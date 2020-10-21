Avery Dennison : Q3 2020 Financial Review & Analysis 0 10/21/2020 | 11:00am EDT Send by mail :

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis (preliminary, unaudited) October 21, 2020 Supplemental Presentation Materials Unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the same period in the prior year. Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, and ﬁnancial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. We believe that the most signiﬁcant risk factors that could affect our ﬁnancial performance in the near-term include: (1) the impacts to our business from global economic conditions, political uncertainty, and changes in governmental regulations, including as a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic; (2) competitors' actions, including pricing, expansion in key markets, and product offerings; (3) the degree to which higher costs can be offset with productivity measures and/or passed on to customers through price increases, without a signiﬁcant loss of volume; and (4) the execution and integration of acquisitions. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors, including but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the following: the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic; ﬂuctuations in demand affecting sales to customers; worldwide and local economic and market conditions; changes in political conditions; ﬂuctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and other risks associated with foreign operations, including in emerging markets; changes in our markets due to competitive conditions, technological developments, laws and regulations, and customer preferences; ﬂuctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; changes in governmental laws and regulations; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the ﬁnancial condition and inventory strategies of customers; our ability to generate sustained productivity improvement; our ability to achieve and sustain targeted cost reductions; loss of signiﬁcant contracts or customers; collection of receivables from customers; selling prices; business mix shift; execution and integration of acquisitions; product and service quality; timely development and market acceptance of new products, including sustainable or sustainably-sourced products; investment in development activities and new production facilities; amounts of future dividends and share repurchases; customer and supplier concentrations or consolidations; ﬂuctuations in interest and tax rates; changes in tax laws and regulations, and uncertainties associated with interpretations of such laws and regulations; retention of tax incentives; outcome of tax audits; successful implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment; disruptions in information technology systems, including cyber-attacks or other intrusions to network security; successful installation of new or upgraded information technology systems; data security breaches; volatility of ﬁnancial markets; impairment of capitalized assets, including goodwill and other intangibles; credit risks; our ability to obtain adequate ﬁnancing arrangements and maintain access to capital; the realization of deferred tax assets; ﬂuctuations in interest rates; compliance with our debt covenants; ﬂuctuations in pension, insurance, and employee beneﬁt costs; goodwill impairment; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, including with respect to environmental, health and safety, anti-corruption and trade compliance; protection and infringement of intellectual property; the impact of epidemiological events on the economy and our customers and suppliers; acts of war, terrorism, and natural disasters; and other factors. For a more detailed discussion of the more signiﬁcant of these factors, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition" in our 2019 Form 10-K, ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law. October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 2 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as deﬁned by SEC rules. We report our ﬁnancial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are intended to supplement presentation of our ﬁnancial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Based upon feedback from investors and ﬁnancial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures we provide are useful to their assessment of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity. In accordance with Regulations G and S-K, reconciliations of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including limitations associated with these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, are provided in the ﬁnancial schedules accompanying the earnings news release for the quarter (see Attachments A-4 through A-9 to news release dated October 21, 2020). Our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures exclude the impact of certain events, activities or decisions. The accounting effects of these events, activities or decisions, which are included in the GAAP ﬁnancial measures, may make it difﬁcult to assess our underlying performance in a single period. By excluding the accounting effects, positive or negative, of certain items (e.g., restructuring charges, legal settlements, certain effects of strategic transactions and related costs, losses from debt extinguishments, gains or losses from curtailment or settlement of pension obligations, gains or losses on sales of certain assets, gains or losses on investments, and other items), we believe that we are providing meaningful supplemental information that facilitates an understanding of our core operating results and liquidity measures. While some of the items we exclude from GAAP ﬁnancial measures recur, they tend to be disparate in amount, frequency, or timing. We use these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures internally to evaluate trends in our underlying performance, as well as to facilitate comparison to the results of competitors for a single period.We use the following non-GAAPﬁnancial measures in this presentation: Sales change ex. currency refers to the increase or decrease in net sales excluding the estimated impact of foreign currency translation, and, where applicable, currency adjustment for transitional reporting of highly inﬂationary economies (Argentina) and reclassiﬁcation of sales between segments. The estimated impact of foreign currency translation is calculated on a constant currency basis, with prior period results translated at current period average exchange rates to exclude the effect of currency ﬂuctuations.

refers to the increase or decrease in net sales excluding the estimated impact of foreign currency translation, and, where applicable, currency adjustment for transitional reporting of highly inﬂationary economies (Argentina) and reclassiﬁcation of sales between segments. The estimated impact of foreign currency translation is calculated on a constant currency basis, with prior period results translated at current period average exchange rates to exclude the effect of currency ﬂuctuations. Organic sales change refers to sales change ex. currency, excluding the estimated impact of product line exits, acquisitions and divestitures, and, where applicable, the extra week in our ﬁscal year. We believe that sales change ex. currency and organic sales change assist investors in evaluating the sales change from the ongoing activities of our businesses and enhance their ability to evaluate our results from period to period. Adjusted operating income refers to income before taxes; interest expense; other non-operating expense (income), net; and other expense (income), net.

