Avery Dennison : Credit Suisse Basic Materials Presentation -- September 2020

OVERVIEW
Creating superior long-term value
#1 player in primary businesses, leveraging strong competitive advantages in large, growing, diverse end markets
Catalysts for consistent GDP+ growth with top-quartile returns
Successfully executing key strategies:
Driving outsized growth in high value categories
Growing proﬁtably in our base business
Attaining 2025 sustainability goals
Relentless focus on innovation, productivity, and highly disciplined capital allocation… driving consistent progress toward achievement of long-term goals
OVERVIEW
Key takeaways for the short-term
Safety and well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis
Q3 sales to-date (as of Sept 11) trending better than expected, with solid sequential improvement across all segments and most regions (see Appendix, Slide 24)
Businesses are resilient across economic cycles
Executing well against cost saving plans, both structural and temporary
Now targeting $60 mil. to $70 mil. of net restructuring savings + ~$150 mil. of temporary savings in 2020
Strong balance sheet (net debt to adj. EBITDA ratio of 2.1) and ample liquidity
Free cash ﬂow strong across wide range of scenarios… targeting ~$500 mil. for 2020
Strategic priorities are unchanged; ringfencing key investments in high value categories, including RFID, while driving long-term proﬁtable growth in the base
Avery Dennison at a glance
Recognized industry leader
More than 30,000 employees
Operations in more than 50 countries
Manufacturer of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials for diverse end markets, as well as converted products (tickets, tags and labels) for retail apparel and other end markets
Sustainable competitive advantages
Global scale; 180+ operating locations
Materials science capabilities focused on pressure-sensitive adhesives
Innovative process technology
Operational and commercial excellence
Sales by Segment(1)
LGM
and Graphic
RBIS
Branding and
Solutions
IHM
and Materials
Net Sales
1 billion
Pie chart based on FY 2019 net sales
Catalysts for consistent GDP+ top line growth
Portfolio Shift (% of total sales(1))
20102019
High Value
•
Secular trends drive GDP+ growth
Categories
•
Tapes, RFID, Graphics,
~$2.7B
Specialty Labels
Emerging
Markets
~$2.3B(2)
Further penetration of self-adhesive label technology
Increased per capita consumption
~60% of total sales tied to one or both of these two categories
Constant currency
Approximately one-third of emerging market sales are in high value categories, which are included in the ~$2.7B above.
INTELLIGENT LABELS
RFID adoption driving signiﬁcant growth
(1) Source: IDTechEx
$500+ mil. revenue platform incl. Smartrac, targeted to grow 15-20%, adding ~1 point to annual Company growth
Signiﬁcant investment to sustain leading position in rapidly growing market
Ongoing capex and operating expense investment to support organic growth
Acquisition of Smartrac inlay division
Equity investments in Wiliot and PragmatIC
Apparel is leading market for UHF RFID today
Key enabler for omni-channel retailing
AVY has >50% share in this segment
Promising early stage developments outside apparel
Multiple end markets, including food, beauty, aviation, logistics
Channel access through LGM converters
Strong track record of delivering against long-term ﬁnancial targets
2017 - 2021
2017 - 2019
TARGETS
RESULTS
Sales Growth
4%+ Organic(1)
3.9% Organic(3)
5%+ Ex. Currency(1,2)
5.7% Ex. Currency(3)
Operating Margin
11%+ in 2021
10.9% in 2019
Adj(4): 11.7% in 2019
Adjusted EPS Growth
10%+(1)
18.0%(3)
Return on Total Capital (ROTC)
17%+ in 2021
11.9% in 2019
Adj(5): 19.6% in 2019
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
2.3x to 2.6x(6)
1.7x at Y/E 2019
First committed externally to long-term targets in 2012
Targets designed to deliver above-average cumulative EVA growth vs. capital market peers and superior TSR
Substantially met or exceeded all long-term goals for last two cycles (2012-2015and2014-2018)
Reﬂects ﬁve-year compound annual growth rate, with 2016 as the base period
Impact of closed acquisitions as of 3/8/2017 is approximately 1 point of growth
Reﬂects three-year compound annual growth rate, with 2016 as the base period
Excluding restructuring charges and other items
Excluding impact of U.S. pension plan termination
Reﬂects adjustment of target (from a range of 1.7x to 2.0x) in July 2018, following decision to fully fund and terminate our U.S. pension plan. See Form 8-K ﬁled July 11, 2018.
