the purchase price of $1.45 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Vestcom, is a market-leading provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf-edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies. It uses data management capabilities to synthesize and streamline store-level data and deliver item-specific, price-integrated messaging at the shopper's point of decision. Vestcom is now an Avery Dennison company.

Disclaimer

Avery Dennison Corporation published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 20:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
