AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/15 01:22:20 pm
127.36 USD   +4.56%
12:55pAVERY DENNISON : Credit Suisse Basic Materials Presentation -- September 2020
09/01AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
08/24AVERY DENNISON : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Avery Dennison : Credit Suisse Basic Materials Presentation -- September 2020

09/15/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference

Greg Lovins, SVP & Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

September 16, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, and ﬁnancial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. We believe that the most signiﬁcant risk factors that could affect our ﬁnancial performance in the near-term include: (1) the impacts to our business from global economic conditions, political uncertainty, and changes in governmental regulations, including as a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic; (2) competitors' actions, including pricing, expansion in key markets, and product offerings; (3) the degree to which higher costs can be offset with productivity measures and/or passed on to customers through price increases, without a signiﬁcant loss of volume; and (4) the execution and integration of acquisitions.

Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors, including but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the following: the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic; ﬂuctuations in demand affecting sales to customers; worldwide and local economic and market conditions; changes in political conditions; ﬂuctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and other risks associated with foreign operations, including in emerging markets; changes in our markets due to competitive conditions, technological developments, laws and regulations, and customer preferences; ﬂuctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; changes in governmental laws and regulations; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the ﬁnancial condition and inventory strategies of customers; our ability to generate sustained productivity improvement; our ability to achieve and sustain targeted cost reductions; loss of signiﬁcant contracts or customers; collection of receivables from customers; selling prices; business mix shift; execution and integration of acquisitions; product and service quality; timely development and market acceptance of new products, including sustainable or sustainably-sourced products; investment in development activities and new production facilities; amounts of future dividends and share repurchases; customer and supplier concentrations or consolidations; ﬂuctuations in interest and tax rates; changes in tax laws and regulations, and uncertainties associated with interpretations of such laws and regulations; retention of tax incentives; outcome of tax audits; successful implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment; disruptions in information technology systems, including cyber-attacks or other intrusions to network security; successful installation of new or upgraded information technology systems; data security breaches; volatility of ﬁnancial markets; impairment of capitalized assets, including goodwill and other intangibles; credit risks; our ability to obtain adequate ﬁnancing arrangements and maintain access to capital; the realization of deferred tax assets; ﬂuctuations in interest rates; compliance with our debt covenants; ﬂuctuations in pension, insurance, and employee beneﬁt costs; goodwill impairment; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, including with respect to environmental, health and safety, anti-corruption and trade compliance; protection and infringement of intellectual property; the impact of epidemiological events on the economy and our customers and suppliers; acts of war, terrorism, and natural disasters; and other factors.

For a more detailed discussion of the more signiﬁcant of these factors, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition" in our 2019 Form 10-K, ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement presentation of our ﬁnancial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Based upon feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are useful to their assessment of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity. In accordance with Regulation G, reconciliations of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including limitations associated with these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, are provided in Appendix C of this document.

  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

OVERVIEW

Creating superior long-term value

  • #1 player in primary businesses, leveraging strong competitive advantages in large, growing, diverse end markets
  • Catalysts for consistent GDP+ growth with top-quartile returns
  • Successfully executing key strategies:
    • Driving outsized growth in high value categories
    • Growing proﬁtably in our base business
    • Attaining 2025 sustainability goals
  • Relentless focus on innovation, productivity, and highly disciplined capital allocation… driving consistent progress toward achievement of long-term goals
  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

OVERVIEW

Key takeaways for the short-term

  • Safety and well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis
  • Q3 sales to-date (as of Sept 11) trending better than expected, with solid sequential improvement across all segments and most regions (see Appendix, Slide 24)
    • Businesses are resilient across economic cycles
  • Executing well against cost saving plans, both structural and temporary
    • Now targeting $60 mil. to $70 mil. of net restructuring savings + ~$150 mil. of temporary savings in 2020
  • Strong balance sheet (net debt to adj. EBITDA ratio of 2.1) and ample liquidity
  • Free cash ﬂow strong across wide range of scenarios… targeting ~$500 mil. for 2020
  • Strategic priorities are unchanged; ringfencing key investments in high value categories, including RFID, while driving long-term proﬁtable growth in the base
  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Avery Dennison at a glance

