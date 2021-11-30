Aves One : Quarterly Report Q3-2021

- 1 -

Quarterly Report Q3 / 2021

Aves One AG

ISIN: DE000A168114

G ROUP SALES R ISES TO EUR 76.6 M ILLION (PY ADJUSTED : EUR 72.1 MILLION )

ROUP SALES ISES TO ILLION ADJUSTED MILLION EBITDA INCREASES TO EUR 52.7 M ILLION (PY: EUR 51.9 MILLION )

EUR 52.7 M (PY: EUR 51.9 ) EBT ( ADJUSTED ) OF EUR 4.8 M IO . (PY: EUR 7.6 MILLION )

) EUR 4.8 M . (PY: EUR 7.6 ) P ROFIT FROM C ONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASES TO EUR 9.8 MILLION

(PY: EUR -12.8MILLION)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

The Aves One Group (subsequently referred to as "Aves Group", "Aves" or the "Company"), a rapid growth owner of durable rail assets, continued the positive operating trend established in previous years.

By way of a contract dated 18 March 2021, virtually the entire sea container portfolio was sold to the investment Company OHA KY Investment 1, L.P. (Oak Hill) for a purchase price of approximately USD 182.5 million. Once the transaction has been closed, the sea container operations will thus be completely discontinued. This transaction falls within the scope of IFRS 5. As a result, the assets related to these discontinued operations are shown separately in the balance sheet as of 30 September 2021. In contrast, the financial debt incurred in connection with the sea containers, which were repaid from the proceeds of the sale in the 2021 financial year, is, in accordance with IFRS 5, not part of discontinued operations and is therefore not reported separately. The interest result, exchange rate effects and other financing costs of these discontinued operations are thus recorded in the result from continuing operations. Moreover, the results of continuing operations and discontinued operations (sea containers) are shown separately from each other in the income statement and the prior year's reporting has been adjusted accordingly.

On 6 August 2021, the Company entered into an investment agreement with Rhine Rail Investment AG, Munich (subsequently referred to as "Rhine Rail AG"), a company controlled by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners. On 21 September 2021, in accordance with §§ 34, 14 (2) and (3) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), Rhine Rail AG published its voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all the bearer shares of the shareholders of Aves One AG at a purchase price of EUR 12.80 per share. By resolution of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board dated 29 September 2021, the joint and substantiated statement on the takeover offer by Rhine Rail AG was approved, submitted in accordance with § 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) and the Management and Supervisory Boards recommended that the offer be accepted.

Sales in the first nine months of the current financial year (subsequently referred to as the "reporting period") increased slightly to EUR 76,552 k (January to September 2020 (subsequently referred to as "PY"): EUR 75,500 k). However, the comparative period's sales included EUR 3,394 k of proceeds from the disposal of the last real estate operation. Adjusted for these proceeds, sales increased by 6.2 %. Compared to the prior year, a slight increase in EBITDA to EUR 52,710 k (PY: EUR 51,916 k) was achieved. This includes EUR 1,530 k of transaction- related expenses incurred in connection with the conclusion of the investment agreement with Rhine Rail AG. The expanded asset portfolio and the resulting higher depreciation led to a decrease in EBIT to EUR 26,786 k (PY: EUR 28,520 k). Due to an increase of EUR 16,337 k in exchange rate effects, an EBT of EUR 6,998 k (PY: EUR -11,625 k) was achieved. EBT adjusted for the effects of the sea container business (interest result, exchange rate effects