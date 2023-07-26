Hamburg, 26 July 2023: The Management Board of Aves One AG was informed in a letter re-ceived today that Rhine Rail Investment AG, Munich, now holds 15,142,402 no-par value bearer shares in Aves One AG. This corresponds to a share of approximately 90.95% of the share capital of Aves One AG.



Furthermore, the Management Board of Aves One AG today received the formal request of Rhine Rail Investment AG pursuant to Section 62 para. 1 and para. 5 sentence 1 UmwG in con-junction with Sections 327a et seq. AktG to carry out the procedure for transferring the shares of the minority shareholders of Aves One AG to Rhine Rail Investment AG in their capacity as majority shareholders in return for an appropriate cash compensation in connection with a mer-ger of Aves One AG into Rhine Rail Investment AG by assumption (so-called squeeze-out under merger law) and, for this purpose, to have the shareholders' meeting of Aves One AG resolve on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Aves One AG to Rhine Rail Investment AG within three months after conclusion of the respective merger agreement. The merger agreement will contain a statement pursuant to § 62 para. 5 sentence 2 UmwG according to which an exclusion of the minority shareholders of Aves One AG as the transferring legal entity shall take place in connection with the merger. The amount of the appropriate cash compensa-tion to be granted by Rhine Rail Investment AG to the minority shareholders of Aves One AG for the transfer of the shares will be communicated by Rhine Rail Investment AG at a later date.