Disciplined approach to capital allocation
Progress vs. Long-Term Sustainability Targets
In 2015, we set out to reach eight sustainability goals by 2025 and we have since made steady progress toward nearly all of them. Here are some highlights:
2025 Goals
We will reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 3% year-over-year, with at least a 26% reduction compared to our 2015 baseline.
We will source 100% certiﬁed paper, of which at least 70% will be Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certiﬁed.
Our operations will be 95% landﬁll-free, with 75% of our waste repurposed.
We will maintain world class safety and engagement scores.
We will cultivate a diverse workforce with 40% of leadership positions ﬁlled by women.
2019 Progress
As of September 30, 2019, we reduced emissions by more than 30% against our baseline.
Over 88% of our paper is certiﬁed. Close to 79% of our face paper is FSC-certiﬁed.
As of November 2019, 94% of waste from our operations was diverted from landﬁlls and we recycled 65% of our waste.
We achieved a world-class Recordable Incident Rate of 0.23. We achieved a ﬁrst-rate82% employee engagement score.
34% of our manager level and above positions were ﬁlled by women, up from 27% in 2015.
Creating Value For All Our Stakeholders (annual update)
Customers
Employees
Community
Shareholders
• Deliver industry leading
• Engage and develop our people
• Reduce greenhouse gas emissions
• Deliver superior total
service, quality, and
• Maintain a safe working
• Responsibly source paper, ﬁlms,
shareholder return
innovation
environment
and chemicals
• Strong corporate
• Eliminate waste
governance
1
2
Q1-17
96.7%
82%
Q1-18
Q1-19
96%
96%
81%
81%
93%
91.9%
91.4%
Measure of stock delivery ﬂexibility for Label and Packaging Materials.
Energy Intensity measured in megawatt hours per million square meters produced in the Material businesses. Customer Service Flexibility and Energy Intensity 2019 ﬁgures are year to date.
Appendix A:
Segment Overview
Broad exposure to diverse end markets, with ~60% tied to non-durable consumer goods, logistics & shipping, and medical products
2019 Sales by Product Category
-durable consumer goods
Apparel
Industrial / Durable
Logistics, Shipping, & Variable Information
Medical / Healthcare
Non-durable Consumer Goods
Vast majority of these sales tied to labeling of food, beverage, and home and personal care (HPC) products.
Growth catalysts: Emerging markets (increased use of packaged goods with rising middle class) and labeling technology shifts to pressure-sensitive
Logistics, Shipping & Other Variable Information Growth catalysts: Increase in e-commerce beneﬁts our businesses serving variable information needs, including non-apparel RFID
Retail Apparel "Discretionary staple". Growth catalyst: expansion of omni-channel retailing
Industrial / Durable
Cyclical.
Growth catalyst: shift from mechanical to adhesive-based fastening
Diversiﬁed geographic exposure
2019 Sales by Manufacturing Location
2019 Sales by End Market, estimated
U.S.
Western Europe
China
Other Asia (ex-China)
E. Europe & MENA
Latin America
Other(1)
Other includes Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand
LGM at a glance
2019 Financial Snapshot
Sales
$4.7 bil.
Organic Sales Change
1.2%
Adjusted Operating Margin
13.3%
High Value Categories
~37%
Emerging
Markets
~39%
Sales by Product
Base Label Specialty / Durables
Graphics
Reﬂectives
Sales by Geography
.S.
Western Europe
Asia Paciﬁc
Latin America
. Europe & MENA
LGM delivers growth and high returns
Leader in growing self-adhesive labels industry (~2.5X next largest competitor)
Clear and sustainable competitive advantages
Global scale, materials science, and process technology
Operational and commercial excellence
Superior end-user and application insights
Leader in customer service, responsiveness and technical support
Catalysts for growth above GDP and the industry
Industry leading innovations driving decoration transfer and sustainability
Unparalleled presence in emerging markets
Leveraging strengths to win in high value product categories
Disciplined approach to proﬁtable growth in base business
Relentless focus on productivity and capital efﬁciency
IHM at a glance
2019 Financial Snapshot
Sales
$674 mil.