  • Recognized industry leader
    • More than 30,000 employees
    • Operations in more than 50 countries
    • Manufacturer of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials for diverse end markets, as well as converted products (tickets, tags and labels) for retail apparel and other end markets
  • Sustainable competitive advantages
    • Global scale; 180+ operating locations
    • Materials science capabilities focused on pressure-sensitive adhesives
    • Innovative process technology
    • Operational and commercial excellence

Sales by Segment(1)

LGM

and Graphic

RBIS

Branding and

Solutions

IHM

and Materials

Net Sales

1 billion

  1. Pie chart based on FY 2019 net sales
  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Catalysts for consistent GDP+ top line growth

Portfolio Shift (% of total sales(1))

20102019

High Value

Secular trends drive GDP+ growth

Categories

Tapes, RFID, Graphics,

~$2.7B

Specialty Labels

Emerging

Markets

~$2.3B(2)

  • Further penetration of self-adhesive label technology
  • Increased per capita consumption

~60% of total sales tied to one or both of these two categories

  1. Constant currency
  2. Approximately one-third of emerging market sales are in high value categories, which are included in the ~$2.7B above.
  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

INTELLIGENT LABELS

RFID adoption driving signiﬁcant growth

(1) Source: IDTechEx

  • $500+ mil. revenue platform incl. Smartrac, targeted to grow 15-20%, adding ~1 point to annual Company growth
  • Signiﬁcant investment to sustain leading position in rapidly growing market
    • Ongoing capex and operating expense investment to support organic growth
    • Acquisition of Smartrac inlay division
    • Equity investments in Wiliot and PragmatIC
  • Apparel is leading market for UHF RFID today
    • Key enabler for omni-channel retailing
    • AVY has >50% share in this segment
  • Promising early stage developments outside apparel
    • Multiple end markets, including food, beauty, aviation, logistics
    • Channel access through LGM converters
  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Strong track record of delivering against long-term ﬁnancial targets

2017 - 2021

2017 - 2019

TARGETS

RESULTS

Sales Growth

4%+ Organic(1)

3.9% Organic(3)

5%+ Ex. Currency(1,2)

5.7% Ex. Currency(3)

Operating Margin

11%+ in 2021

10.9% in 2019

Adj(4): 11.7% in 2019

Adjusted EPS Growth

10%+(1)

18.0%(3)

Return on Total Capital (ROTC)

17%+ in 2021

11.9% in 2019

Adj(5): 19.6% in 2019

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2.3x to 2.6x(6)

1.7x at Y/E 2019

  • First committed externally to long-term targets in 2012
  • Targets designed to deliver above-average cumulative EVA growth vs. capital market peers and superior TSR
  • Substantially met or exceeded all long-term goals for last two cycles (2012-2015and 2014-2018)
  1. Reﬂects ﬁve-year compound annual growth rate, with 2016 as the base period
  2. Impact of closed acquisitions as of 3/8/2017 is approximately 1 point of growth
  3. Reﬂects three-year compound annual growth rate, with 2016 as the base period
  4. Excluding restructuring charges and other items
  5. Excluding impact of U.S. pension plan termination
  6. Reﬂects adjustment of target (from a range of 1.7x to 2.0x) in July 2018, following decision to fully fund and terminate our U.S. pension plan. See Form 8-K ﬁled July 11, 2018.
  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Disciplined approach to capital allocation

  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Progress vs. Long-Term Sustainability Targets

In 2015, we set out to reach eight sustainability goals by 2025 and we have since made steady progress toward nearly all of them. Here are some highlights:

2025 Goals

We will reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 3% year-over-year, with at least a 26% reduction compared to our 2015 baseline.

We will source 100% certiﬁed paper, of which at least 70% will be Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certiﬁed.

Our operations will be 95% landﬁll-free, with 75% of our waste repurposed.

We will maintain world class safety and engagement scores.

We will cultivate a diverse workforce with 40% of leadership positions ﬁlled by women.

2019 Progress

As of September 30, 2019, we reduced emissions by more than 30% against our baseline.

Over 88% of our paper is certiﬁed. Close to 79% of our face paper is FSC-certiﬁed.

As of November 2019, 94% of waste from our operations was diverted from landﬁlls and we recycled 65% of our waste.

We achieved a world-class Recordable Incident Rate of 0.23. We achieved a ﬁrst-rate82% employee engagement score.

34% of our manager level and above positions were ﬁlled by women, up from 27% in 2015.

10 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Creating Value For All Our Stakeholders (annual update)

Customers

Employees

Community

Shareholders

• Deliver industry leading

• Engage and develop our people

• Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

• Deliver superior total

service, quality, and

• Maintain a safe working

• Responsibly source paper, ﬁlms,

shareholder return

innovation

environment

and chemicals

• Strong corporate

• Eliminate waste

governance

1

2

Q1-17

96.7%

82%

Q1-18

Q1-19

96%

96%

81%

81%

93%

91.9%

91.4%

  1. Measure of stock delivery ﬂexibility for Label and Packaging Materials.
  2. Energy Intensity measured in megawatt hours per million square meters produced in the Material businesses. Customer Service Flexibility and Energy Intensity 2019 ﬁgures are year to date.

11 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Appendix A:

Segment Overview

Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Broad exposure to diverse end markets, with ~60% tied to non-durable consumer goods, logistics & shipping, and medical products

2019 Sales by Product Category

-durable consumer goods

Apparel

Industrial / Durable

Logistics, Shipping, & Variable Information

Medical / Healthcare

Non-durable Consumer Goods

Vast majority of these sales tied to labeling of food, beverage, and home and personal care (HPC) products.

Growth catalysts: Emerging markets (increased use of packaged goods with rising middle class) and labeling technology shifts to pressure-sensitive

Logistics, Shipping & Other Variable Information Growth catalysts: Increase in e-commerce beneﬁts our businesses serving variable information needs, including non-apparel RFID

Retail Apparel "Discretionary staple". Growth catalyst: expansion of omni-channel retailing

Industrial / Durable

Cyclical.

Growth catalyst: shift from mechanical to adhesive-based fastening

13 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Diversiﬁed geographic exposure

2019 Sales by Manufacturing Location

2019 Sales by End Market, estimated

U.S.

Western Europe

China

Other Asia (ex-China)

E. Europe & MENA

Latin America

Other(1)

  1. Other includes Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand

14 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

LGM at a glance

2019 Financial Snapshot

Sales

$4.7 bil.

Organic Sales Change

1.2%

Adjusted Operating Margin

13.3%

High Value Categories

~37%

Emerging

Markets

~39%

Sales by Product

Base Label Specialty / Durables

Graphics

Reﬂectives

Sales by Geography

.S.

Western Europe

Asia Paciﬁc

Latin America

. Europe & MENA

15 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

LGM delivers growth and high returns

  • Leader in growing self-adhesive labels industry (~2.5X next largest competitor)
  • Clear and sustainable competitive advantages
    • Global scale, materials science, and process technology
    • Operational and commercial excellence
      • Superior end-user and application insights
      • Leader in customer service, responsiveness and technical support
  • Catalysts for growth above GDP and the industry
    • Industry leading innovations driving decoration transfer and sustainability
    • Unparalleled presence in emerging markets
    • Leveraging strengths to win in high value product categories
    • Disciplined approach to proﬁtable growth in base business
  • Relentless focus on productivity and capital efﬁciency

16 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

IHM at a glance

2019 Financial Snapshot

Sales

$674 mil.

Organic Sales Change

0.4%

Adjusted Operating Margin

10.3%

Sales by Product

Automotive

Other Industrial

Healthcare

Retail

Sales by Geography

U.S.

Europe

Asia Paciﬁc

Latin America

17 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

IHM positioned for superior long-term value creation

  • Application-based,speciﬁed functional materials businesses serving common markets
  • Share gain opportunity in large, attractive markets
    • Favorable secular trends drive GDP+ growth
    • Custom engineered solutions support higher margins and strong customer retention rate
  • Strong core capabilities; leveraging LGM's manufacturing/R&D strengths
  • Compelling opportunity to invest and acquire; expanding scale/capabilities

18 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

RBIS at a glance

2019 Financial Snapshot

Sales

$1.7 bil.

