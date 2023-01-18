Avery Dennison : ESG Report

(F0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.
Avery Dennison is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labelling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets.
Avery Dennison is composed of three business segments: Label and Graphic Materials (LGM), Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM). We operate in more than 50 countries worldwide with approximately 36,000 employees. In 2021 our global net sales were $8.4 billion. Further information about Avery Dennison, our business, and our organizational structure can be found at www.averydennison.com.
F0.2
(F0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.
Reporting year
Start Date
End Date
January 1 2021
December 31 2021
F0.3
(F0.3) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
F0.4
(F0.4) Select the forest risk commodity(ies) that you are, or are not, disclosing on (including any that are sources for your processed ingredients or manufactured goods); and for each select the stages of the supply chain that best represents your organization's area of operation.
Commodity disclosure
Stage of the value chain
Explanation if not disclosing
Timber products
Disclosing
Manufacturing
Retailing
Palm oil
Cattle products
Soy
Other - Rubber
This commodity is not produced, sourced or used by our organization
Other - Cocoa
Other - Coffee
F0.5
(F0.5) Are there any parts of your direct operations or supply chain that are not included in your disclosure?
No
F0.6
(F0.6) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.?)
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, a Ticker Symbol
AVY
F1. Current state
F1.1
(F1.1) How does your organization produce, use or sell your disclosed commodity(ies)?
Timber products
Activity
Using as input into product manufacturing
Retailing/onward sale of commodity or product containing commodity
Form of commodity
Paper
Source
Contracted suppliers (manufacturers)
Country/Area of origin
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Brazil
Canada
Chile
China
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Lithuania
Mozambique
New Zealand
Norway
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Korea
Russian Federation
Slovakia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Thailand
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
Uruguay
Viet Nam
of procurement spend41-50%
Comment
This represents Avery Dennison's direct paper spend. The percentage is based on all direct commodities for the total Avery Dennison enterprise.
F1.2
(F1.2) Indicate the percentage of your organization's revenue that was dependent on your disclosed forest risk commodity(ies) in the reporting year.
% of revenue dependent on commodity
Comment
Timber products
61-70%
Palm oil
Cattle products
Soy
Other - Rubber
Other - Cocoa
Other - Coffee
F1.5
(F1.5) Does your organization collect production and/or consumption data for your disclosed commodity(ies)?
Timber products
Palm oil
Cattle products
Soy
Other - Rubber
Other - Cocoa
Other - Coffee
Data availability/Disclosure
Consumption data available, disclosing
F1.5a
(F1.5a) Disclose your production and/or consumption figure, and the percentage of commodity volumes verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free. Forest risk commodity
Timber products
Data type
Consumption data
Commodity production/ consumption volume
929296
Metric for commodity production/ consumption volume
Metric tons
Data coverage
Full commodity production/consumption
Have any of your reported commodity volumes been verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free?
Yes
of reported volume verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free
65
Please explain
Via an independent assessment of our supply base carried out by Rainforest Alliance, it has been confirmed that 65% of our paper based fiber is sourced from "low risk of deforestation" countries (according to the CDP and FOA country of risk lists).
Of the 35% of our paper based fiber sourced from "high risk" countries, 79% has been confirmed as being from certified sources (FSC/PEFC or SFI).
For the unknown % , risk assessments and risk mitigation actions are being carried out to achieve deforestation free status in our paper supply base by 2030.
F1.5b
(F1.5b) For your disclosed commodity(ies), indicate the percentage of the production/consumption volume sourced by national and/or sub-national jurisdiction of origin.
Forest risk commodity
Timber products
Country/Area of origin
Brazil
State or equivalent jurisdiction
Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Include but not limited to-Espriso Santo, Bahia, Minas Gerais States, Amapa, Rio grande do sol, santa caterina, Aracruz, Cidelandia Maranhao, Mato Grosso do sul, Sao Paulo, Parana, Amal Ferrador,Arroio Dos Ratos,Arroroio Grande,Rio Negra,Florida Sori)
of total production/consumption volume18.9
Please explain
We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.
Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.
Forest risk commodity
Timber products
Country/Area of origin
Indonesia
State or equivalent jurisdiction
Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Sumatra )
of total production/consumption volume2.9
Please explain
Forest risk commodity
Timber products
Country/Area of origin
Thailand
State or equivalent jurisdiction
Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Eastern and Northeast and Central provinces )
of total production/consumption volume
1
Please explain
Forest risk commodity
Timber products
Country/Area of origin
Viet Nam
State or equivalent jurisdiction
Don't know
of total production/consumption volume0.4
Please explain
Forest risk commodity
Timber products
Country/Area of origin
Australia
State or equivalent jurisdiction
Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (New South Wales, Western Australia)
of total production/consumption volume0.9
Please explain
Forest risk commodity
Timber products
Country/Area of origin
Mozambique
State or equivalent jurisdiction
Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Manica)
of total production/consumption volume
0
Please explain