refers to income before taxes; interest expense; other non-operating expense (income), net; and other expense (income), net. Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest expense; other non-operating expense (income), net; taxes; equity method investment (losses) gains; other expense (income), net; and depreciation and amortization.

refers to net income before interest expense; other non-operating expense (income), net; taxes; equity method investment (losses) gains; other expense (income), net; and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted operating margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales.

refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted tax rate refers to the projected full-year GAAP tax rate, adjusted to exclude certain unusual or infrequent events that are expected to signiﬁcantly impact that rate, such as our U.S. pension plan termination, effects of certain discrete tax planning actions, impacts related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), where applicable, and other items.

refers to the projected full-year GAAP tax rate, adjusted to exclude certain unusual or infrequent events that are expected to signiﬁcantly impact that rate, such as our U.S. pension plan termination, effects of certain discrete tax planning actions, impacts related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), where applicable, and other items. Adjusted net income refers to income before taxes, tax-effected at the adjusted tax rate, and adjusted for tax-effected restructuring charges and other items.

refers to income before taxes, tax-effected at the adjusted tax rate, and adjusted for tax-effected restructuring charges and other items. Adjusted net income per common share, assuming dilution (adjusted EPS) refers to adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding, assuming dilution. We believe that adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS assist investors in understanding our core operating trends and comparing our results with those of our competitors. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio refers to total debt (including ﬁnance leases) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio assists investors in assessing our leverage position.

refers to total debt (including ﬁnance leases) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio assists investors in assessing our leverage position. Free cash ﬂow refers to cash ﬂow provided by operating activities, less payments for property, plant and equipment, software and other deferred charges, plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, plus (minus) net proceeds from insurance and sales (purchases) of investments. Free cash ﬂow is also adjusted for, where applicable, the cash contributions related to the termination of our U.S. pension plan. We believe that free cash ﬂow assists investors by showing the amount of cash we have available for debt reductions, dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions. This document has been furnished (not ﬁled) on Form 8-K with the SEC and may be found on our website at www.investors.averydennison.com Strong execution in a challenging, dynamic environment Safety and well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis

well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis Strong earnings growth vs. prior year despite lower sales

Margins up signiﬁcantly, reﬂecting ongoing productivity improvement as well as temporary cost reduction actions in a better-than-expected volume environment Proﬁtability improvements across all segments

Strong balance sheet (net debt to adj. EBITDA ratio of 1.9) and ample liquidity

As expected, free cash ﬂow proving resilient… now targeting more than $500 mil. for the year

Increasing distributions to shareholders: raised dividend by 7% and resumed share repurchase late in the third quarter

Strategic priorities are unchanged; ringfencing key investments in high value categories, including RFID, while driving long-term proﬁtable growth in the base October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 4 Third Quarter Review Reported EPS of $1.79, up ~5%; adj. EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.91, up ~15% Reported sales declined 1.8%

Sales change ex. currency (non-GAAP) of (1.3%) Organic sales change (non-GAAP) of (3.6%)

Reported operating margin up 100 bps to 12.3%

Adj. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) up 190 bps to 16.1% Adj. operating margin (non-GAAP) up 140 bps to 13.1%

YTD free cash ﬂow of $342 mil., up over 4% LGM expanded adj. operating margin by 170 bps; sales down 2.6% organically Organic sales growth improved sequentially across all regions except Europe, with faster-than-expected improvement in high value categories

faster-than-expected improvement in high value categories Across pandemic (Mar-Sep), volume trends for Label & Packaging Materials have varied by region:

(Mar-Sep), volume trends for Label & Packaging Materials have varied by region: North America up mid-single digits Europe up low-single digits Asia Paciﬁc ﬂat (up mid-single digits in Q3)

RBIS expanded adj. operating margin by 60 bps; sales up 5.2% ex. Currency (down 4.7% organically), reﬂecting strong growth in high value categories (RFID/external embellishments) and solid sequential improvement in the base IHM expanded adj. operating margin by 110 bps; sales down 7.6% organically, reﬂecting solid sequential improvement in automotive categories October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 5 COVID-19 Operational Update Safety and well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis

well-being of employees remains our top priority during continuing global health crisis To date, have identiﬁed ~350 conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases among 30,000+ workforce In Q3, we continued to adapt safety protocols based on new information, and focused on ensuring a safe return to the workplace after government-mandated lockdowns were lifted

