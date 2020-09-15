Avery Dennison : Credit Suisse Basic Materials Presentation -- September 2020 0 09/15/2020 | 12:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, and ﬁnancial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. We believe that the most signiﬁcant risk factors that could affect our ﬁnancial performance in the near-term include: (1) the impacts to our business from global economic conditions, political uncertainty, and changes in governmental regulations, including as a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic; (2) competitors' actions, including pricing, expansion in key markets, and product offerings; (3) the degree to which higher costs can be offset with productivity measures and/or passed on to customers through price increases, without a signiﬁcant loss of volume; and (4) the execution and integration of acquisitions. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors, including but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the following: the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic; ﬂuctuations in demand affecting sales to customers; worldwide and local economic and market conditions; changes in political conditions; ﬂuctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and other risks associated with foreign operations, including in emerging markets; changes in our markets due to competitive conditions, technological developments, laws and regulations, and customer preferences; ﬂuctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; changes in governmental laws and regulations; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the ﬁnancial condition and inventory strategies of customers; our ability to generate sustained productivity improvement; our ability to achieve and sustain targeted cost reductions; loss of signiﬁcant contracts or customers; collection of receivables from customers; selling prices; business mix shift; execution and integration of acquisitions; product and service quality; timely development and market acceptance of new products, including sustainable or sustainably-sourced products; investment in development activities and new production facilities; amounts of future dividends and share repurchases; customer and supplier concentrations or consolidations; ﬂuctuations in interest and tax rates; changes in tax laws and regulations, and uncertainties associated with interpretations of such laws and regulations; retention of tax incentives; outcome of tax audits; successful implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment; disruptions in information technology systems, including cyber-attacks or other intrusions to network security; successful installation of new or upgraded information technology systems; data security breaches; volatility of ﬁnancial markets; impairment of capitalized assets, including goodwill and other intangibles; credit risks; our ability to obtain adequate ﬁnancing arrangements and maintain access to capital; the realization of deferred tax assets; ﬂuctuations in interest rates; compliance with our debt covenants; ﬂuctuations in pension, insurance, and employee beneﬁt costs; goodwill impairment; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, including with respect to environmental, health and safety, anti-corruption and trade compliance; protection and infringement of intellectual property; the impact of epidemiological events on the economy and our customers and suppliers; acts of war, terrorism, and natural disasters; and other factors. For a more detailed discussion of the more signiﬁcant of these factors, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition" in our 2019 Form 10-K, ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement presentation of our ﬁnancial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Based upon feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are useful to their assessment of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity. In accordance with Regulation G, reconciliations of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including limitations associated with these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, are provided in Appendix C of this document. Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 OVERVIEW Creating superior long-term value #1 player in primary businesses, leveraging strong competitive advantages in large, growing, diverse end markets

Catalysts for consistent GDP+ growth with top-quartile returns

top-quartile returns Successfully executing key strategies:

Driving outsized growth in high value categories Growing proﬁtably in our base business Attaining 2025 sustainability goals

Relentless focus on innovation, productivity, and highly disciplined capital allocation… driving consistent progress toward achievement of long-term goals Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 OVERVIEW Key takeaways for the short-term Safety and well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis

well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis Q3 sales to-date (as of Sept 11) trending better than expected, with solid sequential improvement across all segments and most regions (see Appendix, Slide 24)

to-date (as of Sept 11) trending better than expected, with solid sequential improvement across all segments and most regions (see Appendix, Slide 24) Businesses are resilient across economic cycles

Executing well against cost saving plans, both structural and temporary

Now targeting $60 mil. to $70 mil. of net restructuring savings + ~$150 mil. of temporary savings in 2020

Strong balance sheet (net debt to adj. EBITDA ratio of 2.1) and ample liquidity

Free cash ﬂow strong across wide range of scenarios… targeting ~$500 mil. for 2020

Strategic priorities are unchanged; ringfencing key investments in high value categories, including RFID, while driving long-term proﬁtable growth in the base Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Avery Dennison at a glance Recognized industry leader

More than 30,000 employees Operations in more than 50 countries Manufacturer of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials for diverse end markets, as well as converted products (tickets, tags and labels) for retail apparel and other end markets