Organic Sales Change
0.4%
Adjusted Operating Margin
10.3%
Sales by Product
Automotive
Other Industrial
Healthcare
Retail
Sales by Geography
U.S.
Europe
Asia Paciﬁc
Latin America
IHM positioned for superior long-term value creation
Application-based,speciﬁed functional materials businesses serving common markets
Share gain opportunity in large, attractive markets
Favorable secular trends drive GDP+ growth
Custom engineered solutions support higher margins and strong customer retention rate
Compelling opportunity to invest and acquire; expanding scale/capabilities
RBIS at a glance
2019 Financial Snapshot
Sales
$1.7 bil.
Organic Sales Change
5.1%
Adjusted Operating Margin
12.5%
Sales by Product
Apparel Tags & Labels
RFID
Ext. Embellishments
PSD (ex. RFID)
Sales by Geography markets, estimated)
U.S.
Europe
Asia Paciﬁc
Others
RBIS has delivered on promise
Leading global player in branding and information solutions for apparel
Attractive growth catalysts in RFID and external embellishments
Base apparel business positioned for sustained proﬁtable growth over the long-term
Dramatically improved delivery cycle times; ﬂexibility now a competitive advantage
Signiﬁcant reductions to ﬁxed cost structure enhanced margin and competitiveness
Continued focus on cost reduction through productivity initiatives and localized material sourcing
Core volume growth ahead of apparel unit imports, as new business model has resonated with customers
RFID - Industry beneﬁts and RBIS competitive advantages
Apparel Supply Chain
In-Store + Web/Mobile
PROCESS
RFID BENEFITS
Reduced errors, cost, losses
Seamless integration into existing trim
80% improvement on ship/pack accuracy
99+% inventory accuracy (vs. ~65% without RFID)
60-80%reduction in out-of-stock items
2-12%overall sales lift, 10% shrink reduction
Enables omni-channel retail and Internet of Things
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
• Proven ﬁve-step adoption process
•
1700+ RFID patents
• Global service bureaus, world-class quality
•
Most experienced market development team
•
In-plant capabilities for speed advantage
•
Global PMO, piloting, advance ROI model
Appendix B:
Second Quarter Review
Monthly Sales Trends
COVID Update
2020 Outlook
Second Quarter Review
Reported EPS of $0.95; adj. EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.27, above our expectations in April
Reported sales declined 14.9%
Sales change ex. currency (non-GAAP) of (12.0%)
Organic sales change (non-GAAP) of (13.7%)
Solid sequential improvement through the quarter overall, driven by RBIS and Graphics
Reported operating margin down 350 bps to 8.1%
Adj. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) down 60 bps to 14.0%
Adj. operating margin (non-GAAP) down 140 bps to 10.7%
YTD free cash ﬂow of $109 mil.
LGM expanded adj. operating margin by 100 bps despite top line challenge; sales down 5% organically, reﬂecting combined Graphics and Reﬂective Solutions decline of ~30%
RBIS sales down 36% organically due to closure of retail stores and apparel manufacturing hubs; modestly positive adj. operating income, as expected, as relatively high variable margin was partially offset by aggressive cost management
IHM sales down 21% organically on reduced industrial demand, most notably in automotive
Monthly Sales Trends (comparison to prior year; unaudited)
Organic Growth
March
April
May
June
July
Aug
LGM
5%
(4%)
(2%)
(8%)
(6%)
(1%)
LPM
7%
7%
2%
(6%)
(5%)
0%
Graphics & Reﬂective
(8%)
(55%)
(26%)
(16%)
(10%)
(8%)
RBIS*
2%
(54%)
(38%)
(17%)
(5%)
(5%)
IHM
(6%)
(17%)
(25%)
(21%)
(15%)
(5%)
Total Company
3%
(17%)
(13%)
(11%)
(7%)
(2%)
Total Company, Ex Curr Growth
5%
(16%)
(11%)
(10%)
(4%)
0%
* Enterprise RFID sales up more than 20% on an organic basis in Q3 through Sep 11, and up over 70% including Smartrac acquisition.