Following sharp drop in Q2, volumes generally improving faster than anticipated

Operationally, all manufacturing sites remained open during Q3; throughout pandemic, disruptions to our supply chain have been negligible

In response to lower demand outlook, and reﬂecting our relentless focus on productivity, we continue to execute long-term, strategic restructuring plans, in addition to temporary cost-saving actions

long-term, strategic restructuring plans, in addition to temporary cost-saving actions Anticipate incremental savings from restructuring actions, net of transition costs, of $60 million to $70 million during 2020, and carryover savings, net of transition costs, of approximately $70 million in 2021 Anticipate net temporary savings in 2020 of nearly $150 million; vast majority of temporary savings expected to become a headwind as markets continue to recover

Monthly Sales Trends (comparison to prior year) Organic Growth Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Q3 LGM 5% (4%) (2%) (8%) (6%) (1%) (1%) (3%) LPM 7% 7% 2% (6%) (5%) 0% 0% (2%) Graphics & Reﬂective (8%) (55%) (26%) (16%) (10%) (8%) (6%) (8%) RBIS* 2% (54%) (38%) (17%) (5%) (5%) (5%) (5%) IHM (6%) (17%) (25%) (21%) (15%) (5%) (4%) (8%) Total Company 3% (17%) (13%) (11%) (7%) (2%) (2%) (4%) Total Company, Ex. Currency 5% (16%) (11%) (10%) (4%) 0% 0% (1%) Growth (incl. Smartrac) * Enterprise RFID sales up ~20% on an organic basis in Q3, and up ~65% including Smartrac acquisition. October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 7 Broad exposure to diverse end markets, with ~60% tied to non-durable consumer goods, logistics & shipping, and medical products 2019 Sales by Product Category -durable consumer goods Apparel Industrial / Durable Logistics, Shipping, & Variable Information Medical / Healthcare Non-durable Consumer Goods Vast majority of these sales tied to labeling of food, beverage, and home and personal care (HPC) products Growth catalysts: Emerging markets (increased use of packaged goods with rising middle class) and labeling technology shifts to pressure-sensitive materials Logistics, Shipping & Other Variable Information Growth catalysts: Increase in e-commerce beneﬁts our businesses serving variable information needs, including non-apparel RFID Retail Apparel "Discretionary staple". Growth catalyst: expansion of omni-channel retailing Industrial / Durable Cyclical. Growth catalyst: shift from mechanical to adhesive-based fastening October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 8 Diversiﬁed geographic exposure 2019 Sales by Manufacturing Location 2019 Sales by End Market, estimated U.S. Western Europe China Other Asia (ex-China) E. Europe & MENA Latin America Other(1) Other includes Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 9 Our businesses are once again proving resilient, as in past downturns Organic growth trends* during last major downturn (2009/2010) * Externally reported organic growth by segment has been adjusted to reﬂect divestitures and transfers between segments. October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 10 Long-Term Debt Maturity Schedule Wtd avg interest cost of 2.9% * €500M debt converted to USD at 1.10x + $30M medium term note Strong Balance Sheet and Ample Liquidity Leverage @ 9/26/20 Total Debt Outstanding $2.14 B Cash and cash equivalents $0.28 B Net Debt $1.86 B Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 4 qtrs $1.00 B Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1.9 Debt / Liquidity Considerations Ample liquidity: $800 mil. available under revolving credit facility (through 2025), plus ~$285 mil. in cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end

$800 mil. available under revolving credit facility (through 2025), plus ~$285 mil. in cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end Laddered long-term debt: next maturity in 2023

next maturity in 2023 No foreseeable covenant constraints ● Ringfencing investments in high value categories Curtailed original (pre-COVID-19) 2020 capital spending plans by ~$55 mil., while heightening focus on working capital management

(pre-COVID-19) 2020 capital spending plans by ~$55 mil., while heightening focus on working capital management Increasing distributions to shareholders

Increased dividend by 7% in October (increase was postponed due to pandemic-related uncertainty) Following temporary pause on share repurchase initiated in March, resumed share buyback activity late in the third quarter

October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 11 2020 Outlook FY sales down principally due to lower volume, with trough in Q2:

Underlying sales trend in Q4 expected to be similar to or better than Q3 pace Extra week adds roughly a point to full year growth (~4 points to Q4 growth) FY currency translation headwind at recent rates of ~1% (compared to 1.5% in July)

Currency translation headwind to FY operating income of ~$9 mil. at recent rates (compared to ~$15 mil. headwind in July)

Incremental savings of $60 mil. to $70 mil. from restructuring actions, net of transition costs; additional net temporary savings of nearly ~$150 mil.

Full year adjusted tax rate currently estimated to be ~24%

Targeting free cash ﬂow of more than $500 mil.

Fixed and IT capital spend of $165 mil. to $175 mil. Cash impact of restructuring charges of ~$60 mil.

