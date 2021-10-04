DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AG Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-04 / 18:52 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: Aves One AG
Street: Große Elbstrasse 61
Postal code: 22767
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200NHIQHND8BHLW17
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BPCE S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Sep 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.00 % 21.46 % 21.46 % 13,015,053
Previous 0.00 % 58.30 % 58.30 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
% %
Total %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
%
Total %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period settlement absolute in %
Irrevocable Cash 2,793,369 21.46 %
Undertakings
Total 2,793,369 21.46 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
BPCE S.A. % % %
NATIXIS S.A. % % %
NATIXIS Investment MANAGERS % % %
S.A.
NATIXIS Investment MANAGERS % % %
PARTICIPATIONS 1 S.A.S.
VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS % % %
HOLDING S.A.S.
VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS % % %
SCA
Core INFRASTRUCTURE GP III S.à % % %
r.l.
Core INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III % % %
SCS
Core Infrastructure III S.à % % %
r.l.
Rhine Rail Investment AG % 21.46 % 21.46 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
30 Sep 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.avesone.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1238162 2021-10-04
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238162&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 04, 2021 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)