Sustainable competitive advantages

Global scale; 180+ operating locations Materials science capabilities focused on pressure-sensitive adhesives Innovative process technology Operational and commercial excellence

Sales by Segment(1) LGM and Graphic RBIS Branding and Solutions IHM and Materials Net Sales 1 billion Pie chart based on FY 2019 net sales Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Catalysts for consistent GDP+ top line growth Portfolio Shift (% of total sales(1)) 20102019 High Value • Secular trends drive GDP+ growth Categories • Tapes, RFID, Graphics, ~$2.7B Specialty Labels Emerging Markets ~$2.3B(2) Further penetration of self-adhesive label technology

self-adhesive label technology Increased per capita consumption ~60% of total sales tied to one or both of these two categories Constant currency Approximately one-third of emerging market sales are in high value categories, which are included in the ~$2.7B above. Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 INTELLIGENT LABELS RFID adoption driving signiﬁcant growth (1) Source: IDTechEx $500+ mil. revenue platform incl. Smartrac, targeted to grow 15-20%, adding ~1 point to annual Company growth

15-20%, adding ~1 point to annual Company growth Signiﬁcant investment to sustain leading position in rapidly growing market

Ongoing capex and operating expense investment to support organic growth Acquisition of Smartrac inlay division Equity investments in Wiliot and PragmatIC

Apparel is leading market for UHF RFID today

Key enabler for omni-channel retailing AVY has >50% share in this segment

Promising early stage developments outside apparel

Multiple end markets, including food, beauty, aviation, logistics Channel access through LGM converters

Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Strong track record of delivering against long-term ﬁnancial targets 2017 - 2021 2017 - 2019 TARGETS RESULTS Sales Growth 4%+ Organic(1) 3.9% Organic(3) 5%+ Ex. Currency(1,2) 5.7% Ex. Currency(3) Operating Margin 11%+ in 2021 10.9% in 2019 Adj(4): 11.7% in 2019 Adjusted EPS Growth 10%+(1) 18.0%(3) Return on Total Capital (ROTC) 17%+ in 2021 11.9% in 2019 Adj(5): 19.6% in 2019 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x to 2.6x(6) 1.7x at Y/E 2019 First committed externally to long-term targets in 2012

long-term targets in 2012 Targets designed to deliver above-average cumulative EVA growth vs. capital market peers and superior TSR