October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 12 Q3 Results Detail Quarterly Sales Trend Analysis 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Reported Sales Change 0.1% 0.2% (1.0%) (14.9%) (1.8%) Organic Sales Change 2.1% 2.1% 0.3% (13.7%) (3.6%) Acquisitions - - 0.7% 1.7% 2.3% Sales Change Ex. Currency* 2.1% 2.1% 1.0% (12.0%) (1.3%) Currency Translation (2.0%) (1.9%) (1.9%) (2.9%) (0.5%) Reported Sales Change* 0.1% 0.2% (1.0%) (14.9%) (1.8%) *Totals may not sum due to rounding. October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 14 Third Quarter Sales Change and Operating Margin Comparison 3Q20 Sales Change Reported Ex. Currency Organic Label and Graphic Materials (3.3%) (2.6%) (2.6%) Retail Branding and Information Solutions 4.7% 5.2% (4.7%) Industrial and Healthcare Materials (7.0%) (7.6%) (7.6%) Total Company (1.8%) (1.3%) (3.6%) Reported Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Margin 3Q20 3Q19 3Q20 3Q19 Label and Graphic Materials 15.1% 13.4% 15.2% 13.5% Retail Branding and Information Solutions 11.0% 11.2% 12.1% 11.5% Industrial and Healthcare Materials 7.9% 10.4% 12.1% 11.0% Total Company 12.3% 11.3% 13.1% 11.7% October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 15 Q3 RESULTS Label and Graphic Materials Reported sales declined 3.3% to $1.15 bil.

declined 3.3% to $1.15 bil. Sales were down 2.6% on an organic basis, driven by both volume/mix and deﬂation-related price

deﬂation-related price Label and Packaging Materials down ~2% from prior year as growth in specialty and durable label categories was more than offset by a decline in the base business Combined Graphics and Reﬂective Solutions down ~8% North America up low-single digits, Western Europe down roughly 10%, and emerging markets comparable to prior year

Reported operating margin increased 170 basis points to 15.1%

increased 170 basis points to 15.1% Adjusted operating margin increased 170 basis points to 15.2%, as the beneﬁts of productivity, including material reengineering and net restructuring savings, as well as raw material deﬂation, net of pricing, more than offset higher employee-related costs and unfavorable volume/mix

High Value Categories ~37% Emerging Markets ~39% Sales by Product Base Label Specialty / Durables Graphics Reﬂectives Sales by Geography .S. Western Europe Asia Paciﬁc Latin America . Europe & MENA October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 16 Q3 RESULTS Retail Branding and Information Solutions Reported sales increased 4.7% to $426 mil.

increased 4.7% to $426 mil. Sales were up 5.2% ex. currency, and down 4.7% on an organic basis

Strong organic growth in high value categories was more than offset by ~12% decline in the base, driven by overall lower apparel demand Enterprise-wide sales of RFID products were up ~65% ex. currency with beneﬁt of Smartrac acquisition, and up ~20% organically, driven by new programs and recovery in the value segment of the apparel market

Reported operating margin decreased 20 basis points to 11.0%, reﬂecting higher restructuring charges

Adjusted operating margin increased 60 basis points to 12.1%, as productivity more than offset unfavorable volume/mix

Sales by Product, for Smartrac* Apparel Tags & Labels RFID . Embellishment PSD (ex. RFID) Sales by Geography markets, estimated, for Smartrac*) U.S. Europe Asia Paciﬁc Others * Includes actual FY 2019 revenue of acquired business assuming AVY ownership. October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 17 Q3 RESULTS Industrial and Healthcare Materials Reported sales declined 7.0% to $158 mil.

declined 7.0% to $158 mil. Sales declined 7.6% on an organic basis

Mid-single digit decline in industrial categories, reﬂecting sequential improvement in trend for automotive in China and North America Healthcare categories down ~11%, reﬂecting pandemic-related reduction in elective surgeries and inventory destocking in personal care categories

Reported operating margin decreased 250 basis points to 7.9%, reﬂecting higher restructuring charges

decreased 250 basis points to 7.9%, reﬂecting higher restructuring charges Adjusted operating margin increased 110 basis points to 12.1%, due to favorable product mix, productivity and deﬂation, net of pricing, which more than offset the impact of lower volume

Sales by Product Automotive Other Industrial Healthcare Retail Sales by Geography U.S. Europe Asia Paciﬁc Latin America October 21, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Financial Review and Analysis 18 Thank you 2020 Avery Dennison Corporation. All rights reserved. Avery Dennison and all other Avery Dennison brands, product names and codes are trademarks of Avery Dennison Corporation. All other brands or product names are trademarks of their respective owners. Fortune 500® is a trademark of Time, Inc. Branding and other information on any samples depicted is ﬁctitious. Any resemblance to actual names is purely coincidental. Attachments Original document

