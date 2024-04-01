Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The company’s first quarter 2024 news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. Our products and solutions include labeling and functional materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital, and a variety of products and solutions that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving an array of industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2023 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401273457/en/