Operations / Market Update in Light of COVID-19(updated July 27, 2020)
Label and Graphic Materials (LGM)
Retail Branding and Info. Solutions (RBIS)
Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM)
67% of 2019 sales
23% of 2019 sales
10% of 2019 sales
● Most plants operational throughout crisis, with
● Government-mandated closures continued to
● All plants now operational, some with limited
exception of sites in India, which are now up
impact operations in many countries during April
production
and running
and first few weeks of May; all sites now
● Demand for industrial categories (~60% of IHM
operational
● LPM volume surge in NA/EU mid-March through
○ Our global footprint providing significant
sales in 2019) weakened further during Q2
April, driven by food, hygiene, and
competitive advantage during pandemic; key
reflecting global decline in industrial production
pharmaceutical product labeling, as well as
to meeting retailer/brand owner needs as
(though timing for our business impacted by
variable information (e.g., e-commerce labels),
they ramp back up (Smartrac acquisition
customers building some inventory in early
followed by slowdown in June. Portion of
further strengthening our advantage)
stages of pandemic due to supply chain
volume surge and subsequent slowdown due to
uncertainty)
inventory build/destocking throughout supply
● Sharp decline in demand from apparel retailers
● Medical division (~15% of IHM sales in 2019),
chain
and brands, reflecting widespread closure of
● Though China demand for label materials
malls and other retail outlets
historically focused on advanced wound care,
has commercialized new personal protective
improved following decline in Jan/Feb, balance
● Enterprise-wide sales of RFID products up over
equipment (PPE) solutions to address urgent
of emerging markets deteriorated as lockdowns
10% ex. currency in Q2 with benefit of Smartrac
need
spread across the globe and continued through
acquisition; down 20% organically, as increased
much of Q2, with India particularly hard hit early
penetration of market was more than offset by
in the quarter
decline in existing programs tied to apparel
● Sharp decline in demand for Graphics &
○ Project pipeline continues to expand
(engagements up >35% since start of year)
Reflective Solutions and material for durable
○ Current environment underscoring value of
label applications (e.g., consumer appliances,
RFID as key technology to improve supply
tires, etc.) beginning in March; sequential
chains and support customer automation over
improvement monthly since April
the long-term
Agile teams effectively managing
through crisis (updated July 27, 2020)
Supporting
Our
Communities
Shifted resources to produce PPE and handsanitizer to donate to local communities
Avery Dennison Foundation increasing grantsto provide employee assistance andrapid community response
Ensuring
Safety and
Well-being of
Our Team
Continue to adapt safety protocols based on new information; focus has shifted to ensuring safe "back to work" environment
During initial weeks of facility closures, company ensured that employees continued to receive full pay
Extended salary continuation in jurisdictions with weaker social safety nets
Mitigating
Supply Chain
Risk
Partnered with suppliers (and customers) to keep supply chains open (essential business)
Negligible disruptions to supply chain throughout pandemic
Global footprint with dual sourcing or available alternatives for most commodities
Selective strategic inventory build
● Adapted quickly to manage peak demand in
Meeting
label materials, as well as to address migration
of lockdowns impacting RBIS customers
Customer
● Leveraged operational excellence to maximize
production capacity in label materials
Needs
● Successfully executing large new RFID rollouts
● Developed N95 masks which are being rapidly
commercialized
● Curtailed capital spending plans by ~$55 mil.;
Enabling
heightened focus on working capital
management
Financial
● Initial $500 mil. drawdown of revolver in Q1 to
mitigate dependence on CP markets (repaid in
Flexibility
Q2 as CP markets stabilized)
●
Maintaining dividend rate
● Temporary pause on share repurchases
Our businesses are resilient through economic cycles
Organic growth trends* during 2009/2010
* Externally reported organic growth by segment during this period has been adjusted to reﬂect divestitures and transfers between segments.