above-average cumulative EVA growth vs. capital market peers and superior TSR Substantially met or exceeded all long-term goals for last two cycles (2012-2015 and 2014-2018) Reﬂects ﬁve-year compound annual growth rate, with 2016 as the base period Impact of closed acquisitions as of 3/8/2017 is approximately 1 point of growth Reﬂects three-year compound annual growth rate, with 2016 as the base period Excluding restructuring charges and other items Excluding impact of U.S. pension plan termination Reﬂects adjustment of target (from a range of 1.7x to 2.0x) in July 2018, following decision to fully fund and terminate our U.S. pension plan. See Form 8-K ﬁled July 11, 2018. Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Disciplined approach to capital allocation Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Progress vs. Long-Term Sustainability Targets In 2015, we set out to reach eight sustainability goals by 2025 and we have since made steady progress toward nearly all of them. Here are some highlights: 2025 Goals We will reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 3% year-over-year, with at least a 26% reduction compared to our 2015 baseline. We will source 100% certiﬁed paper, of which at least 70% will be Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certiﬁed. Our operations will be 95% landﬁll-free, with 75% of our waste repurposed. We will maintain world class safety and engagement scores. We will cultivate a diverse workforce with 40% of leadership positions ﬁlled by women. 2019 Progress As of September 30, 2019, we reduced emissions by more than 30% against our baseline. Over 88% of our paper is certiﬁed. Close to 79% of our face paper is FSC-certiﬁed. As of November 2019, 94% of waste from our operations was diverted from landﬁlls and we recycled 65% of our waste. We achieved a world-class Recordable Incident Rate of 0.23. We achieved a ﬁrst-rate82% employee engagement score. 34% of our manager level and above positions were ﬁlled by women, up from 27% in 2015. 10 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Creating Value For All Our Stakeholders (annual update) Customers Employees Community Shareholders • Deliver industry leading • Engage and develop our people • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions • Deliver superior total service, quality, and • Maintain a safe working • Responsibly source paper, ﬁlms, shareholder return innovation environment and chemicals • Strong corporate • Eliminate waste governance 1 2 Q1-17 96.7% 82% Q1-18 Q1-19 96% 96% 81% 81% 93% 91.9% 91.4% Measure of stock delivery ﬂexibility for Label and Packaging Materials. Energy Intensity measured in megawatt hours per million square meters produced in the Material businesses. Customer Service Flexibility and Energy Intensity 2019 ﬁgures are year to date. 11 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Appendix A: Segment Overview Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Broad exposure to diverse end markets, with ~60% tied to non-durable consumer goods, logistics & shipping, and medical products 2019 Sales by Product Category -durable consumer goods Apparel Industrial / Durable Logistics, Shipping, & Variable Information Medical / Healthcare Non-durable Consumer Goods Vast majority of these sales tied to labeling of food, beverage, and home and personal care (HPC) products. Growth catalysts: Emerging markets (increased use of packaged goods with rising middle class) and labeling technology shifts to pressure-sensitive Logistics, Shipping & Other Variable Information Growth catalysts: Increase in e-commerce beneﬁts our businesses serving variable information needs, including non-apparel RFID Retail Apparel "Discretionary staple". Growth catalyst: expansion of omni-channel retailing Industrial / Durable Cyclical. Growth catalyst: shift from mechanical to adhesive-based fastening 13 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Diversiﬁed geographic exposure 2019 Sales by Manufacturing Location 2019 Sales by End Market, estimated U.S. Western Europe China Other Asia (ex-China) E. Europe & MENA Latin America Other(1) Other includes Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand 14 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 LGM at a glance 2019 Financial Snapshot Sales $4.7 bil. Organic Sales Change 1.2% Adjusted Operating Margin 13.3% High Value Categories ~37% Emerging Markets ~39% Sales by Product Base Label Specialty / Durables Graphics Reﬂectives Sales by Geography .S. Western Europe Asia Paciﬁc Latin America . Europe & MENA 15 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 LGM delivers growth and high returns Leader in growing self-adhesive labels industry (~2.5X next largest competitor)

self-adhesive labels industry (~2.5X next largest competitor) Clear and sustainable competitive advantages

Global scale, materials science, and process technology Operational and commercial excellence Superior end-user and application insights Leader in customer service, responsiveness and technical support

Catalysts for growth above GDP and the industry

Industry leading innovations driving decoration transfer and sustainability Unparalleled presence in emerging markets Leveraging strengths to win in high value product categories Disciplined approach to proﬁtable growth in base business

Relentless focus on productivity and capital efﬁciency 16 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 IHM at a glance 2019 Financial Snapshot Sales $674 mil. Organic Sales Change 0.4% Adjusted Operating Margin 10.3% Sales by Product Automotive Other Industrial Healthcare Retail Sales by Geography U.S. Europe Asia Paciﬁc Latin America 17 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 IHM positioned for superior long-term value creation Application-based, speciﬁed functional materials businesses serving common markets

speciﬁed functional materials businesses serving common markets Share gain opportunity in large, attractive markets

Favorable secular trends drive GDP+ growth Custom engineered solutions support higher margins and strong customer retention rate

Strong core capabilities; leveraging LGM's manufacturing/R&D strengths

Compelling opportunity to invest and acquire; expanding scale/capabilities 18 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 RBIS at a glance 2019 Financial Snapshot Sales $1.7 bil. Organic Sales Change 5.1% Adjusted Operating Margin 12.5% Sales by Product Apparel Tags & Labels RFID Ext. Embellishments PSD (ex. RFID) Sales by Geography markets, estimated) U.S. Europe Asia Paciﬁc Others 19 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 RBIS has delivered on promise Leading global player in branding and information solutions for apparel

Attractive growth catalysts in RFID and external embellishments

Base apparel business positioned for sustained proﬁtable growth over the long-term

long-term Dramatically improved delivery cycle times; ﬂexibility now a competitive advantage Signiﬁcant reductions to ﬁxed cost structure enhanced margin and competitiveness Continued focus on cost reduction through productivity initiatives and localized material sourcing Core volume growth ahead of apparel unit imports, as new business model has resonated with customers