Organic Sales Change

5.1%

Adjusted Operating Margin

12.5%

Sales by Product

Apparel Tags & Labels

RFID

Ext. Embellishments

PSD (ex. RFID)

Sales by Geography markets, estimated)

U.S.

Europe

Asia Paciﬁc

Others

19 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

RBIS has delivered on promise

  • Leading global player in branding and information solutions for apparel
  • Attractive growth catalysts in RFID and external embellishments
  • Base apparel business positioned for sustained proﬁtable growth over the long-term
    • Dramatically improved delivery cycle times; ﬂexibility now a competitive advantage
    • Signiﬁcant reductions to ﬁxed cost structure enhanced margin and competitiveness
    • Continued focus on cost reduction through productivity initiatives and localized material sourcing
    • Core volume growth ahead of apparel unit imports, as new business model has resonated with customers

20 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

RFID - Industry beneﬁts and RBIS competitive advantages

Apparel Supply Chain

In-Store + Web/Mobile

PROCESS

RFID BENEFITS

  • Reduced errors, cost, losses
  • Seamless integration into existing trim
  • 80% improvement on ship/pack accuracy
  • 99+% inventory accuracy (vs. ~65% without RFID)
  • 60-80%reduction in out-of-stock items
  • 2-12%overall sales lift, 10% shrink reduction
  • Enables omni-channel retail and Internet of Things

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

• Proven ﬁve-step adoption process

1700+ RFID patents

• Global service bureaus, world-class quality

Most experienced market development team

In-plant capabilities for speed advantage

Global PMO, piloting, advance ROI model

21 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Appendix B:

Second Quarter Review

Monthly Sales Trends

COVID Update

2020 Outlook

Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Second Quarter Review

Reported EPS of $0.95; adj. EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.27, above our expectations in April

  • Reported sales declined 14.9%
    • Sales change ex. currency (non-GAAP) of (12.0%)
    • Organic sales change (non-GAAP) of (13.7%)
    • Solid sequential improvement through the quarter overall, driven by RBIS and Graphics
  • Reported operating margin down 350 bps to 8.1%
    • Adj. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) down 60 bps to 14.0%
    • Adj. operating margin (non-GAAP) down 140 bps to 10.7%
  • YTD free cash ﬂow of $109 mil.

LGM expanded adj. operating margin by 100 bps despite top line challenge; sales down 5% organically, reﬂecting combined Graphics and Reﬂective Solutions decline of ~30%

RBIS sales down 36% organically due to closure of retail stores and apparel manufacturing hubs; modestly positive adj. operating income, as expected, as relatively high variable margin was partially offset by aggressive cost management

IHM sales down 21% organically on reduced industrial demand, most notably in automotive

23 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Monthly Sales Trends (comparison to prior year; unaudited)

Organic Growth

March

April

May

June

July

Aug

LGM

5%

(4%)

(2%)

(8%)

(6%)

(1%)

LPM

7%

7%

2%

(6%)

(5%)

0%

Graphics & Reﬂective

(8%)

(55%)

(26%)

(16%)

(10%)

(8%)

RBIS*

2%

(54%)

(38%)

(17%)

(5%)

(5%)

IHM

(6%)

(17%)

(25%)

(21%)

(15%)

(5%)

Total Company

3%

(17%)

(13%)

(11%)

(7%)

(2%)

Total Company, Ex Curr Growth

5%

(16%)

(11%)

(10%)

(4%)

0%

* Enterprise RFID sales up more than 20% on an organic basis in Q3 through Sep 11, and up over 70% including Smartrac acquisition.

