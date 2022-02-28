Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avery Dennison Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avery Dennison : Names Deon Stander President and Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avery Dennison Names Deon Stander President and Chief Operating Officer

Deon Stander, vice president and general manager, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, has been named president and chief operating officer.

February 28, 2022-Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) today announced that Deon Stander has been appointed as president and chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2022.

Mr. Stander, 53, has been the vice president and general manager of the company's Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) division since June 2015, where he led a significant transformation of the business. In addition, as Avery Dennison's sustainability leader, he has served as a key architect in shaping the company's sustainability strategy and partnering across the company's businesses to develop and implement an ambitious roadmap. As COO, Stander will be responsible for the company's global business operations, with all business unit leaders reporting to him. Mitch Butier continues as chairman and chief executive officer.

"Deon has led the remarkable transformation of our RBIS business, establishing a strong foundation for profitable growth, and he has been an excellent thought partner at the enterprise level," said Mitch Butier, chairman and CEO, Avery Dennison. "He is highly respected throughout the company for his exemplary vision, and I look forward to our continued partnership. This appointment reflects the next evolution of our leadership capabilities that will enable our continued success over the long term, as we accelerate our strategies to deliver value for all of our stakeholders."

Stander joined Avery Dennison in 2007 as part of the acquisition of Paxar, where he had worked since 2003. Prior to being named vice president and general manager, RBIS, he served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility in positions based in Europe, Asia, and North America. He received his MBA from Lancaster University, UK.

###

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs more than 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Media Contacts

Media Relations:

Rob Six (626) 304-2361

rob.six@averydennison.com

Investor Relations:

John Eble (440) 534-6290

john.eble@averydennison.com

Disclaimer

Avery Dennison Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
05:46pAVERY DENNISON : Names Deon Stander President and Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pAVERY DENNISON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of..
AQ
06:51aAvery Dennison Promotes Divisional Exec to COO
MT
06:31aAvery Dennison Names Deon Stander President and Chief Operating Officer
BU
02/23AVERY DENNISON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/23AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : SEC Filing 10K
CO
02/22Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
02/09Avery Dennison launches AD Stretch accelerator program; Expanding the potential for inn..
AQ
02/08AVERY DENNISON : February 8, 2022 Avery Dennison launches AD Stretch accelerator program
PU
02/08Gauzy Limited announced that it has received $60 million in funding from Walleye Capita..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 221 M - -
Net income 2022 787 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 14 530 M 14 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float -
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 176,20 $
Average target price 222,17 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Vice President and Treasurer
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Kenneth C. Hicks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-16.74%14 869
BALL CORPORATION-5.61%29 214
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.10.80%15 236
SEALED AIR CORPORATION1.47%10 143
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-12.61%8 390
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.43.81%5 850