  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aves One AG
  News
  Summary
    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

DGAP-Adhoc : Aves One AG concludes investment agreement for further growth and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners

08/06/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Offer 
Aves One AG concludes investment agreement for further growth and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss 
Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners 
06-Aug-2021 / 22:47 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
Aves One AG concludes investment agreement for further growth and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss 
Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners 
Hamburg, 6 August 2021 - Aves One AG has, for the purpose of securing growth financing, today concluded today an 
investment agreement with a company controlled by Swiss Life Asset Managers (CH) and Vauban Infrastructure Partners 
(FR) (the "Bidder" or together with the Bidder the "Consortium"). In this context, the Bidder today announced its 
intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share and has committed to 
provide the Company with additional liquidity of EUR 100m as well as potential further capital for the further 
development of the business in case of a successful takeover. 
In parallel, shareholders holding a total of more than 85% of the shares of Aves One AG have, subject to certain 
conditions, committed to the Bidder to tender their respective shares in the tender offer. 
The final terms of the takeover offer will be set out in the complete offer document, which will be published by the 
Bidder at a later date. 
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG support the planned offer of the Consortium subject to 
the review of the offer document. As required by the German Securities and Takeover Act, the Management Board and the 
Supervisory Board of Aves One AG will issue a reasoned statement on the takeover offer after the offer document has 
been published. This will be published at www.avesone.com under the heading "Investors". 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
06-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Aves One AG 
              Große Elbstrasse 61 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        040 696528 350 
Fax:          040 696528 359 
E-mail:       ir@avesone.com 
Internet:     www.avesone.com 
ISIN:         DE000A168114 
WKN:          A16811 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London 
EQS News ID:  1224786 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224786 06-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224786&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 16:47 ET (20:47 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVES ONE AG 1.98% 10.3 Delayed Quote.20.24%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 0.59% 479 Delayed Quote.15.47%