24 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Operations / Market Update in Light of COVID-19(updated July 27, 2020)

Label and Graphic Materials (LGM)

Retail Branding and Info. Solutions (RBIS)

Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM)

67% of 2019 sales

23% of 2019 sales

10% of 2019 sales

● Most plants operational throughout crisis, with

● Government-mandated closures continued to

● All plants now operational, some with limited

exception of sites in India, which are now up

impact operations in many countries during April

production

and running

and first few weeks of May; all sites now

● Demand for industrial categories (~60% of IHM

operational

● LPM volume surge in NA/EU mid-March through

○ Our global footprint providing significant

sales in 2019) weakened further during Q2

April, driven by food, hygiene, and

competitive advantage during pandemic; key

reflecting global decline in industrial production

pharmaceutical product labeling, as well as

to meeting retailer/brand owner needs as

(though timing for our business impacted by

variable information (e.g., e-commerce labels),

they ramp back up (Smartrac acquisition

customers building some inventory in early

followed by slowdown in June. Portion of

further strengthening our advantage)

stages of pandemic due to supply chain

volume surge and subsequent slowdown due to

uncertainty)

inventory build/destocking throughout supply

● Sharp decline in demand from apparel retailers

● Medical division (~15% of IHM sales in 2019),

chain

and brands, reflecting widespread closure of

● Though China demand for label materials

malls and other retail outlets

historically focused on advanced wound care,

has commercialized new personal protective

improved following decline in Jan/Feb, balance

● Enterprise-wide sales of RFID products up over

equipment (PPE) solutions to address urgent

of emerging markets deteriorated as lockdowns

10% ex. currency in Q2 with benefit of Smartrac

need

spread across the globe and continued through

acquisition; down 20% organically, as increased

much of Q2, with India particularly hard hit early

penetration of market was more than offset by

in the quarter

decline in existing programs tied to apparel

● Sharp decline in demand for Graphics &

○ Project pipeline continues to expand

(engagements up >35% since start of year)

Reflective Solutions and material for durable

○ Current environment underscoring value of

label applications (e.g., consumer appliances,

RFID as key technology to improve supply

tires, etc.) beginning in March; sequential

chains and support customer automation over

improvement monthly since April

the long-term

25 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Agile teams effectively managing

through crisis (updated July 27, 2020)

Supporting

Our

Communities

  • Shifted resources to produce PPE and handsanitizer to donate to local communities
  • Avery Dennison Foundation increasing grantsto provide employee assistance andrapid community response

Ensuring

Safety and

Well-being of

Our Team

  • Continue to adapt safety protocols based on new information; focus has shifted to ensuring safe "back to work" environment
  • During initial weeks of facility closures, company ensured that employees continued to receive full pay
  • Extended salary continuation in jurisdictions with weaker social safety nets

Mitigating

Supply Chain

Risk

  • Partnered with suppliers (and customers) to keep supply chains open (essential business)
  • Negligible disruptions to supply chain throughout pandemic
  • Global footprint with dual sourcing or available alternatives for most commodities
  • Selective strategic inventory build

● Adapted quickly to manage peak demand in

Meeting

label materials, as well as to address migration

of lockdowns impacting RBIS customers

Customer

● Leveraged operational excellence to maximize

production capacity in label materials

Needs

● Successfully executing large new RFID rollouts

● Developed N95 masks which are being rapidly

commercialized

● Curtailed capital spending plans by ~$55 mil.;

Enabling

heightened focus on working capital

management

Financial

● Initial $500 mil. drawdown of revolver in Q1 to

mitigate dependence on CP markets (repaid in

Flexibility

Q2 as CP markets stabilized)

Maintaining dividend rate

● Temporary pause on share repurchases

26 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Our businesses are resilient through economic cycles

Organic growth trends* during 2009/2010

* Externally reported organic growth by segment during this period has been adjusted to reﬂect divestitures and transfers between segments.

27 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Key Cost Saving Initiatives (updated July 27, 2020)

  • Continuing to execute long-term, strategic restructuring plans, reﬂecting our relentless focus on productivity
  • Temporary sources of cost savings to weather the downturn:
    • Short-termbelt-tightening actions (travel reduction, no trade shows, etc.)
    • Actions focused on businesses experiencing signiﬁcant decline in demand:
      • Temporary production shutdowns
      • Overtime / temp reductions
      • Shift reductions / furloughs, including payroll costs covered by government incentives outside the
        US
      • Salary increase delay / headcount freeze
    • Incentive compensation

Anticipate savings from restructuring actions, net of transition costs, of $60 mil. to $70 mil.... carryover savings

of ~$70 mil. anticipated for 2021 (up ~$10 mil. since April outlook for both 2020 and 2021)