Key Cost Saving Initiatives (updated July 27, 2020)
Continuing to execute long-term, strategic restructuring plans, reﬂecting our relentless focus on productivity
Temporary sources of cost savings to weather the downturn:
Short-termbelt-tightening actions (travel reduction, no trade shows, etc.)
Actions focused on businesses experiencing signiﬁcant decline in demand:
Temporary production shutdowns
Overtime / temp reductions
Shift reductions / furloughs, including payroll costs covered by government incentives outside the
US
Salary increase delay / headcount freeze
Incentive compensation
Anticipate savings from restructuring actions, net of transition costs, of $60 mil. to $70 mil.... carryover savings
of ~$70 mil. anticipated for 2021 (up ~$10 mil. since April outlook for both 2020 and 2021)
Targeting net temporary savings vs. 2019 of ~$150 mil. in 2020, the vast majority of which would be expected to be a headwind as markets recover; over half of FY targeted temporary savings have been realized in the ﬁrst half of the year (largely in Q2)
Strong Balance Sheet and Ample Liquidity (updated July 27, 2020)
Leverage @ 6/27/20
Total Debt Outstanding
$2.27 B
Cash and cash equivalents
$0.26 B
Net Debt
$2.00 B
Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 4 qtrs
$0.97 B
Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2.1 X
Debt / Liquidity Considerations
Ample liquidity: $800 mil. available under revolving credit facility (through 2025), plus ~$260 mil. in cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end
Ladderedlong-termdebt: Completed $500 mil. debt offering in March, as planned. Next maturity in 2023
No foreseeable covenant constraints
Long-Term Debt Maturity Schedule @ 6/27/20
Wtd avg interest cost of 2.9%
* 500M Euro bond converted to USD at 1.10x + $30M medium term note
Near-term capital allocation priorities conserve cash while supporting long-term value creation goals:
Ringfencing investments in high value categories
Curtailed original (pre-COVID-19) 2020 capital spending plans by ~$55 mil., while heightening focus on working capital management
Maintaining dividend rate; continued temporary pause on share repurchases in Q2
2020 Outlook (updated July 27, 2020)
FY sales down principally due to declining volumes and currency translation, with trough in Q2:
Anticipate Q3 sales decline ex. currency of 5% to 7% (organic sales decline of 7% to 9%)
FY currency translation headwind at recent rates of ~1.5%
Currency translation headwind to FY operating income of ~$15 mil. at recent rates (compared to ~$28 mil. headwind in April)
Incremental savings of $60 mil. to $70 mil. from restructuring actions, net of transition costs (up $10 mil. since April outlook). Additional net temporary savings vs. 2019 of ~$150 mil.
Full year adjusted tax rate in the mid-twenty percent range
Targeting free cash ﬂow of ~$500 mil.
Fixed and IT capital spend of $165 mil. to $175 mil.
Cash impact of restructuring charges now ~$60 mil.
Appendix C:
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement presentation of our ﬁnancial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Based upon feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are useful to their assessment of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity.
Our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures exclude the impact of certain events, activities or decisions. The accounting effects of these events, activities or decisions, which are included in the GAAP ﬁnancial measures, may make it difﬁcult to assess our underlying performance in a single period. By excluding the accounting effects, positive or negative, of certain items (e.g., restructuring charges, legal settlements, certain effects of strategic transactions and related costs, losses from debt extinguishments, gains or losses from curtailment or settlement of pension obligations, gains or losses on sales of certain assets, and other items), we believe that we are providing meaningful supplemental information that facilitates an understanding of our core operating results and liquidity measures. While some of the items we exclude from GAAP ﬁnancial measures recur, they tend to be disparate in amount, frequency, or timing.
We use these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures internally to evaluate trends in our underlying performance, as well as to facilitate comparison to the results of competitors for a single period.We use the followingnon-GAAPﬁnancial measures in this presentation:
Sales change ex. currency refers to the increase or decrease in net sales excluding the estimated impact of foreign currency translation, and, where applicable, currency adjustment for transitional reporting of highly inﬂationary economies (Argentina) and reclassiﬁcation of sales between segments. The estimated impact of foreign currency translation is calculated on a constant currency basis, with prior period results translated at current period average exchange rates to exclude the effect of currency ﬂuctuations.
