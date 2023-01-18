Avery Dennison : ESG Report

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Indonesia

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Sumatra )

of total production/consumption volume 2.9

Please explain

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Thailand

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Eastern and Northeast and Central provinces )

of total production/consumption volume

1

Please explain

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Viet Nam

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Don't know

of total production/consumption volume 0.4

Please explain

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin