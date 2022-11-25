Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AVEVA Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:41 2022-11-25 am EST
3188.50 GBX   +0.17%
09:34aAveva : Amended Articles of Association
PU
09:10aTOP NEWS: Aveva shareholders back takeover by Schneider Electric
AN
09:02aAveva Group's Shareholders Green-Light Takeover by Schneider Electric
MT
AVEVA : Amended Articles of Association

11/25/2022 | 09:34am EST
No. 2937296

The Companies Act 2006

Articles of Association of AVEVA Group plc

Public Company Limited by Shares

(Adopted by special resolution on 25 November 2022)

EUROPE-LEGAL-263360456/1177522-0001

CONTENTS

ARTICLE

PAGE

PRELIMINARY .....................................................................................................................

1

1.

Exclusion of Model Articles and Table A......................................................................

1

2.

Definitions and Interpretation...................................................................................

1

SHARES 3

3.

Rights attaching to shares........................................................................................

3

4.

Redemption of shares..............................................................................................

3

5.

Purchase of shares..................................................................................................

3

6.

Financial assistance.................................................................................................

3

7.

Allotment at a discount............................................................................................

3

8.

Payment of commission and brokerage......................................................................

3

9.

Allotment of shares .................................................................................................

3

10.

Recognition of trusts ...............................................................................................

4

SHARE CERTIFICATES .........................................................................................................

4

11.

Uncertificated shares...............................................................................................

4

12.

Share certificates and right to share certificates..........................................................

5

13.

Share certificate of joint holders ...............................................................................

5

14.

Replacement of share certificates..............................................................................

6

15.

Payment for share certificates ..................................................................................

6

VARIATION OF RIGHTS........................................................................................................

6

16.

Variation of class rights ...........................................................................................

6

17.

Separate general meetings ......................................................................................

6

18.

Matters not constituting variation of rights .................................................................

6

CALLS ON SHARES..............................................................................................................

7

19.

Calls......................................................................................................................

7

20.

Timing and payment of calls.....................................................................................

7

21.

Liability of joint holders ...........................................................................................

7

22.

Interest due on non-payment of calls ........................................................................

7

23.

Deemed calls..........................................................................................................

7

24.

Power to differentiate between holders ......................................................................

7

25.

Payment of calls in advance .....................................................................................

7

FORFEITURE AND LIEN ........................................................................................................

8

26.

Notice if call or instalment not paid ...........................................................................

8

27.

Form of notice ........................................................................................................

8

28.

Forfeiture for non-compliance...................................................................................

8

29.

Notice after forfeiture ..............................................................................................

8

30.

Disposal of forfeited shares ......................................................................................

8

31.

Annulment of forfeiture............................................................................................

8

32.

Continuing liability ..................................................................................................

9

33.

Lien on partly-paid shares........................................................................................

9

34.

Enforcement of lien by sale ......................................................................................

9

35.

Application of sale proceeds .....................................................................................

9

36.

Statutory declaration...............................................................................................

9

TRANSFER OF SHARES .......................................................................................................

10

37.

Transfers of uncertificated shares ............................................................................

10

38.

Form of transfer ....................................................................................................

10

39.

Right to decline registration ....................................................................................

10

40.

Further rights to decline registration.........................................................................

10

41.

Notice of refusal to register .....................................................................................

10

42.

Retention of instruments of transfer .........................................................................

10

43.

No fee for registration ............................................................................................

11

44.

Destruction of documents .......................................................................................

11

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES................................................................................................

12

45.

Transmission on death............................................................................................

12

46.

Person entitled by transmission ...............................................................................

12

EUROPE-LEGAL-263360456/1177522-0001

47.

Restrictions on election...........................................................................................

12

48.

Rights of persons entitled by transmission ................................................................

12

UNTRACED SHAREHOLDERS................................................................................................

12

49.

Power to sell shares ...............................................................................................

12

50.

Power to sell further shares.....................................................................................

13

51.

Authority to effect sale ...........................................................................................

13

52.

No trust and forfeiture of net proceeds .....................................................................

13

53.

Authority to cease sending cheques .........................................................................

13

ALTERATION OF CAPITAL ....................................................................................................

14

54.

Consolidation and sub-division.................................................................................

14

55.

Fractions of shares.................................................................................................

14

56.

Reduction of share capital .......................................................................................

14

GENERAL MEETINGS ..........................................................................................................

14

57.

Annual general meeting ..........................................................................................

14

58.

Convening of general meetings................................................................................

15

59.

Insufficient directors to convene a general meeting....................................................

15

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS..........................................................................................

15

60.

Length and form of notice .......................................................................................

15

61.

Short notice ..........................................................................................................

15

62.

Omission or non-receipt of notice of resolution or meeting or proxy .............................

16

63.

Postponement of general meetings and/or change of place and/or facility .....................

16

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS ................................................................................

16

64.

Quorum ................................................................................................................

16

65.

Procedure if quorum not present..............................................................................

17

66.

Arrangements for simultaneous attendance, security and orderly conduct.....................

