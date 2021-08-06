Log in
    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE: Aves One AG concludes an investment agreement and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners

08/06/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Offer 
Aves One AG concludes an investment agreement and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers 
and Vauban Infrastructure Partners 
2021-08-06 / 22:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
Aves One AG concludes an investment agreement and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers 
and Vauban Infrastructure Partners 
  . Investment agreement concluded to secure growth financing 
  . Consortium intends to provide capital in the amount of EUR 100 million as well as potential further capital 
  . Takeover offer by the consortium at a price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share for a total enterprise value of 
    approximately EUR 1 billion 
  . Attractive premium of approximately 38.6 percent to the volume-weighted average share price of the last three 
    months Aves One share price 
  . Strategic focus and growth path of Aves One fully supported 
Hamburg, 6 August 2021 - Aves One AG, an owner of durable rail assets, has today concluded an investment agreement with 
a company controlled by Swiss Life Asset Managers (CH) and Vauban Infrastructure Partners (FR) (the "Bidder" or 
together with the Bidder the "Consortium"). The acquisition of Aves One AG by Vauban and Swiss Life Asset Managers aims 
to take the company to the next stage in its development by providing access to equity and debt capital to foster its 
growth. In this context, the Bidder today announced its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer at a 
price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share. The offer price corresponds to a premium of approximately 38.6 percent to the 
volume-weighted average share price of the last three months prior to the announcement of the transaction. This values 
Aves One AG at a total enterprise value of approximately EUR 1 billion. 
Following a successful takeover, the Consortium intends to provide Aves One AG with additional capital of EUR 100 
million as well as potential further capital to optimize the capital structure of Aves One AG and finance further 
growth. Aves One owns in excess of 11,000 wagons, which represent around 94% of its total assets. 
"We have more than tripled our asset portfolio to nearly EUR 800 million over the past five years. With Swiss Life 
Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners as well-funded investors, we intend to continue our dynamic growth. 
The investor agreement includes a strong commitment to our growth path and our strategic focus on the promising rail 
market," explains Tobias Aulich, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG. 
"We welcome the attractive premium for our shareholders resulting from the offered price. The offer promises a 
sustainable positive perspective for the company and its stakeholders. Therefore, subject to the review of the offer 
document, we support the offer of the Consortium," adds Sven Meißner, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG. 
Aves One's shareholders holding a total of more than 85% of the shares have committed to the Bidder, subject to certain 
conditions, to tender their respective shares in the Tender Offer. The largest individual shareholders are the founding 
shareholder and Hamburg investor Jörn Reinecke with around 29%, the pension fund of the Berlin Chamber of Dentists with 
around 21% and the pension fund of the North Rhine Chamber of Dentists with around 15%. 
The final terms and conditions of the takeover offer will be set out in the complete offer document, which will be 
published by the Bidder after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für 
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) at a later date at www.rocket-offer.com. 
As required by the German Securities and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG), the Management 
Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG will issue a reasoned statement on the takeover offer after its 
publication. This will be available at www.avesone.com in the Investors section. From today's perspective, the 
Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG assume that both boards will recommend the acceptance of the 
offer to the shareholders. 
Macquarie Capital acts as sole financial advisor and Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek acts as legal advisor to Aves One. 
About Aves One AG 
Aves One AG is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight wagon portfolio. Aves One is 
an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation 
and further expansion of its rail portfolio. With its registered office in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the 
regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811). 
Further information can be found at www.avesone.com 
About Swiss Life Asset Managers 
Swiss Life Asset Managers is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Swiss Life Group, a SIX Swiss Exchange-listed life 
insurance company. Swiss Life Asset Managers has over 160 years of asset management experience and is among the largest 
asset managers for real assets in Europe. As of 31 December 2020, Swiss Life Asset Managers managed a total of CHF 270 
billion in assets for the Swiss Life Group and its clients, of which CHF 7.3 billion is managed by the Infrastructure 
Equity Business area. Swiss Life Asset Managers has a dedicated infrastructure equity team of more than 40 investment 
professionals, focusing on investments in global infrastructure assets including renewables and a proven track record 
in creating value for its clients. 
About Vauban Infrastructure Partners 
Vauban Infrastructure Partners is a leading Infrastructure Asset Manager focused on the European core infrastructure 
investments. Vauban Infrastructure Partners is the fully-fledged affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, dedicated to 
infrastructure equity investments and based in Paris with a subsidiary in Luxembourg, employing 46 professionals. 
Vauban Infrastructure Partners targets predominantly European brownfield mid-market assets pursuing a long-term yield 
driven strategy matching the underlying nature of assets with a strong focus on creating sustainable value. Vauban 
Infrastructure Partners has raised c.EUR 6 billion across 5 funds in Core infrastructure and has invested in over 50 
assets in mobility, utilities, social & digital infrastructure across different geographies. Further information can be 
found at: https://vauban-ip.com/ 
Contact 
Aves One AG 
Tobias Aulich, Member of the Management Board 
T +49 (40) 238 304 600 
E ir@avesone.com 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Aves One AG 
              Große Elbstrasse 61 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        040 696528 350 
Fax:          040 696528 359 
E-mail:       ir@avesone.com 
Internet:     www.avesone.com 
ISIN:         DE000A168114 
WKN:          A16811 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London 
EQS News ID:  1224791 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224791 2021-08-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 16:50 ET (20:50 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVES ONE AG 1.98% 10.3 Delayed Quote.20.24%
NATIXIS 0.03% 4.001 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 0.59% 479 Delayed Quote.16.15%
