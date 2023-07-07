Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The company’s second quarter news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers’ product performance. The company serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2022 were $9.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

