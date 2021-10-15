Log in
    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
Aves One AG: Receipt of a notice of intention to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Rhine Rail Investment AG and Aves One AG

10/15/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Aves One AG: Receipt of a notice of intention to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Rhine Rail Investment AG and Aves One AG

Hamburg, 13 October 2021 - Rhine Rail Investment AG, the bidder in the voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Aves One AG dated 21 September 2021, has today notified Aves One AG of its intention to seek the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Rhine Rail Investment AG and Aves One AG upon completion of the voluntary public takeover offer. This is subject to all offer conditions of the offer document published on 21 September 2021 being met, in particular the minimum acceptance quota of 85%. Rhine Rail Investment AG reserves the right to terminate the discussions on a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement at any time, in particular in the event of the option to implement a squeeze-out of the remaining shareholders of Aves One AG.

Contact

Aves One AG

Tobias Aulich, Management Board

T +49 (40) 238 304 600

  1. ir@avesone.com

1 / 1

Disclaimer

Aves One AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
