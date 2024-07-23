July 23 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison on Tuesday raised the lower end of its full-year earnings per share forecast after posting a higher quarterly profit, benefiting from strong demand for its labeling and packaging products.

The company had indicated earlier that its customers were nearly through with destocking inventories built up during the pandemic years. With the trend moderating, the firm saw higher demand for its products, particularly in its solutions segment.

The company now expects its profit for full-year 2024 in the range of $9.30 to $9.50 per share, compared with its prior view of $9.00 to $9.50.

The company's overall revenue rose 6.9% to $2.24 billion for the second quarter ended June 29, beating analysts' average estimates of $2.18 billion, according to LSEG data.

Avery's materials group segment, which manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials and adhesive products for industrial, medical applications, reported a 5% rise in sales to $1.5 billion.

The company's net income rose to $176.8 million, or $2.18 per share, during the reported quarter, from $100.4 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it reported a profit of $2.42 per share, above estimates of $2.26 per share.

Ohio-based Avery provides branding and information labeling for several industries such as apparel, automobiles, consumer packaging, manufacturing and retail. (Reporting by Ananta Agarwal and Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)