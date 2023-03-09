Avery Dennison : ESG Report

From Our Leadership

Our team at Avery Dennison once again delivered impressive results in 2022 in the face of an extremely challenging environment. We continue to make signiﬁcant advancements toward our long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

Sustainability is integral to our success

Sustainability is core to our strategy and our culture as we focus on the long-term health of our business, communities and planet. We are committed to using our resources, our deep operational experience and our most innovative ideas to drive better outcomes for our industries, our customers, our team and our world. Last year, we continued to make progress in mitigating our own carbon footprint and in developing solutions that enable our customers worldwide to lower theirs. We are on track to achieve our 2025 sustainability goals, and have accelerated our plans to deliver our 2030 goals.

Supporting our people and communities worldwide

The Avery Dennison Foundation (ADF) represents an important part of our commitment to our communities. Our recent grants are helping communities educate their children, offer life skills and health programs for at-risk women and girls, and provide many other areas of support. Our diversity, equity and inclusion programs also play a key role, ensuring that every employee has a voice, the opportunity to contribute and the room to grow and develop.