Targeting net temporary savings vs. 2019 of ~$150 mil. in 2020, the vast majority of which would be expected to be a headwind as markets recover; over half of FY targeted temporary savings have been realized in the ﬁrst half of the year (largely in Q2)

28 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Strong Balance Sheet and Ample Liquidity (updated July 27, 2020)

Leverage @ 6/27/20

Total Debt Outstanding

$2.27 B

Cash and cash equivalents

$0.26 B

Net Debt

$2.00 B

Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 4 qtrs

$0.97 B

Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP)

2.1 X

Debt / Liquidity Considerations

  • Ample liquidity: $800 mil. available under revolving credit facility (through 2025), plus ~$260 mil. in cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end
  • Laddered long-termdebt: Completed $500 mil. debt offering in March, as planned. Next maturity in 2023
  • No foreseeable covenant constraints

Long-Term Debt Maturity Schedule @ 6/27/20

Wtd avg interest cost of 2.9%

* 500M Euro bond converted to USD at 1.10x + $30M medium term note

Near-term capital allocation priorities conserve cash while supporting long-term value creation goals:

  • Ringfencing investments in high value categories
  • Curtailed original (pre-COVID-19) 2020 capital spending plans by ~$55 mil., while heightening focus on working capital management
  • Maintaining dividend rate; continued temporary pause on share repurchases in Q2

29 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

2020 Outlook (updated July 27, 2020)

  • FY sales down principally due to declining volumes and currency translation, with trough in Q2:
    • Anticipate Q3 sales decline ex. currency of 5% to 7% (organic sales decline of 7% to 9%)
    • FY currency translation headwind at recent rates of ~1.5%
  • Currency translation headwind to FY operating income of ~$15 mil. at recent rates (compared to ~$28 mil. headwind in April)
  • Incremental savings of $60 mil. to $70 mil. from restructuring actions, net of transition costs (up $10 mil. since April outlook). Additional net temporary savings vs. 2019 of ~$150 mil.
  • Full year adjusted tax rate in the mid-twenty percent range
  • Targeting free cash ﬂow of ~$500 mil.
    • Fixed and IT capital spend of $165 mil. to $175 mil.
    • Cash impact of restructuring charges now ~$60 mil.

30 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Appendix C:

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement presentation of our ﬁnancial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Based upon feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are useful to their assessment of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity.

Our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures exclude the impact of certain events, activities or decisions. The accounting effects of these events, activities or decisions, which are included in the GAAP ﬁnancial measures, may make it difﬁcult to assess our underlying performance in a single period. By excluding the accounting effects, positive or negative, of certain items (e.g., restructuring charges, legal settlements, certain effects of strategic transactions and related costs, losses from debt extinguishments, gains or losses from curtailment or settlement of pension obligations, gains or losses on sales of certain assets, and other items), we believe that we are providing meaningful supplemental information that facilitates an understanding of our core operating results and liquidity measures. While some of the items we exclude from GAAP ﬁnancial measures recur, they tend to be disparate in amount, frequency, or timing.

We use these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures internally to evaluate trends in our underlying performance, as well as to facilitate comparison to the results of competitors for a single period.We use the following non-GAAPﬁnancial measures in this presentation:

  • Sales change ex. currency refers to the increase or decrease in net sales excluding the estimated impact of foreign currency translation, and, where applicable, currency adjustment for transitional reporting of highly inﬂationary economies (Argentina) and reclassiﬁcation of sales between segments. The estimated impact of foreign currency translation is calculated on a constant currency basis, with prior period results translated at current period average exchange rates to exclude the effect of currency ﬂuctuations.
  • Organic sales change refers to sales change ex. currency, excluding the estimated impact of product line exits, acquisitions and divestitures, and, where applicable, the extra week in our ﬁscal year.

We believe that sales change ex. currency and organic sales change assist investors in evaluating the sales change from the ongoing activities of our businesses and enhance their ability to evaluate our results from period to period.

