AVEVA : Amended Articles of Association

143. Power to extend inspection to Members .................................................................... 45

144. Limit on Members' right to inspect ........................................................................... 45

AUDIT 45

145. Appointment of Auditors ......................................................................................... 45

NOTICES........................................................................................................................... 45

146. Service of notice and curtailment of postal service ..................................................... 45

147. Members resident abroad........................................................................................ 46

148. Notice deemed served ............................................................................................ 46

149. Notice to joint holders ............................................................................................ 46

150. Service of notice on persons entitled by transmission ................................................. 47

ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION ........................................................................................... 47

151. Electronic Communication ....................................................................................... 47

PROVISION FOR EMPLOYEES............................................................................................... 47

152. Provision for employees .......................................................................................... 47

WINDING UP ..................................................................................................................... 48

153. Distribution of assets.............................................................................................. 48

INDEMNITY ....................................................................................................................... 48

154. Indemnity of directors ............................................................................................ 48

155. Funding of expenditure ........................................................................................... 48

LIMITED LIABILITY............................................................................................................. 48

156. Limited liability ...................................................................................................... 48

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT ................................................................................................ 48