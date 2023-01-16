Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avery Dennison Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:25 2023-01-13 pm EST
195.34 USD   +1.22%
06:46aAvery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/12Avery Dennison : January 12, 2023 Avery Dennison Joins WBCSD
PU
01/11UBS Adjusts Avery Dennison Price Target to $194 From $183, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/16/2023 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The company's fourth quarter and full year earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products and solutions, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
06:46aAvery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/12Avery Dennison : January 12, 2023 Avery Dennison Joins WBCSD
PU
01/11UBS Adjusts Avery Dennison Price Target to $194 From $183, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/11Tag, You're It : Sanctions Award Must Reflect Violative Conduct
AQ
2022Look Behind The Words : Federal Circuit Gives Partial Credit To District Court's Finding O..
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst -2-
DJ
2022BofA Securities Upgrades Avery Dennison to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $2..
MT
2022Avery Dennison : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
2022Avery Dennison Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Transcript : Avery Dennison Corporation - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 222 M - -
Net income 2022 806 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 15 816 M 15 816 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 35 570
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 195,34 $
Average target price 200,17 $
Spread / Average Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deon Stander President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Vice President and Treasurer
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION7.92%15 816
BALL CORPORATION11.69%17 931
AMCOR PLC1.85%17 709
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.6.52%10 391
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.4.24%7 956
SEALED AIR CORPORATION9.22%7 881