Avery Dennison : ESG Report

(C1.2a) Describe where in the organizational structure this/these position(s) and/or committees lie, what their associated responsibilities are, and how climate- related issues are monitored (do not include the names of individuals).

Our CEO serves as the Chairman of our Board and provides strategic guidance and direction to ensure we continue to make meaningful progress on sustainability. The CEO is involved with and signs off on major sustainability actions, given their material impact on the company. Our CEO provides guidance and direction to our President and COO, who leads Sustainability for us and is responsible for continued progress towards our sustainability goals.

Our Sustainability Council is composed of a cross-divisional and group of sustainability leaders to drive accountability and continually accelerate our progress. The group meets bimonthly and regularly provides updates to our executive leadership team. Through this process we complete a quarterly sustainability scorecard provided to the Board for review of progress towards our goals. At least annually, members of the SC present sustainability trends and our sustainability strategic plan to the Company Leadership Team.

Our 2025 sustainability goals include a 3% absolute reduction year-over-year and at least a 26% overall reduction, compared to our 2015 baseline, by 2025. In the first five years of the 10-year horizon for our 2025 sustainability goals, we made meaningful progress towards these goals. We believed it was important to establish another set of ambitious targets aligned with our business strategy and stakeholder priorities. In 2020, our Sustainability Council and Company Leadership team, including our Chairman and CEO, worked together to develop 2030 goals that exemplify our strategy to lead in an environmentally responsible manner and leverage the capabilities of our company when we collaborate with our suppliers and customers. We developed our goals following the completion of our Materiality Assessment conducted in 2020. Our goals align with those topics that are determined to be the most important to our business and our stakeholders including GHG Emissions and Energy Use, Climate Resilience, Water Use, Materials Management, and Advancing the Circular Economy. We established our science-based targets, validated by SBTi, to, by 2030, reduce our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 70% from our 2015 baseline and work with our supply chain to reduce our 2018 baseline Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30% - with an ambition of net zero by 2050.

C1.3

(C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets?