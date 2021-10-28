Avery Dennison Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employed more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries in 2020. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005015/en/