20 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 RFID - Industry beneﬁts and RBIS competitive advantages Apparel Supply Chain In-Store + Web/Mobile PROCESS RFID BENEFITS Reduced errors, cost, losses

Seamless integration into existing trim

80% improvement on ship/pack accuracy 99+% inventory accuracy (vs. ~65% without RFID)

60-80% reduction in out-of-stock items

reduction in out-of-stock items 2-12% overall sales lift, 10% shrink reduction

overall sales lift, 10% shrink reduction Enables omni-channel retail and Internet of Things COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES • Proven ﬁve-step adoption process • 1700+ RFID patents • Global service bureaus, world-class quality • Most experienced market development team • In-plant capabilities for speed advantage • Global PMO, piloting, advance ROI model 21 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Appendix B: Second Quarter Review Monthly Sales Trends COVID Update 2020 Outlook Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Second Quarter Review Reported EPS of $0.95; adj. EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.27, above our expectations in April Reported sales declined 14.9%

Sales change ex. currency (non-GAAP) of (12.0%) Organic sales change (non-GAAP) of (13.7%) Solid sequential improvement through the quarter overall, driven by RBIS and Graphics

Reported operating margin down 350 bps to 8.1%

Adj. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) down 60 bps to 14.0% Adj. operating margin (non-GAAP) down 140 bps to 10.7%

YTD free cash ﬂow of $109 mil. LGM expanded adj. operating margin by 100 bps despite top line challenge; sales down 5% organically, reﬂecting combined Graphics and Reﬂective Solutions decline of ~30% RBIS sales down 36% organically due to closure of retail stores and apparel manufacturing hubs; modestly positive adj. operating income, as expected, as relatively high variable margin was partially offset by aggressive cost management IHM sales down 21% organically on reduced industrial demand, most notably in automotive 23 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Monthly Sales Trends (comparison to prior year; unaudited) Organic Growth March April May June July Aug LGM 5% (4%) (2%) (8%) (6%) (1%) LPM 7% 7% 2% (6%) (5%) 0% Graphics & Reﬂective (8%) (55%) (26%) (16%) (10%) (8%) RBIS* 2% (54%) (38%) (17%) (5%) (5%) IHM (6%) (17%) (25%) (21%) (15%) (5%) Total Company 3% (17%) (13%) (11%) (7%) (2%) Total Company, Ex Curr Growth 5% (16%) (11%) (10%) (4%) 0% * Enterprise RFID sales up more than 20% on an organic basis in Q3 through Sep 11, and up over 70% including Smartrac acquisition. 24 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Operations / Market Update in Light of COVID-19(updated July 27, 2020) Label and Graphic Materials (LGM) Retail Branding and Info. Solutions (RBIS) Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) 67% of 2019 sales 23% of 2019 sales 10% of 2019 sales ● Most plants operational throughout crisis, with ● Government-mandated closures continued to ● All plants now operational, some with limited exception of sites in India, which are now up impact operations in many countries during April production and running and first few weeks of May; all sites now ● Demand for industrial categories (~60% of IHM operational ● LPM volume surge in NA/EU mid-March through ○ Our global footprint providing significant sales in 2019) weakened further during Q2 April, driven by food, hygiene, and competitive advantage during pandemic; key reflecting global decline in industrial production pharmaceutical product labeling, as well as to meeting retailer/brand owner needs as (though timing for our business impacted by variable information (e.g., e-commerce labels), they ramp back up (Smartrac acquisition customers building some inventory in early followed by slowdown in June. Portion of further strengthening our advantage) stages of pandemic due to supply chain volume surge and subsequent slowdown due to uncertainty) inventory build/destocking throughout supply ● Sharp decline in demand from apparel retailers ● Medical division (~15% of IHM sales in 2019), chain and brands, reflecting widespread closure of ● Though China demand for label materials malls and other retail outlets historically focused on advanced wound care, has commercialized new personal protective improved following decline in Jan/Feb, balance ● Enterprise-wide sales of RFID products up over equipment (PPE) solutions to address urgent of emerging markets deteriorated as lockdowns 10% ex. currency in Q2 with benefit of Smartrac need spread across the globe and continued through acquisition; down 20% organically, as increased much of Q2, with India particularly hard hit early penetration of market was more than offset by in the quarter decline in existing programs tied to apparel ● Sharp decline in demand for Graphics & ○ Project pipeline continues to expand (engagements up >35% since start of year) Reflective Solutions and material for durable ○ Current environment underscoring value of label applications (e.g., consumer appliances, RFID as key technology to improve supply tires, etc.) beginning in March; sequential chains and support customer automation over improvement monthly since April the long-term 25 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Agile teams effectively managing through crisis (updated July 27, 2020) Supporting Our Communities Shifted resources to produce PPE and hand sanitizer to donate to local communities

