Our Commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a framework of 17 global goals intended to provide a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Since being issued in 2015, they have become a common standard for governments, the private sector and civil society to track their sustainability progress. Following is how Avery Dennison has mapped its most material sustainability topics to targets within these 17 goals.