Avery Dennison : January 26, 2022 Avery Dennison Earns Top Score on HRC Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, Ranks as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

AVERY DENNISON EARNS TOP SCORE ON HRC FOUNDATION'S 2022 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX, RANKS AS A BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR LGBTQ+ EQUALITY

Company achieves 100% score on HRC Corporate Equality Index - the nation's foremost national report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Glendale, Calif., January 27, 2022 - Avery Dennison today announced that it has earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). By satisfying all CEI criteria, the company now also ranks among HRC's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"We're proud to have earned a CEI score of 100% and honored to be included among the HRC Foundation's Best Places to Work for LBGTQ+ Equality. These achievements represent progress on our journey to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment where employees can bring their full and authentic selves to work each day," said Deena Baker-Nel, vice president and chief human resources officer, Avery Dennison.

As the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices and benefits pertaining to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria within the following four categories:

Nondiscrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

Avery Dennison's high mark reflects its compliance with these criteria, including the recent equity-based extension of its U.S. healthcare coverage now for both same sex and opposite sex domestic partnerships.

"Avery Dennison continues to cultivate an inclusive culture through our Global and Regional Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Councils, and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including UNITE - a global ERG dedicated to the company's LGBTQ+ community with chapters around the world," said Michael Barton, vice president and general manager, Global Apparel Solutions, Avery Dennison and chair of the company's North America DE&I Council.

Avery Dennison was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and is a proud supporter of PwC's CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

