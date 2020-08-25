Log in
Aves One : further expands asset portfolio by adding 500 new swap bodies with a volume of around EUR 4.6 million

08/25/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Aves One AG further expands asset portfolio by adding 500 new swap bodies with a volume of around EUR 4.6 million

25.08.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Aves One AG further expands asset portfolio by adding 500 new swap bodies with a volume of around EUR 4.6 million

 

Hamburg, August 25, 2020 - Aves One AG, a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets, has acquired 500 brand new swap bodies with a volume of approximately EUR 4.6 million. The delivery is scheduled to take place by the end of 2020. All swap bodies are leased to the Hamburg logistics company Hermes Germany GmbH (Hermes). Swap bodies are interchangeable load carriers that can be mounted on various carrier vehicles and are used primarily in road traffic. An advantage of the swap bodies is the shortening of loading and unloading, so that standing and waiting times can be minimized.

Even though the strategic focus remains on the growth of the rail portfolio, the relatively smaller but high-margin swap body business remains attractive. With this transaction, the Aves swap body portfolio grows to around 9,300 units. The segment's contribution to annual revenues will increase to around EUR 12 million, which corresponds to slightly more than 10 % of the revenues generated by Aves One AG in the 2019 financial year. The demand for swap bodies is mainly due to the continued growth in E-commerce revenues, which has been growing by an average of around 11.7 % per year since 2011. It is predicted that the number of parcel shipments in Germany will amount to around 3.7 billion shipments this year and grow to 4.5 billion shipments by 2024. The three major providers in the industry DHL, Hermes and dpd rely on swap bodies from Aves, among others. With an average age of around 6 years, Aves also has a very young and almost fully leased swap body portfolio.

"It is particularly noteworthy that all of the acquired units are leased long-term to the well-known and creditworthy market player Hermes," says Tobias Aulich, member of the Management Board of Aves One AG. "The outbreak of the Corona crisis has accelerated the growth of the E-commerce industry in Germany. The parcel business is also developing in a similar way. Therefore, a stable capacity utilisation of the transport units can be expected in the future", Aulich continues.

 

About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets with a focus on freight cars. Containers and swap bodies are also part of the portfolio. With a young and profitable freight car portfolio Aves One is one of the leading holders of rail logistics assets in Europe. The strategy is focused on the continuous optimization of its own stock and the further expansion of its logistics portfolio. The Hamburg-based Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).

Further Information

www.avesone.com


Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Executive Board
T +49 (40) 696 528 350
F +49 (40) 696 528 359
E ir@avesone.com


25.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 1122551

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1122551  25.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1122551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
