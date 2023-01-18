Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avery Dennison Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:13 2023-01-18 pm EST
189.28 USD   -2.19%
05:30pAvery Dennison : ESG Report
PU
05:30pAvery Dennison : ESG Report
PU
01/17Avery Dennison : January 17, 2023 Avery Dennison Signs Agreement to Acquire Thermopatch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avery Dennison : ESG Report

01/18/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avery Dennison Corporation - Water Security 2022

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Avery Dennison is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labelling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets.

Avery Dennison is composed of three business segments: Label and Graphic Materials (LGM), Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM). We operate in more than 50 countries worldwide with approximately 36,000 employees. In 2021 our global net sales were $8.4 billion. Further information about Avery Dennison, our business, and our organizational structure can be found at www.averydennison.com.

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Reporting year

Start date

End date

January 1 2021

December 31 2021

W0.3

CDP

Page

1

of 16

(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bangladesh

Belgium

Brazil

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Finland

France

Germany

Honduras

Hong Kong SAR, China

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mauritius

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Republic of Korea

Romania

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, China

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Viet Nam

W0.4

(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

W0.5

(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.

Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised

W0.6

(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?

No

CDP

Page

2

of 16

W0.7

(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, a Ticker symbol

NYSE: AVY

W1. Current state

W1.1

(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.

Direct use

Indirect

Please explain

importance

use

rating

importance

rating

Sufficient

Neutral

Vital

Direct Use: As members of the paper value chain, it is often believed that we use significant quantities of water, however, we are not involved in the paper production

amounts of good

process and most of the water footprint of our products is associated with our supply chain. Our manufacturing operations primarily produce pressure-sensitive

quality freshwater

materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products and use limited quantities of water. Water is not used directly as part of our manufacturing

available for use

processes. It is primarily used for cleaning, chillers and cooling towers at manufacturing sites, and general use/personal hygiene for all other locations. At two of our

facilities, accounting for approximately 8% of our total water withdrawals, we produce materials via emulsion.

Direct Importance Rating: Avery Dennison does not use significant volumes of freshwater in production, but understands the importance of water quality discharges

and therefor, treats all process water on-site or at appropriate third-party sites. As a result, we consider the importance of water to our direct operations as neutral.

Indirect Use: Water is used throughout the paper and pulp production process. Pulp is mixed with water, as well as other additives, to create a slurry that is then dried

and pressed to produce paper.

Indirect Importance Rating: Paper production requires a considerable amount of water. Without a regular and sufficient supply of water, there would be limited or costly

manufacturing of paper and so water is considered vital to our suppliers. Water availability may impact paper commodity costs in the future. Therefore, we consider the

importance of water to our indirect operations to be vital.

We expect that in the future, our dependency on water across direct and indirect use will be substantially similar since water has yet to be a major focus area, given

our relatively low use.

Sufficient

Not very

Neutral

Direct Use: Avery Dennison does not use recycled, brackish or produced water. Given that many of our manufacturing operations do not need high-quality water,

amounts of

important

recycled or produced water may be more frequently used in the future.

recycled,

brackish and/or

Direct Importance Rating: This water source is not applicable to our current operations. However, we are committed to reducing our water usage in areas identified as

produced water

having high water stress and risk by the WRI Aqueduct tool and may explore using different water sources such as recycled water in the future to mitigate these

available for use

stresses. Therefore, we consider sufficient amounts of recycled water not to be very important at this time.

Indirect Use: Our paper suppliers may use recycled water as part of their processes as treatment technologies allow for quality control.

Indirect Importance Rating: We are in the process of engaging our suppliers, through EcoVadis, to determine how our suppliers are using recycled, brackish, and/or

produced water to inform this impact. Therefore, we consider sufficient amounts of recycled water to be neutral to our indirect operations at this time. This rating could

change as we gain a better understanding of the role that recycled, brackish and/or produced water plays in our supply chain.

W1.2

CDP

Page

3

of 16

(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?

