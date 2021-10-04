Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aves One AG
  News
  Summary
    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/04/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AG Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-04 / 18:52 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Aves One AG 
 
 Street:                         Große Elbstrasse 61 
 
 Postal code:                    22767 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200NHIQHND8BHLW17 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Exercise of financial instruments 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BPCE S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 29 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.00 %                    21.46 %      21.46 %                           13,015,053 
 
 Previous                          0.00 %                    58.30 %      58.30 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
                                                          %              % 
 
 Total                                                     % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                                     % 
 
                                                Total                                                                % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or        Exercise or conversion Cash or physical         Voting rights  Voting rights 
                    maturity date        period                 settlement                    absolute           in % 
 
 Irrevocable                                                    Cash                         2,793,369        21.46 % 
 Undertakings 
 
                                                                Total                        2,793,369        21.46 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 BPCE S.A.                                              %                                     %                      % 
 
 NATIXIS S.A.                                           %                                     %                      % 
 
 NATIXIS Investment MANAGERS                            %                                     %                      % 
 S.A. 
 
 NATIXIS Investment MANAGERS                            %                                     %                      % 
 PARTICIPATIONS 1 S.A.S. 
 
 VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS                         %                                     %                      % 
 HOLDING S.A.S. 
 
 VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS                         %                                     %                      % 
 SCA 
 
 Core INFRASTRUCTURE GP III S.à                         %                                     %                      % 
 r.l. 
 
 Core INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III                           %                                     %                      % 
 SCS 
 
 Core Infrastructure III S.à                            %                                     %                      % 
 r.l. 
 
 Rhine Rail Investment AG                               %                               21.46 %                21.46 % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 30 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aves One AG 
              Große Elbstrasse 61 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.avesone.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1238162 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238162&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

