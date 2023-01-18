Avery Dennison : ESG Report

(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.

Revenue Total water withdrawal volume Total water withdrawal Anticipated forward trend (megaliters) efficiency Row 8400000 1786.21 4702694.53199792 We expect that our relative efficiency will remain about the same or improve as we more closely monitor water usage in areas of 1 000 water stress and drive performance.

W1.4

(W1.4) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?

Yes, our suppliers

Yes, our customers or other value chain partners

W1.4a

(W1.4a) What proportion of suppliers do you request to report on their water use, risks and/or management information and what proportion of your procurement spend does this represent?

Row 1

of suppliers by number

1-25

1-25 of total procurement spend 51-75

Rationale for this coverage

For our two largest business units (LGM and RBIS), we have different programs for engaging with suppliers. In many cases, our third business unit (IHM) shares suppliers and management systems with LGM.

LGM (+IHM): We require our top suppliers, representing more than 80% of direct supplier spend, to take the annual EcoVadis survey. We focus on our largest suppliers by purchase order amounts to give us the most influence on impacting our supply chain.

RBIS: For RBIS' third party auditing program, ICAP, audits are conducted for all outsource suppliers to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and to ensure suppliers reporting environmental certificates maintain those standards. All outsource suppliers are selected for reporting because it allows us to understand the full impact of our supply chain. Outsource suppliers are incentivized to report because if they do not take the survey, are not audited under the ICAP program or do not follow up on the corrective action plan from the ICAP audit, then our procurement team will begin the process of identify alternative sources.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

LGM: For LGM, using EcoVadis, we require suppliers to achieve a minimum score of 45; if they fail to meet this level, we initiate our corrective actions process for continuous improvement. The EcoVadis survey contains questions regarding water use and consumption, and this data is used by our company when determining future business, the health of our supply chain, and risks and opportunities. Platinum (overall score between 75 and 100) and Gold (67 and 74) scores are high performing suppliers, and are prioritized when determining supplier risk, relationship status, future business opportunities, etc. Success of this engagement is measured by the number of suppliers who have overall Gold or Platinum scores.

RBIS: Under RBIS' third party auditing program, ICAP, all outsource suppliers must meet legal water requirements in the countries in which they operate and conduct environmental impact risk assessments annually. Also, they must ensure wastewater discharge meets water quality guidelines of sustainable water group and/or applicable laws, whichever are more stringent. The supplier must have a process flow diagram showing all areas of water usage and discharge points. Outsource suppliers that do not have those items currently are given a deadline to submit a Corrective Action Report (CAR). If the CAR is not completed, RBIS will seek another source of material. Success of this engagement is measured by the number of suppliers who meet all of the specified criteria and do not need to submit a CAR.

Comment

W1.4b