  • Adjusted operating income refers to income before taxes, interest expense, other non-operating expense, and other expense, net.
  • Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest expense, other non-operating expense, taxes, equity method investment losses, other expense, net, and depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted operating margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
  • Adjusted tax rate refers to the projected full-year GAAP tax rate, adjusted to exclude certain unusual or infrequent events that are expected to signiﬁcantly impact that rate, such as our U.S. pension plan termination, effects of certain discrete tax planning actions, impacts related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), where applicable, and other items.
  • Adjusted net income refers to income before taxes, tax-effected at the adjusted tax rate, and adjusted for tax-effected restructuring charges and other items.
  • Adjusted net income per common share, assuming dilution (adjusted EPS) refers to adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding, assuming dilution.

We believe that adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS assist investors in understanding our core operating trends and comparing our results with those of our competitors.

  • Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio refers to total debt (including ﬁnance leases) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio assists investors in assessing our leverage position.
  • Return on total capital (ROTC) refers to income from continuing operations excluding the expense and tax beneﬁt of debt ﬁnancing divided by the average of beginning and ending invested capital. Adjusted ROTC refers to ROTC adjusted for the impact of the TCJA and pension plan settlements. We believe that ROTC and adjusted ROTC assist investors in understanding our ability to generate returns from our capital.
  • Free cash ﬂow refers to cash ﬂow provided by operating activities, less payments for property, plant and equipment, software and other deferred charges, plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, plus (minus) net proceeds from insurance and sales (purchases) of investments. Free cash ﬂow is also adjusted for, where applicable, the cash contributions related to the termination of our U.S. pension plan. We believe that free cash ﬂow assists investors by showing the amount of cash we have available for debt reductions, dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions.

Organic Sales Change - Avery Dennison

  1. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

33 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Organic Sales Change by Segment

  1. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

34 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Organic Sales Change by Segment - Continued

  1. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

35 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Oganic Sales Change By Segment, Second Quarter 2020 - Comparison to Prior Year

36 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Monthly Sales Trends - Comparison to Prior Year

37 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Monthly Sales Trends - Comparison to Prior Year - Continued

38 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Adjusted Net Income

The adjusted tax rate was 24.7% for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and 24.6%, 25%, and 28% for 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

  1. GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts.
  2. Includes restructuring charges, Argentine peso remeasurement transition loss, other restructuring-related charge, transaction and related costs, reversal of acquisition-related contingent consideration, and gain on sales of assets, and other items.
  3. Tax beneﬁts from the deduction of the third quarter U.S. pension contributions on our 2017 U.S. income tax return.
  4. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to the TCJA.

39 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Adjusted EPS

The adjusted tax rate was 24.7% for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and 24.6%, 25%, and 28% for 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

  1. GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts.
  2. Includes restructuring charges, Argentine peso remeasurement transition loss, other restructuring-related charge, transaction and related costs, reversal of acquisition-related contingent consideration, and gain on sales of assets, and other items.
  3. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to the TCJA.
  4. Tax effect for full years 2015 to 2019 included in the restructuring charges and other items line above.

40 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Adjusted Operating Margin - Avery Dennison

(1) GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts.

41 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Adjusted Operating Margin - LGM

42 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Adjusted Operating Margin - RBIS

43 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Adjusted Operating Margin - IHM

44 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Return on Total Capital (ROTC)

  1. "Provision for income taxes" for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes the estimated impact of TCJA enacted in the U.S. on December 22, 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to TCJA.
  2. Tax beneﬁts resulting from the deduction of the third quarter 2018 pension contributions on our 2017 U.S. income tax return.
  3. Interest expense, net of tax beneﬁt for 2019, based on our GAAP tax rate of -22.7%, is not meaningful; Applying the adjusted tax rate of 24.6% removes the beneﬁt of the negative tax rate from pension plan settlements and discrete foreign tax structuring and planning transactions.

45 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Free Cash Flow

46 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

47 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020

Thank you

  • 2020 Avery Dennison Corporation. All rights reserved. Avery Dennison and all other Avery Dennison brands, product names and codes are trademarks of Avery Dennison Corporation. All other brands or product names are trademarks of their respective owners. Fortune 500® is a trademark of Time, Inc. Branding and other information on any samples depicted is ﬁctitious. Any resemblance to actual names is purely coincidental.

Disclaimer

Avery Dennison Corporation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 16:54:00 UTC