Organic sales change refers to sales change ex. currency, excluding the estimated impact of product line exits, acquisitions and divestitures, and, where applicable, the extra week in our ﬁscal year.
We believe that sales change ex. currency and organic sales change assist investors in evaluating the sales change from the ongoing activities of our businesses and enhance their ability to evaluate our results from period to period.
Adjusted operating income refers to income before taxes, interest expense, other non-operating expense, and other expense, net.
Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest expense, other non-operating expense, taxes, equity method investment losses, other expense, net, and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted operating margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales.
Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
Adjusted tax rate refers to the projected full-year GAAP tax rate, adjusted to exclude certain unusual or infrequent events that are expected to signiﬁcantly impact that rate, such as our U.S. pension plan termination, effects of certain discrete tax planning actions, impacts related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), where applicable, and other items.
Adjusted net income refers to income before taxes, tax-effected at the adjusted tax rate, and adjusted for tax-effected restructuring charges and other items.
Adjusted net income per common share, assuming dilution (adjusted EPS) refers to adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding, assuming dilution.
We believe that adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS assist investors in understanding our core operating trends and comparing our results with those of our competitors.
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio refers to total debt (including ﬁnance leases) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio assists investors in assessing our leverage position.
Return on total capital (ROTC) refers to income from continuing operations excluding the expense and tax beneﬁt of debt ﬁnancing divided by the average of beginning and ending invested capital. Adjusted ROTC refers to ROTC adjusted for the impact of the TCJA and pension plan settlements. We believe that ROTC and adjusted ROTC assist investors in understanding our ability to generate returns from our capital.
Free cash ﬂow refers to cash ﬂow provided by operating activities, less payments for property, plant and equipment, software and other deferred charges, plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, plus (minus) net proceeds from insurance and sales (purchases) of investments. Free cash ﬂow is also adjusted for, where applicable, the cash contributions related to the termination of our U.S. pension plan. We believe that free cash ﬂow assists investors by showing the amount of cash we have available for debt reductions, dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions.
Organic Sales Change - Avery Dennison
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Organic Sales Change by Segment
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Organic Sales Change by Segment - Continued
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Oganic Sales Change By Segment, Second Quarter 2020 - Comparison to Prior Year
Monthly Sales Trends - Comparison to Prior Year
Monthly Sales Trends - Comparison to Prior Year - Continued
Adjusted Net Income
The adjusted tax rate was 24.7% for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and 24.6%, 25%, and 28% for 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.
GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts.
Includes restructuring charges, Argentine peso remeasurement transition loss, other restructuring-related charge, transaction and related costs, reversal of acquisition-related contingent consideration, and gain on sales of assets, and other items.
Tax beneﬁts from the deduction of the third quarter U.S. pension contributions on our 2017 U.S. income tax return.
In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to the TCJA.
Adjusted EPS
The adjusted tax rate was 24.7% for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and 24.6%, 25%, and 28% for 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.
GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts.
Includes restructuring charges, Argentine peso remeasurement transition loss, other restructuring-related charge, transaction and related costs, reversal of acquisition-related contingent consideration, and gain on sales of assets, and other items.
In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to the TCJA.
Tax effect for full years 2015 to 2019 included in the restructuring charges and other items line above.
Adjusted Operating Margin - Avery Dennison
(1) GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts.
Adjusted Operating Margin - LGM
Adjusted Operating Margin - RBIS
Adjusted Operating Margin - IHM
Return on Total Capital (ROTC)
"Provision for income taxes" for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes the estimated impact of TCJA enacted in the U.S. on December 22, 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to TCJA.
Tax beneﬁts resulting from the deduction of the third quarter 2018 pension contributions on our 2017 U.S. income tax return.
Interest expense, net of tax beneﬁt for 2019, based on our GAAP tax rate of -22.7%, is not meaningful; Applying the adjusted tax rate of 24.6% removes the beneﬁt of the negative tax rate from pension plan settlements and discrete foreign tax structuring and planning transactions.
Free Cash Flow
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
Thank you
