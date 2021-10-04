Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aves One AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/04/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AG
Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.10.2021 / 18:52
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Aves One AG
Street: Große Elbstrasse 61
Postal code: 22767
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NHIQHND8BHLW17

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BPCE S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Sep 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 21.46 % 21.46 % 13,015,053
Previous notification 0.00 % 58.30 % 58.30 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
% %
Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable Undertakings Cash 2,793,369 21.46 %
      Total 2,793,369 21.46 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BPCE S.A. % % %
NATIXIS S.A. % % %
NATIXIS Investment MANAGERS S.A. % % %
NATIXIS Investment MANAGERS PARTICIPATIONS 1 S.A.S. % % %
VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS HOLDING S.A.S. % % %
VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS SCA % % %
Core INFRASTRUCTURE GP III S.à r.l. % % %
Core INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III SCS % % %
Core Infrastructure III S.à r.l. % % %
Rhine Rail Investment AG % 21.46 % 21.46 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Sep 2021


04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.avesone.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238162  04.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238162&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AVES ONE AG
10/01AVES ONE AG : Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend acceptance of the takeover ..
PU
09/30AVES ONE : reflects on a positive first half of 2021 and confirms its 2021 full-year forec..
PU
09/30AVES ONE : reflects on a positive first half of 2021 and confirms its 2021 full-year forec..
EQ
09/30PRESS RELEASE : Aves One reflects on a positive first half of 2021 and confirms its 2021 f..
DJ
09/30Aves One AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021
CI
09/30Aves One AG Announces Earnings Results for the First Half of 2021
CI
09/29AVES ONE AG : Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend acceptance of the takeover ..
EQ
09/29PRESS RELEASE : Aves One AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend acceptance o..
DJ
09/28AVES ONE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according t..
DJ
09/03AVES ONE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVES ONE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2021 0,09 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net Debt 2021 949 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 171 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart AVES ONE AG
Duration : Period :
Aves One AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVES ONE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ralf Wohltmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Britta Horney Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer W. Baumgarten Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Meißner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVES ONE AG56.55%198
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-25.79%6 678
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-2.69%5 812
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.56%5 247
GATX CORPORATION10.17%3 251
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC8.70%2 490