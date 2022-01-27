Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avery Dennison Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avery Dennison : January 26, 2022 Avery Dennison Earns Top Score on HRC Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, Ranks as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

01/27/2022 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AVERY DENNISON EARNS TOP SCORE ON HRC FOUNDATION'S 2022 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX, RANKS AS A BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR LGBTQ+ EQUALITY

Company achieves 100% score on HRC Corporate Equality Index - the nation's foremost national report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Glendale, Calif., January 27, 2022 - Avery Dennison today announced that it has earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). By satisfying all CEI criteria, the company now also ranks among HRC's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"We're proud to have earned a CEI score of 100% and honored to be included among the HRC Foundation's Best Places to Work for LBGTQ+ Equality. These achievements represent progress on our journey to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment where employees can bring their full and authentic selves to work each day," said Deena Baker-Nel, vice president and chief human resources officer, Avery Dennison.

As the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices and benefits pertaining to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria within the following four categories:

  • Nondiscrimination policies across business entities
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families
  • Supporting an inclusive culture
  • Corporate social responsibility

Avery Dennison's high mark reflects its compliance with these criteria, including the recent equity-based extension of its U.S. healthcare coverage now for both same sex and opposite sex domestic partnerships.

"Avery Dennison continues to cultivate an inclusive culture through our Global and Regional Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Councils, and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including UNITE - a global ERG dedicated to the company's LGBTQ+ community with chapters around the world," said Michael Barton, vice president and general manager, Global Apparel Solutions, Avery Dennison and chair of the company's North America DE&I Council.

Avery Dennison was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and is a proud supporter of PwC's CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

###

Disclaimer

Avery Dennison Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 14:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
09:19aAVERY DENNISON : January 26, 2022 Avery Dennison Earns Top Score on HRC Foundation's 2022 ..
PU
01/19Avery Dennison acquires Rietveld (RTVPRINT)
AQ
01/19Avery Dennison Corporation acquired Rietveld.
CI
01/17AVERY DENNISON : January 17, 2022 Avery Dennison acquires Rietveld (RTVPRINT)
PU
01/17Avery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/07RoadRunner Recycling, Inc. announced that it has received $70 million in funding from B..
CI
01/04UBS Adjusts Avery Dennison Price Target to $234 From $232, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
2021RoadRunner Recycling, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
2021DA Davidson Suspends Coverage of Avery Dennison
MT
2021AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 348 M - -
Net income 2021 732 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 16 167 M 16 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 31 765
Free-Float -
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 195,27 $
Average target price 232,92 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Vice President and Treasurer
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Kenneth C. Hicks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-9.84%16 167
BALL CORPORATION-10.08%28 040
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-3.30%13 483
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-2.62%9 734
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-3.52%9 367
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.43.81%5 850