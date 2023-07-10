Alignment of the 2030 Sustainability Goals to the SDGs

June 2023

Our Commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a framework of 17 global goals intended to provide a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Since being issued in 2015, they have become a common standard for governments, the private sector and civil society to track their sustainability progress. Following is how Avery Dennison has mapped its most material sustainability topics to targets within these 17 goals.

Sustainable Development Goals

SDG

Avery Dennison Material Topic

Most Relevant SDG Targets

Examples of Impact

Fair & Inclusive Workplace Employee Engagement

  1. End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere
  2. Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafﬁcking and sexual and other types of exploitation

5.5 Ensure women's full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels ofdecision-makingin political, economic and public life

2030 Goal: Make a positive social impact by enhancing the livelihood of our people and communities

Target: 40% women in manager level and above

Avery Dennison Code of Conduct: equal opportunity, harassment

Advanced Technologies & Innovation

Energy Use, Conservation & Reductions

Human & Labor Rights

Supply Chain

Materials Management

  1. Promote development-oriented policies that support productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, and encourage the formalization and growth of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to ﬁnancial services.
  2. Improve progressively, through 2030, global resource efﬁciency in consumption and production and endeavour to decouple economic growth from environmental degradation, in accordance with the 10-year framework of programmes on sustainable consumption and production, with developed countries taking the lead
  3. By 2030, achieve full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, including for young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value

8.8 Protect labour rights and promote safe and secure working environments for all workers, including migrant workers, in particular women migrants, and those in precarious employment

AD Stretch accelerator program

2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain

Targets: source 100% of paper ﬁber from certiﬁed sources focused on a deforestation-free future; deliver a 15% increase in water efﬁciency at our sites that are located in high or extremely high risk countries as identiﬁed in the World Resources Institute Aqueduct Tool.

Avery Dennison Diversity & Inclusion

Avery Dennison Human Rights policy

UK Slavery and Human Trafﬁcking Statement

Sustainable Development Goals

Transition to a Circular Economy Operational Waste

GHG Emissions & Reductions

Energy Use, Conservation & Reductions Supply Chain

Materials Management

  1. By 2030, achieve the sustainable management and efﬁcient use of natural resources
  2. By 2030, halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses.
  3. By 2020, achieve the environmentally sound management of chemicals and all wastes throughout their life cycle, in accordance with agreed international frameworks, and signiﬁcantly reduce their release to air, water and soil in order to minimize their adverse impacts on human health and the environment
  4. By 2030, substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse
  1. Promote public procurement practices that are sustainable, in accordance with national policies and priorities.

2030 Goal: Deliver innovations that advance the circular economy; satisfy the recycling, composting or reuse requirements of allsingle-useconsumer packaging and apparel with our products and solutions.

Targets: 100% of our RBIS core product categories (printed fabric labels, woven labels, paper, interior heat-transfer labels, packaging and RFID) will meet our third-party veriﬁed Sustainable ADvantageTM standard.

100% of our LGM standard label products will contain recycled or renewable content. All of our regions will have labels that enable circularity of plastics.

Climate Change

13.1 Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to

climate-related hazards and natural disasters in all countries

13.2 Integrate climate change measures into national policies,

strategies and planning

2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain

Targets: source 100% of paper ﬁber from certiﬁed sources focused on a deforestation-free future; deliver a 15% increase in water efﬁciency at our sites that are located in high or extremely high risk countries as identiﬁed in the World Resources Institute Aqueduct Tool;

Divert 95% of our waste away from landﬁlls, with a minimum of 80% of our waste recycled and the remainder either reused, composted or sent to energy recovery.

Avery Dennison Water Policy

Avery Dennison Climate Policy

Sustainable Development Goals

Supply Chain

15.2 By 2020, promote the implementation of sustainable

Materials Management

management of all types of forests, halt deforestation, restore

degraded forests and substantially increase afforestation and

reforestation globally

2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain

Target: source 100% of paper ﬁber from certiﬁed sources focused on a deforestation-free future

Responsible Paper Sourcing Policy

Supply Chain Water

  1. By 2030, improve water quality by reducing pollution, eliminating dumping and minimizing release of hazardous chemicals and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater and substantially increasing recycling and safe reuse globally
  2. By 2030, substantially increase water-use efﬁciency across all sectors and ensure sustainable withdrawals and supply of freshwater to address water scarcity and substantially reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity

2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain

Target: deliver a 15% increase in water efﬁciency at our sites that are located in high or extremely high risk countries as identiﬁed in the World Resources Institute Aqueduct Tool

Avery Dennison Water Policy

