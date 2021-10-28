Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Avery Dennison Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/28 04:10:00 pm
215.29 USD   +3.42%
04:32p Avery Dennison Declares Dividend
BU
10:18a UBS Lifts Avery Dennison's Price Target to $232 From $230, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/27 Avery Dennison Seeks M&A Opportunities
CI
Avery Dennison Declares Dividend

10/28/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employed more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries in 2020. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 321 M - -
Net income 2021 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 17 255 M 17 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 31 840
Free-Float 66,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 208,18 $
Average target price 225,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Kenneth C. Hicks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION34.21%17 255
BALL CORPORATION-1.86%29 869
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.1.03%12 948
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.17.06%9 814
SEALED AIR CORPORATION26.73%8 698
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.43.81%5 850