% of

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

Water withdrawals - total volumes

51-75

Monthly water consumption is tracked at our manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, research and development sites, fast response units,

and large offices representing 70% of Avery Dennison facilities and the most material sites from a water usage perspective. Data from utility bills

and/or meter readings is uploaded to our internal ASPIRE environmental management system by EHS team members.

Water withdrawals - volumes by

Not monitored

As we continue to build out our internal ASPIRE environmental management system, we hope to develop the ability to reliably collect, calculate,

source

and report on this data.

Entrained water associated with your

metals & mining sector activities - total

volumes [only metals and mining

sector]

Produced water associated with your

oil & gas sector activities - total

volumes [only oil and gas sector]

Water withdrawals quality

Not relevant

We do not currently collect this information.

Water discharges - total volumes

26-50

Roughly 30% of our facilities track industrial discharge volumes, primarily facilities with manufacturing processes. Other sites estimate volumes

(domestic discharges).

Water discharges - volumes by

Not monitored

We do not currently collect this information.

destination

Water discharges - volumes by

Not monitored

We understand the importance of water quality discharges and therefore, treats all process water on-site or through appropriate third parties.

treatment method

Water discharge quality - by standard

Not monitored

We do not currently collect this information except in geographies where we are required to by law.

effluent parameters

Water discharge quality - temperature

Not monitored

We do not currently collect this information.

Water consumption - total volume

Not monitored

Previous disclosure of water withdrawal was reported as consumption. We do not currently collect this information.

Water recycled/reused

Not monitored

We do not use recycled/reused water in direct operations.

The provision of fully-functioning,

100%

Across all sites, we provide fully-functioning WASH services for all of our employees. To ensure compliance with our standards and local

safely managed WASH services to all

regulations of our business, we conduct environmental, health and safety (EHS) compliance audits at each manufacturing site, including

workers

drinking and potable water compliance. Audits are conducted by a team of employees assisted by third-party consultants who speak the local

language and provide expertise on local regulations.

W1.2b

(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, and how do these volumes compare to the previous reporting year?

Volume

Comparison

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

previous

reporting

year

Total

1786.21

Higher

Due to changes in our methodology, we had higher water withdrawals in 2021. The 2020 value based on a "total water usage" indicator, was a combination of

withdrawals

measured withdrawals and estimated withdrawals. We had very few sites tracking withdrawals at this time, so the value was largely based on the estimated value

using the number of full-time employees, gallons per day, and days worked. In 2021, we began requiring sites to directly track and report withdrawals, which is why

the values started to vary. Additionally, a few new sites were added to our portfolio.

Total

Please

We do not currently track the total quantity of water discharges, however, since we are not using water as part of our manufacturing process, a limited quantity is

discharges

select

consumed and the vast majority is discharged. We have started to track water discharges in manufacturing sites as industrial discharges, and estimate the domestic

discharge portion for all sites. These figures will be available for reporting in next year's response.

Total

Please

We do not currently track water consumption, however, since we are not using water as part of our manufacturing process, a limited quantity is consumed and the

consumption

select

vast majority is discharged.

W1.2d

(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress and provide the proportion.

Withdrawals

%

Comparison

Identification

Please explain

are from

withdrawn

with

tool

areas with

from

previous

water stress

areas with

reporting

water

year

stress

Row

Yes

26-50

About the

WRI

The World Resources Institute (WRI) Aqueduct Tool allows us to directly see, by geography, how many of our sites are in areas of water stress.

1

same

Aqueduct

We primarily use the WRI Aqueduct Tool to better understand our current and future water risks. We assess our sites annually to determine site-

specific priorities and opportunities and analyze the data based on risk levels. The methods that we've used to mitigate water risks take into account

all of our facilities. Water data from our global facilities is collected and analyzed based on water withdrawals and the results of the WRI Aqueduct

assessment. To conduct this assessment, we use the WRI Aqueduct baseline water stress indicators, which are based on a global dataset developed

by the WRI.

