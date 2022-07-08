Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avery Dennison Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVY   US0536111091

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-07 pm EDT
167.16 USD   +0.86%
06:46aAvery Dennison to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/31AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17Avery Dennison to Help Upgrade Wiliot Tags to Scale Internet of Things
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avery Dennison to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

07/08/2022 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The company's second quarter news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products and solutions, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
06:46aAvery Dennison to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/31AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17Avery Dennison to Help Upgrade Wiliot Tags to Scale Internet of Things
MT
05/17Avery Dennison and Wiliot Announce Strategic Partnership to Build and Scale the Future ..
BU
05/17Avery Dennison Corporation and Wiliot Announce Strategic Partnership to Build and Scale..
CI
05/03AVERY DENNISON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/03AVERY DENNISON : May 3, 2022 Avery Dennison to invest over 60 million in capacity expansi..
PU
04/29S&P 500 Closes Down 3.3% For the Week on Disappointing Amazon Financials, Weak Economic..
MT
04/29AVERY DENNISON CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (f..
AQ
04/29Avery Dennison Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $750 million worth of its sh..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 403 M - -
Net income 2022 793 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 13 659 M 13 659 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 35 980
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 167,16 $
Average target price 207,23 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deon Stander President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Vice President and Treasurer
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-22.81%13 659
BALL CORPORATION-26.85%22 520
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-17.43%11 112
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-10.60%8 585
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-13.40%8 425
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.-4.32%4 542