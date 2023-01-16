Avery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The company's fourth quarter and full year earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products and solutions, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