A detailed methodology for risk level breakdowns is available through WRI.

W1.3

CDP

Page

4

of 16

(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.

Revenue

Total water withdrawal volume

Total water withdrawal

Anticipated forward trend

(megaliters)

efficiency

Row

8400000

1786.21

4702694.53199792

We expect that our relative efficiency will remain about the same or improve as we more closely monitor water usage in areas of

1

000

water stress and drive performance.

W1.4

(W1.4) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?

Yes, our suppliers

Yes, our customers or other value chain partners

W1.4a

(W1.4a) What proportion of suppliers do you request to report on their water use, risks and/or management information and what proportion of your procurement spend does this represent?

Row 1

  • of suppliers by number
    1-25
  • of total procurement spend 51-75

Rationale for this coverage

For our two largest business units (LGM and RBIS), we have different programs for engaging with suppliers. In many cases, our third business unit (IHM) shares suppliers and management systems with LGM.

LGM (+IHM): We require our top suppliers, representing more than 80% of direct supplier spend, to take the annual EcoVadis survey. We focus on our largest suppliers by purchase order amounts to give us the most influence on impacting our supply chain.

RBIS: For RBIS' third party auditing program, ICAP, audits are conducted for all outsource suppliers to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and to ensure suppliers reporting environmental certificates maintain those standards. All outsource suppliers are selected for reporting because it allows us to understand the full impact of our supply chain. Outsource suppliers are incentivized to report because if they do not take the survey, are not audited under the ICAP program or do not follow up on the corrective action plan from the ICAP audit, then our procurement team will begin the process of identify alternative sources.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

LGM: For LGM, using EcoVadis, we require suppliers to achieve a minimum score of 45; if they fail to meet this level, we initiate our corrective actions process for continuous improvement. The EcoVadis survey contains questions regarding water use and consumption, and this data is used by our company when determining future business, the health of our supply chain, and risks and opportunities. Platinum (overall score between 75 and 100) and Gold (67 and 74) scores are high performing suppliers, and are prioritized when determining supplier risk, relationship status, future business opportunities, etc. Success of this engagement is measured by the number of suppliers who have overall Gold or Platinum scores.

RBIS: Under RBIS' third party auditing program, ICAP, all outsource suppliers must meet legal water requirements in the countries in which they operate and conduct environmental impact risk assessments annually. Also, they must ensure wastewater discharge meets water quality guidelines of sustainable water group and/or applicable laws, whichever are more stringent. The supplier must have a process flow diagram showing all areas of water usage and discharge points. Outsource suppliers that do not have those items currently are given a deadline to submit a Corrective Action Report (CAR). If the CAR is not completed, RBIS will seek another source of material. Success of this engagement is measured by the number of suppliers who meet all of the specified criteria and do not need to submit a CAR.

Comment

W1.4b

CDP

Page

5

of 16

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avery Dennison Corporation published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 22:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
05:30pAvery Dennison : ESG Report
PU
05:30pAvery Dennison : ESG Report
PU
01/17Avery Dennison : January 17, 2023 Avery Dennison Signs Agreement to Acquire Thermopatch
PU
01/17Avery Dennison signed an agreement to acquire Thermopatch Corporation.
CI
01/16Avery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/12Avery Dennison : January 12, 2023 Avery Dennison Joins WBCSD
PU
01/11UBS Adjusts Avery Dennison Price Target to $194 From $183, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/11Tag, You're It : Sanctions Award Must Reflect Violative Conduct
AQ
2022Look Behind The Words : Federal Circuit Gives Partial Credit To District Court's Finding O..
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 222 M - -
Net income 2022 806 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 15 668 M 15 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 35 570
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 193,51 $
Average target price 200,17 $
Spread / Average Target 3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deon Stander President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Vice President and Treasurer
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION7.92%15 668
BALL CORPORATION11.38%17 881
AMCOR PLC2.02%17 739
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.51%10 293
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.3.58%7 924
SEALED AIR CORPORATION9.22%7 804