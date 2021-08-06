Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aves One AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-WpÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Aves One AG; Bidder: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG)

08/06/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-WpÜG: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG) / Takeover Offer 
Takeover Offer / Target company: Aves One AG; Bidder: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG) 
2021-08-06 / 22:46 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by 
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) 
pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities 
Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) 
Bidder: 
Blitz 21-821 AG (in future: Rhine Rail Investment AG) 
c/o Latham & Watkins LLP 
Dreischeibenhaus 1 
40211 Duesseldorf 
Germany 
Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich under HRB 262996 
Target: 
Aves One AG 
Große Elbstraße 61 
22767 Hamburg 
Germany 
Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under HRB 124894 
WKN A16811 / ISIN DE000A168114 
On August 6, 2021, Blitz 21-821 AG (in future: Rhine Rail Investment AG) (the "Bidder") decided to make a voluntary 
public takeover offer to all shareholders of Aves One AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value 
registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A168114), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the 
share capital of the Company (the "Aves Shares") against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 12.80 per 
Aves Share (the "Takeover Offer"). 
The Bidder today entered into an investment agreement with the Company, which contains the principal terms and 
conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto. Additionally, 
the Bidder entered into agreements on the acceptance of the Takeover Offer with shareholders of the Company in total 
holding more than 85 % of the Aves Shares pursuant to which such shareholders, each individually, irrevocably undertook 
to accept the Takeover Offer. 
The offer document (in German and a non-binding English translation) containing the detailed terms and conditions of 
the Takeover Offer, as well as further information relating thereto, will be published by the Bidder following 
permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to 
do so on the internet at the Bidder's website http://www.rocket-offer.com. 
The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain conditions, which may include reaching a minimum 
acceptance threshold of 85% of the Aves Shares, granting of merger control clearances and other customary conditions. 
Furthermore, the Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, 
however, the Bidder reserves the right, to the extent permissible by law, to deviate from the described parameters. 
Important notice: 
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in the Company. The 
definitive terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Takeover Offer, 
will be published in the offer document following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( 
Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to publish the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in the 
Company are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents regarding the Takeover Offer when they 
become available, as they will contain important information. 
The Takeover Offer will be published exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain 
applicable provisions of U.S. takeover laws. Any contract concluded on the basis of the Takeover Offer will be 
exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such 
laws. 
Duesseldorf, August 6, 2021 
Blitz 21-821 AG (in future: Rhine Rail Investment AG) 
End of WpÜG announcement 
* * * * * 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-06 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Listed:       Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, 
              München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224779 2021-08-06 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)

All news about AVES ONE AG
04:52pAVES ONE : concludes an investment agreement and supports voluntary public takeo..
EQ
04:51pPRESS RELEASE : Aves One AG concludes an investment agreement and supports volun..
DJ
04:50pPRESS RELEASE : Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are..
DJ
04:50pAVES ONE : Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are laun..
EQ
04:48pDGAP-ADHOC : Aves One AG concludes investment agreement for further growth and s..
DJ
04:47pDGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Aves One AG; Bidder: Blitz 21-821 A..
DJ
08/02AVES ONE : Mulls Majority Stake Sale
MT
07/30Aves One Confirms Considering Include Negotiations with Several Investors Reg..
CI
07/30AVES ONE AG : Announcement regarding recent media speculation
PU
07/30DGAP-ADHOC : Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVES ONE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 0,09 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2021 949 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart AVES ONE AG
Duration : Period :
Aves One AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVES ONE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ralf Wohltmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Britta Horney Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer W. Baumgarten Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Meißner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVES ONE AG22.62%156
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-24.94%6 958
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-10.37%5 279
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.59%5 275
GATX CORPORATION7.18%3 200
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC17.01%2 351