sanitizer to donate to local communities Avery Dennison Foundation increasing grants to provide employee assistance and rapid community response Ensuring Safety and Well-being of Our Team Continue to adapt safety protocols based on new information; focus has shifted to ensuring safe "back to work" environment

During initial weeks of facility closures, company ensured that employees continued to receive full pay

Extended salary continuation in jurisdictions with weaker social safety nets Mitigating Supply Chain Risk Partnered with suppliers (and customers) to keep supply chains open (essential business)

Negligible disruptions to supply chain throughout pandemic

Global footprint with dual sourcing or available alternatives for most commodities

Selective strategic inventory build ● Adapted quickly to manage peak demand in Meeting label materials, as well as to address migration of lockdowns impacting RBIS customers Customer ● Leveraged operational excellence to maximize production capacity in label materials Needs ● Successfully executing large new RFID rollouts ● Developed N95 masks which are being rapidly commercialized ● Curtailed capital spending plans by ~$55 mil.; Enabling heightened focus on working capital management Financial ● Initial $500 mil. drawdown of revolver in Q1 to mitigate dependence on CP markets (repaid in Flexibility Q2 as CP markets stabilized) ● Maintaining dividend rate ● Temporary pause on share repurchases 26 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Our businesses are resilient through economic cycles Organic growth trends* during 2009/2010 * Externally reported organic growth by segment during this period has been adjusted to reﬂect divestitures and transfers between segments. 27 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Key Cost Saving Initiatives (updated July 27, 2020) Continuing to execute long-term, strategic restructuring plans, reﬂecting our relentless focus on productivity

long-term, strategic restructuring plans, reﬂecting our relentless focus on productivity Temporary sources of cost savings to weather the downturn:

Short-term belt-tightening actions (travel reduction, no trade shows, etc.) Actions focused on businesses experiencing signiﬁcant decline in demand: Temporary production shutdowns Overtime / temp reductions Shift reductions / furloughs, including payroll costs covered by government incentives outside the

US Salary increase delay / headcount freeze Incentive compensation

Anticipate savings from restructuring actions, net of transition costs, of $60 mil. to $70 mil.... carryover savings of ~$70 mil. anticipated for 2021 (up ~$10 mil. since April outlook for both 2020 and 2021) Targeting net temporary savings vs. 2019 of ~$150 mil. in 2020, the vast majority of which would be expected to be a headwind as markets recover; over half of FY targeted temporary savings have been realized in the ﬁrst half of the year (largely in Q2) 28 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Strong Balance Sheet and Ample Liquidity (updated July 27, 2020) Leverage @ 6/27/20 Total Debt Outstanding $2.27 B Cash and cash equivalents $0.26 B Net Debt $2.00 B Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 4 qtrs $0.97 B Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.1 X Debt / Liquidity Considerations Ample liquidity: $800 mil. available under revolving credit facility (through 2025), plus ~$260 mil. in cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end

$800 mil. available under revolving credit facility (through 2025), plus ~$260 mil. in cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end Laddered long-term debt: Completed $500 mil. debt offering in March, as planned. Next maturity in 2023

Completed $500 mil. debt offering in March, as planned. Next maturity in 2023 No foreseeable covenant constraints Long-Term Debt Maturity Schedule @ 6/27/20 Wtd avg interest cost of 2.9% * 500M Euro bond converted to USD at 1.10x + $30M medium term note Near-term capital allocation priorities conserve cash while supporting long-term value creation goals: Ringfencing investments in high value categories

