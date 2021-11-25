DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Aves One AG: Majority takeover by consortium of Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners completed



25.11.2021 / 20:05

Majority takeover by consortium of Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners completed



Hamburg, 25 November 2021 - Aves One AG, an asset owner of durable rail assets, has been informed by Rhine Rail Investment AG, a company controlled by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners, that on 24 November 2021 the majority takeover took place as the result of a voluntary public takeover bid. At the end of the regular acceptance period on 9 November 2021, 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time), the acceptance rate was 88.33%. Thus, the acceptance rate was above the minimum acceptance threshold of 85% and all the conditions of the takeover bid had been fulfilled.



"We consider the new main shareholders, Swiss Life and Vauban, to be the optimal partners to continue our growth trajectory and to lead Aves One into the next development phase. As contractually agreed, they intend to provide additional capital of at least EUR 100 million. I am therefore pleased that the offer has already met with such broad approval among our shareholders," declared Tobias Aulich, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG.



Aves One shareholders may accept Rhine Rail Investment AG's offer until 29 November 21, 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time), the end of the extended period provided for by law. A written declaration to the respective custodian bank is required for acceptance of the offer. Detailed information on the offer can be found in the Offer Document published by the Bidder, which is available at http://www.rocket-offer.com.



About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight wagon portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation and further expansion of its rail portfolio. With its registered office in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811). Further information can be found at www.avesone.com



About Swiss Life Asset Managers

Swiss Life Asset Managers is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Swiss Life Group, a SIX Swiss Exchange-listed life insurance company. Swiss Life Asset Managers has over 160 years of asset management experience and is among the largest asset managers for real assets in Europe. As of 31 December 2020, Swiss Life Asset Managers managed a total of CHF 270 billion in assets for the Swiss Life Group and its clients, of which CHF 7.3 billion is managed by the Infrastructure Equity Business area. Swiss Life Asset Managers has a dedicated infrastructure equity team of more than 40 investment professionals, focusing on investments in global infrastructure assets including renewables and a proven track record in creating value for its clients.



About Vauban Infrastructure Partners

Vauban Infrastructure Partners is a leading Infrastructure Asset Manager focused on the European core infrastructure investments. Vauban Infrastructure Partners is the fully-fledged affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, dedicated to infrastructure equity investments and based in Paris with a subsidiary in Luxembourg, employing 46 professionals. Vauban Infrastructure Partners targets predominantly European brownfield mid-market assets pursuing a long-term yield driven strategy matching the underlying nature of assets with a strong focus on creating sustainable value. Vauban Infrastructure Partners has raised c.EUR 6 billion across 5 funds in Core infrastructure and has invested in over 50 assets in mobility, utilities, social & digital infrastructure across different geographies. Further information can be found at: www.vauban-ip.com



Contact

Aves One AG

Tobias Aulich, Management Board

Tel.: +49 (40) 238 304 600

E-mail: ir@avesone.com

