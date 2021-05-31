Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aves One AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aves One : starts the 2021 financial year with favourable quarterly results and expects momentum to continue to grow

05/31/2021 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Aves One starts the 2021 financial year with favourable quarterly results and expects momentum to continue to grow

31.05.2021 / 16:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Aves One starts the 2021 financial year with favourable quarterly results and expects momentum to continue to grow

  • Sales of EUR 24.6 million (PY (adjusted): EUR 23.9 million)
  • EBITDA increases to EUR 17.8 million (PY: EUR 17.2 million)
  • EBT (adjusted) of EUR 1.8 million (PY: EUR 3.2 million)

Hamburg, 31 May 2021 - Aves One AG, an owner of durable rail assets, has started the financial year 2021 with favourable quarterly results. For the first time, the quarterly and previous year quarterly figures do not include the operational financial performance of the sea container business, due to the disposal of the sea container portfolio in March 2021, but figures of the continuing operations rail and swap bodies.

Q1-2020 sales, adjusted for the storage park which was sold in Q1-2020, were slightly exceeded and increased from EUR 23.9 million to EUR 24.6 million. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, EBITDA increased slightly by 3.5 % to EUR 17.8 million (PY: EUR 17.2 million). EBT adjusted for effects in the financial result amounted to EUR 1.8 million (PY: EUR 3.2 million).

The Rail business, with its strong sales and results, is responsible for the positive start to the year.. In the first quarter of 2021, this business segment contributed revenues of EUR 21.7 million (PY: EUR 20.7 million). The EBITDA of the Rail business increased even more significantly from EUR 15.1 million to EUR 17.4 million. The increase is due, among other things, to investments in the Rail portfolio and the expansion of the fleet. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the Rail portfolio increased from around 10,400 to more than 11,100 freight wagons.

"We look back on a challenging period, which was marked by the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. This is also reflected in the utilisation of our rail assets, which fell from 93.4% to just below 90% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. In recent weeks we have seen an upturn in demand, which is also reflected in increasing asset utilisation. This will be reflected in increasing key figures for sales and results. We are therefore optimistic about the full year 2021," commented Tobias Aulich, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG, describing the dynamics.

Based on the overall positive development of the Rail business, the Management Board confirms its forecast for the 2021 financial year. Aves One expects a sales volume of more than EUR 100 million from the continuing business operations Rail and Swap Bodies - of which more than EUR 92 million from the Rail segment (PY Rail: approximately EUR 83 million). EBITDA is expected to exceed EUR 70 million in the current financial year - of which EUR 64 million will come from the Rail segment (PY Rail: around EUR 62 million).
 

About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight wagon portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation and further expansion of its rail portfolio. With its registered office in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).

Further information
www.avesone.com

Contact
Aves One AG
Tobias Aulich, Management Board
T +49 (40) 238 304 600
E ir@avesone.com


31.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 1202752

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202752  31.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202752&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AVES ONE AG
10:59aAVES ONE  : starts the 2021 financial year with favourable quarterly results and..
EQ
10:59aPRESS RELEASE  : Aves One starts the 2021 financial year with favourable quarter..
DJ
04/30AVES ONE  : Group Annual Report 2020
PU
04/28AVES ONE  : Market Study – The railway leads to the climate goal
PU
04/28AVES ONE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
04/28DGAP-AFR  : Aves One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
DJ
04/23AVES ONE  : looks back on a directional financial year according to preliminary ..
PU
04/22AVES ONE  : looks back on a directional financial year according to preliminary ..
EQ
04/22PRESS RELEASE  : Aves One looks back on a directional financial year according t..
DJ
04/22AVES ONE  : looks back on a directional financial year according to preliminary ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 4,88 M 5,95 M 5,95 M
Net Debt 2021 1 027 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart AVES ONE AG
Duration : Period :
Aves One AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVES ONE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralf Wohltmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Britta Horney Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer W. Baumgarten Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Meißner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVES ONE AG6.67%142
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-20.78%7 197
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.33%6 251
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-8.22%5 574
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.22.22%4 466
GATX CORPORATION18.61%3 491