Curtailed original (pre-COVID-19) 2020 capital spending plans by ~$55 mil., while heightening focus on working capital management

(pre-COVID-19) 2020 capital spending plans by ~$55 mil., while heightening focus on working capital management Maintaining dividend rate; continued temporary pause on share repurchases in Q2 29 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 2020 Outlook (updated July 27, 2020) FY sales down principally due to declining volumes and currency translation, with trough in Q2:

Anticipate Q3 sales decline ex. currency of 5% to 7% (organic sales decline of 7% to 9%) FY currency translation headwind at recent rates of ~1.5%

Currency translation headwind to FY operating income of ~$15 mil. at recent rates (compared to ~$28 mil. headwind in April)

Incremental savings of $60 mil. to $70 mil. from restructuring actions, net of transition costs (up $10 mil. since April outlook). Additional net temporary savings vs. 2019 of ~$150 mil.

Full year adjusted tax rate in the mid-twenty percent range

mid-twenty percent range Targeting free cash ﬂow of ~$500 mil.

Fixed and IT capital spend of $165 mil. to $175 mil. Cash impact of restructuring charges now ~$60 mil.

30 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Appendix C: Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement presentation of our ﬁnancial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Based upon feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are useful to their assessment of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity. Our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures exclude the impact of certain events, activities or decisions. The accounting effects of these events, activities or decisions, which are included in the GAAP ﬁnancial measures, may make it difﬁcult to assess our underlying performance in a single period. By excluding the accounting effects, positive or negative, of certain items (e.g., restructuring charges, legal settlements, certain effects of strategic transactions and related costs, losses from debt extinguishments, gains or losses from curtailment or settlement of pension obligations, gains or losses on sales of certain assets, and other items), we believe that we are providing meaningful supplemental information that facilitates an understanding of our core operating results and liquidity measures. While some of the items we exclude from GAAP ﬁnancial measures recur, they tend to be disparate in amount, frequency, or timing. We use these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures internally to evaluate trends in our underlying performance, as well as to facilitate comparison to the results of competitors for a single period.We use the following non-GAAPﬁnancial measures in this presentation: Sales change ex. currency refers to the increase or decrease in net sales excluding the estimated impact of foreign currency translation, and, where applicable, currency adjustment for transitional reporting of highly inﬂationary economies (Argentina) and reclassiﬁcation of sales between segments. The estimated impact of foreign currency translation is calculated on a constant currency basis, with prior period results translated at current period average exchange rates to exclude the effect of currency ﬂuctuations.

refers to the increase or decrease in net sales excluding the estimated impact of foreign currency translation, and, where applicable, currency adjustment for transitional reporting of highly inﬂationary economies (Argentina) and reclassiﬁcation of sales between segments. The estimated impact of foreign currency translation is calculated on a constant currency basis, with prior period results translated at current period average exchange rates to exclude the effect of currency ﬂuctuations. Organic sales change refers to sales change ex. currency, excluding the estimated impact of product line exits, acquisitions and divestitures, and, where applicable, the extra week in our ﬁscal year. We believe that sales change ex. currency and organic sales change assist investors in evaluating the sales change from the ongoing activities of our businesses and enhance their ability to evaluate our results from period to period. Adjusted operating income refers to income before taxes, interest expense, other non-operating expense, and other expense, net.

refers to income before taxes, interest expense, other non-operating expense, and other expense, net. Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest expense, other non-operating expense, taxes, equity method investment losses, other expense, net, and depreciation and amortization.

refers to net income before interest expense, other non-operating expense, taxes, equity method investment losses, other expense, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted operating margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales.

refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted tax rate refers to the projected full-year GAAP tax rate, adjusted to exclude certain unusual or infrequent events that are expected to signiﬁcantly impact that rate, such as our U.S. pension plan termination, effects of certain discrete tax planning actions, impacts related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), where applicable, and other items.

refers to the projected full-year GAAP tax rate, adjusted to exclude certain unusual or infrequent events that are expected to signiﬁcantly impact that rate, such as our U.S. pension plan termination, effects of certain discrete tax planning actions, impacts related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), where applicable, and other items. Adjusted net income refers to income before taxes, tax-effected at the adjusted tax rate, and adjusted for tax-effected restructuring charges and other items.

