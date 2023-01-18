Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avery Dennison Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
2023-01-18
189.28 USD   -2.19%
Avery Dennison : ESG Report

01/18/2023
Avery Dennison Corporation - Forests 2022

F0. Introduction

F0.1

(F0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Avery Dennison is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labelling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets.

Avery Dennison is composed of three business segments: Label and Graphic Materials (LGM), Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM). We operate in more than 50 countries worldwide with approximately 36,000 employees. In 2021 our global net sales were $8.4 billion. Further information about Avery Dennison, our business, and our organizational structure can be found at www.averydennison.com.

F0.2

(F0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Reporting year

Start Date

End Date

January 1 2021

December 31 2021

F0.3

(F0.3) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

F0.4

(F0.4) Select the forest risk commodity(ies) that you are, or are not, disclosing on (including any that are sources for your processed ingredients or manufactured goods); and for each select the stages of the supply chain that best represents your organization's area of operation.

Commodity disclosure

Stage of the value chain

Explanation if not disclosing

Timber products

Disclosing

Manufacturing

Retailing

Palm oil

Cattle products

Soy

Other - Rubber

This commodity is not produced, sourced or used by our organization

Other - Cocoa

Other - Coffee

F0.5

(F0.5) Are there any parts of your direct operations or supply chain that are not included in your disclosure?

No

F0.6

(F0.6) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.?)

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, a Ticker Symbol

AVY

F1. Current state

F1.1

(F1.1) How does your organization produce, use or sell your disclosed commodity(ies)?

Timber products

Activity

Using as input into product manufacturing

Retailing/onward sale of commodity or product containing commodity

Form of commodity

Paper

Source

Contracted suppliers (manufacturers)

Country/Area of origin

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Mozambique

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Korea

Russian Federation

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Thailand

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Uruguay

Viet Nam

  • of procurement spend 41-50%

Comment

This represents Avery Dennison's direct paper spend. The percentage is based on all direct commodities for the total Avery Dennison enterprise.

F1.2

(F1.2) Indicate the percentage of your organization's revenue that was dependent on your disclosed forest risk commodity(ies) in the reporting year.

% of revenue dependent on commodity

Comment

Timber products

61-70%

Palm oil

Cattle products

Soy

Other - Rubber

Other - Cocoa

Other - Coffee

F1.5

(F1.5) Does your organization collect production and/or consumption data for your disclosed commodity(ies)?

Timber products

Palm oil

Cattle products

Soy

Other - Rubber

Other - Cocoa

Other - Coffee

Data availability/Disclosure

Consumption data available, disclosing

F1.5a

(F1.5a) Disclose your production and/or consumption figure, and the percentage of commodity volumes verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free. Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Data type

Consumption data

Commodity production/ consumption volume

929296

Metric for commodity production/ consumption volume

Metric tons

Data coverage

Full commodity production/consumption

Have any of your reported commodity volumes been verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free?

Yes

  • of reported volume verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free
    65

Please explain

Via an independent assessment of our supply base carried out by Rainforest Alliance, it has been confirmed that 65% of our paper based fiber is sourced from "low risk of deforestation" countries (according to the CDP and FOA country of risk lists).

Of the 35% of our paper based fiber sourced from "high risk" countries, 79% has been confirmed as being from certified sources (FSC/PEFC or SFI).

For the unknown % , risk assessments and risk mitigation actions are being carried out to achieve deforestation free status in our paper supply base by 2030.

F1.5b

(F1.5b) For your disclosed commodity(ies), indicate the percentage of the production/consumption volume sourced by national and/or sub-national jurisdiction of origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Brazil

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Include but not limited to-Espriso Santo, Bahia, Minas Gerais States, Amapa, Rio grande do sol, santa caterina, Aracruz, Cidelandia Maranhao, Mato Grosso do sul, Sao Paulo, Parana, Amal Ferrador,Arroio Dos Ratos,Arroroio Grande,Rio Negra,Florida Sori)

  • of total production/consumption volume 18.9

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Indonesia

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Sumatra )

  • of total production/consumption volume 2.9

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Thailand

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Eastern and Northeast and Central provinces )

  • of total production/consumption volume
    1

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Viet Nam

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Don't know

  • of total production/consumption volume 0.4

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Argentina

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Entre Rios )

  • of total production/consumption volume 0.01

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Australia

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (New South Wales, Western Australia)

  • of total production/consumption volume 0.9

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

India

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhrepradesh)

  • of total production/consumption volume 0.3

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation level. These certifications ensure the minimum commitment regarding biodiversity, no conversion of natural areas and identification of high conservation value forests. Certified systems provide traceability of the pulp fibers used in the products, back to origin.

Forest risk commodity

Timber products

Country/Area of origin

Mozambique

State or equivalent jurisdiction

Specify state/equivalent jurisdiction (Manica)

  • of total production/consumption volume
    0

Please explain

We have selected Rainforest Alliance as our partner in evaluating the supply chain of forest products we purchase. For our 2021 data, we provided Rainforest Alliance with information on our procurement practices, including spend by supplier and forest products purchased. Rainforest Alliance then conducted a survey of our suppliers to determine the origin of forest products at the country level. If a supplier has indicated that pulp fiber is being sourced from a country of high risk then it is requested to provide further information regarding the region of origin within the high risk country. For our 2021 data, 79% of our suppliers responded to the Rainforest Alliance survey, accounting for 88% of volume sourced. The results of the survey indicated that 18.9% of paper products were sourced from various regions within Brazil.

Of the total 2021 Avery Dennison paper spend, 91.6% was sourced under FSC, PEFC or SFI certification. Rainforest Alliance has assessed this claim with a 79% validation

Disclaimer

Avery Dennison Corporation published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 22:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
