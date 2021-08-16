Log in
DGAP-PVR : Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/16/2021 | 08:52am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aves One AG Aves One AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-16 / 14:51 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Aves One AG 
 
 Street:                         Große Elbstrasse 61 
 
 Postal code:                    22767 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200NHIQHND8BHLW17 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BPCE S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 06 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.00 %                    87.29 %      87.29 %                             13015053 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
                                                          %              % 
 
 Total                                                     % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                                     % 
 
                                                Total                                                                % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Irrevocable                                                    Cash                           11360604        87.29 % 
 Undertaking 
 
                                                                Total                          11360604        87.29 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 BPCE S.A.                                              %                                     %                      % 
 
 NATIXIS S.A.                                           %                                     %                      % 
 
 NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS                            %                                     %                      % 
 S.A. 
 
 NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS                            %                                     %                      % 
 PARTICIPATIONS 1 S.A.S. 
 
 VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS                         %                                     %                      % 
 HOLDING S.A.S. 
 
 VAUBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS                         %                                     %                      % 
 SCA 
 
 Core Infrastructure GP III S.à                         %                                     %                      % 
 r. l. 
 
 CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III                           %                                     %                      % 
 SCS 
 
 Core Infrastructure III S.à                            %                                     %                      % 
 r.l. 
 
 Rhine Rail Investment AG                               %                               87.29 %                87.29 % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 12 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aves One AG 
              Große Elbstrasse 61 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.avesone.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226739 2021-08-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226739&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)