refers to income before taxes, tax-effected at the adjusted tax rate, and adjusted for tax-effected restructuring charges and other items. Adjusted net income per common share, assuming dilution (adjusted EPS) refers to adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding, assuming dilution. We believe that adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS assist investors in understanding our core operating trends and comparing our results with those of our competitors. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio refers to total debt (including ﬁnance leases) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio assists investors in assessing our leverage position.

refers to total debt (including ﬁnance leases) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio assists investors in assessing our leverage position. Return on total capital (ROTC) refers to income from continuing operations excluding the expense and tax beneﬁt of debt ﬁnancing divided by the average of beginning and ending invested capital. Adjusted ROTC refers to ROTC adjusted for the impact of the TCJA and pension plan settlements. We believe that ROTC and adjusted ROTC assist investors in understanding our ability to generate returns from our capital.

refers to income from continuing operations excluding the expense and tax beneﬁt of debt ﬁnancing divided by the average of beginning and ending invested capital. Adjusted ROTC refers to ROTC adjusted for the impact of the TCJA and pension plan settlements. We believe that ROTC and adjusted ROTC assist investors in understanding our ability to generate returns from our capital. Free cash ﬂow refers to cash ﬂow provided by operating activities, less payments for property, plant and equipment, software and other deferred charges, plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, plus (minus) net proceeds from insurance and sales (purchases) of investments. Free cash ﬂow is also adjusted for, where applicable, the cash contributions related to the termination of our U.S. pension plan. We believe that free cash ﬂow assists investors by showing the amount of cash we have available for debt reductions, dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions. Organic Sales Change - Avery Dennison Totals may not sum due to rounding. 33 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Organic Sales Change by Segment Totals may not sum due to rounding. 34 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Organic Sales Change by Segment - Continued Totals may not sum due to rounding. 35 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Oganic Sales Change By Segment, Second Quarter 2020 - Comparison to Prior Year 36 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Monthly Sales Trends - Comparison to Prior Year 37 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Monthly Sales Trends - Comparison to Prior Year - Continued 38 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Adjusted Net Income The adjusted tax rate was 24.7% for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and 24.6%, 25%, and 28% for 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts. Includes restructuring charges, Argentine peso remeasurement transition loss, other restructuring-related charge, transaction and related costs, reversal of acquisition-related contingent consideration, and gain on sales of assets, and other items. Tax beneﬁts from the deduction of the third quarter U.S. pension contributions on our 2017 U.S. income tax return. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to the TCJA. 39 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Adjusted EPS The adjusted tax rate was 24.7% for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and 24.6%, 25%, and 28% for 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts. Includes restructuring charges, Argentine peso remeasurement transition loss, other restructuring-related charge, transaction and related costs, reversal of acquisition-related contingent consideration, and gain on sales of assets, and other items. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to the TCJA. Tax effect for full years 2015 to 2019 included in the restructuring charges and other items line above. 40 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin - Avery Dennison (1) GAAP adjustments for 2015 reﬂect the previously disclosed impact of the third quarter of 2015 revision to certain beneﬁt plan balances, which had an immaterial impact on the non-GAAP amounts. 41 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin - LGM 42 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin - RBIS 43 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin - IHM 44 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Return on Total Capital (ROTC) "Provision for income taxes" for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes the estimated impact of TCJA enacted in the U.S. on December 22, 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we ﬁnalized our provisional amounts as deﬁned under SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118 related to TCJA. Tax beneﬁts resulting from the deduction of the third quarter 2018 pension contributions on our 2017 U.S. income tax return. Interest expense, net of tax beneﬁt for 2019, based on our GAAP tax rate of -22.7%, is not meaningful; Applying the adjusted tax rate of 24.6% removes the beneﬁt of the negative tax rate from pension plan settlements and discrete foreign tax structuring and planning transactions. 45 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Free Cash Flow 46 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 47 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference September 16, 2020 Thank you 2020 Avery Dennison Corporation. All rights reserved. Avery Dennison and all other Avery Dennison brands, product names and codes are trademarks of Avery Dennison Corporation. 