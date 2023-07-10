Alignment of the 2030 Sustainability Goals to the SDGs
June 2023
Our Commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a framework of 17 global goals intended to provide a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.
Since being issued in 2015, they have become a common standard for governments, the private sector and civil society to track their sustainability progress. Following is how Avery Dennison has mapped its most material sustainability topics to targets within these 17 goals.
Sustainable Development Goals
SDG
Avery Dennison Material Topic
Most Relevant SDG Targets
Examples of Impact
Fair & Inclusive Workplace Employee Engagement
- End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere
- Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafﬁcking and sexual and other types of exploitation
5.5 Ensure women's full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels ofdecision-makingin political, economic and public life
2030 Goal: Make a positive social impact by enhancing the livelihood of our people and communities
Target: 40% women in manager level and above
Avery Dennison Code of Conduct: equal opportunity, harassment
Advanced Technologies & Innovation
Energy Use, Conservation & Reductions
Human & Labor Rights
Supply Chain
Materials Management
- Promote development-oriented policies that support productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, and encourage the formalization and growth of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to ﬁnancial services.
- Improve progressively, through 2030, global resource efﬁciency in consumption and production and endeavour to decouple economic growth from environmental degradation, in accordance with the 10-year framework of programmes on sustainable consumption and production, with developed countries taking the lead
- By 2030, achieve full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, including for young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value
8.8 Protect labour rights and promote safe and secure working environments for all workers, including migrant workers, in particular women migrants, and those in precarious employment
AD Stretch accelerator program
2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain
Targets: source 100% of paper ﬁber from certiﬁed sources focused on a deforestation-free future; deliver a 15% increase in water efﬁciency at our sites that are located in high or extremely high risk countries as identiﬁed in the World Resources Institute Aqueduct Tool.
Avery Dennison Diversity & Inclusion
Avery Dennison Human Rights policy
UK Slavery and Human Trafﬁcking Statement
Sustainable Development Goals
SDG
Avery Dennison Material Topic
Most Relevant SDG Targets
Examples of Impact
Transition to a Circular Economy Operational Waste
GHG Emissions & Reductions
Energy Use, Conservation & Reductions Supply Chain
Materials Management
- By 2030, achieve the sustainable management and efﬁcient use of natural resources
- By 2030, halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses.
- By 2020, achieve the environmentally sound management of chemicals and all wastes throughout their life cycle, in accordance with agreed international frameworks, and signiﬁcantly reduce their release to air, water and soil in order to minimize their adverse impacts on human health and the environment
- By 2030, substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse
- Promote public procurement practices that are sustainable, in accordance with national policies and priorities.
2030 Goal: Deliver innovations that advance the circular economy; satisfy the recycling, composting or reuse requirements of allsingle-useconsumer packaging and apparel with our products and solutions.
Targets: 100% of our RBIS core product categories (printed fabric labels, woven labels, paper, interior heat-transfer labels, packaging and RFID) will meet our third-party veriﬁed Sustainable ADvantageTM standard.
100% of our LGM standard label products will contain recycled or renewable content. All of our regions will have labels that enable circularity of plastics.
Climate Change
13.1 Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to
climate-related hazards and natural disasters in all countries
13.2 Integrate climate change measures into national policies,
strategies and planning
2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain
Targets: source 100% of paper ﬁber from certiﬁed sources focused on a deforestation-free future; deliver a 15% increase in water efﬁciency at our sites that are located in high or extremely high risk countries as identiﬁed in the World Resources Institute Aqueduct Tool;
Divert 95% of our waste away from landﬁlls, with a minimum of 80% of our waste recycled and the remainder either reused, composted or sent to energy recovery.
Avery Dennison Water Policy
Avery Dennison Climate Policy
Sustainable Development Goals
SDG
Avery Dennison Material Topic
Most Relevant SDG Targets
Examples of Impact
Supply Chain
15.2 By 2020, promote the implementation of sustainable
Materials Management
management of all types of forests, halt deforestation, restore
degraded forests and substantially increase afforestation and
reforestation globally
2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain
Target: source 100% of paper ﬁber from certiﬁed sources focused on a deforestation-free future
Responsible Paper Sourcing Policy
Supply Chain Water
- By 2030, improve water quality by reducing pollution, eliminating dumping and minimizing release of hazardous chemicals and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater and substantially increasing recycling and safe reuse globally
- By 2030, substantially increase water-use efﬁciency across all sectors and ensure sustainable withdrawals and supply of freshwater to address water scarcity and substantially reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity
2030 Goal: Reduce our environmental impact in our operations and supply chain
Target: deliver a 15% increase in water efﬁciency at our sites that are located in high or extremely high risk countries as identiﬁed in the World Resources Institute Aqueduct Tool
Avery Dennison Water Policy