17

67.

Chair of general meetings and casting vote ...............................................................

19

68.

Adjournments........................................................................................................

19

69.

Entitlement to attend and speak ..............................................................................

19

70.

Amendments to resolutions .....................................................................................

20

71.

Method of voting and demand for a poll ....................................................................

20

72.

Timing and procedure for a poll ...............................................................................

21

VOTES OF MEMBERS ..........................................................................................................

21

73.

Votes of Members and of joint holders ......................................................................

21

74.

Voting on behalf of incapable Member ......................................................................

21

75.

Suspension of rights for non-payment of calls and non-disclosure of interests ...............

22

76.

Objections to and errors in voting ............................................................................

24

77.

Voting on a poll .....................................................................................................

24

78.

Execution of proxies ...............................................................................................

24

79.

Appointment of proxies...........................................................................................

24

80.

Delivery of proxies .................................................................................................

24

81.

Validity of proxies ..................................................................................................

25

82.

Authority of proxies................................................................................................

25

83.

Cancellation of proxy's authority ..............................................................................

26

84.

Corporate representatives.......................................................................................

26

85.

Powers of corporate representatives.........................................................................

26

DIRECTORS.......................................................................................................................

26

86.

Number of Directors ...............................................................................................

26

87.

Directors' shareholding qualification .........................................................................

26

88.

Age of Directors.....................................................................................................

26

89.

Other interests of Directors .....................................................................................

26

90.

Directors' fees .......................................................................................................

27

91.

Directors expenses.................................................................................................

27

92.

Additional remuneration..........................................................................................

27

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS .....................................................................................................

27

93.

Alternate Directors .................................................................................................

27

BORROWING POWERS ........................................................................................................

28

94.

Directors' borrowing powers and restrictions on borrowing ..........................................

28

POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS ..................................................................................

31

EUROPE-LEGAL-263360456/1177522-0001

95.

Powers of Company vested in the Directors...............................................................

31

96.

Pensions, insurance and gratuities for Directors and others .........................................

31

97.

Local boards..........................................................................................................

32

98.

Attorneys..............................................................................................................

32

99.

Official seal ...........................................................................................................

32

100.

Overseas branch register ........................................................................................

32

101.

Directors' permitted interests and entitlement to vote ................................................

32

102.

Exercise of Company's voting powers .......................................................................

35

103.

Signing of cheques etc............................................................................................

36

104.

Minutes ................................................................................................................

36

DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS .....................................................................................

36

105.

Vacation of a Director's office ..................................................................................

36

RETIREMENT AND SUBMISSION FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS .........................................

37

106.

Regular submission of Directors for re-election ..........................................................

37

107.

Appointment of Directors by separate resolution ........................................................

37

108.

Persons eligible for appointment ..............................................................................

37

109.

Casual vacancies and additional Directors - powers of Company ..................................

37

110.

Casual vacancies and additional Directors - powers of Directors...................................

37

111.

Power of removal by ordinary resolution ...................................................................

37

112.

Appointment of replacement Director .......................................................................

37

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS ............................................................................................

38

113.

Board meetings and participation.............................................................................

38

114.

Quorum at board meetings .....................................................................................

38

115.

Voting at board meetings........................................................................................

38

116.

Notice of board meetings ........................................................................................

38

117.

Directors below minimum .......................................................................................

38

118.

Appointment of chair and deputy chair of meetings ....................................................

38

119.

Delegation of Directors' powers to committees and otherwise......................................

39

120.

Validity of Directors' acts ........................................................................................

39

121.

Written resolution of Directors .................................................................................

39

MANAGING AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ..............................................................................

39

122.

Appointment of executive Directors..........................................................................

39

123.

Remuneration of executive Directors ........................................................................

40

124.

Powers of executive Directors..................................................................................

40

SECRETARY.......................................................................................................................

40

125.

Appointment and removal of Secretary .....................................................................

40

THE SEAL..........................................................................................................................

40

126.

Use of Seal ...........................................................................................................

40

RESERVE ..........................................................................................................................

40

127.

Establishment of reserve.........................................................................................

40

DIVIDENDS .......................................................................................................................

41

128.

Declarations of dividends by Company......................................................................

41

129.

Payment of interim and fixed dividends by Directors ..................................................

41

130.

Restrictions on dividends and currency of dividends ...................................................

41

131.

Calculation of dividends ..........................................................................................

41

132.

Deductions of amounts due on shares and waiver of dividends ....................................

41

133.

Dividends other than in cash ...................................................................................

42

134.

Payment procedure ................................................................................................

42

135.

Interest ................................................................................................................

43

136.

Forfeiture of dividends............................................................................................

43

CAPITALISATION OF PROFITS AND SCRIP DIVIDENDS ...........................................................

43

137.

Power to capitalise .................................................................................................

43

138.

Authority required..................................................................................................

44

139.

Provision for fractions etc........................................................................................

44

ACCOUNTING RECORDS .....................................................................................................

44

140.

Accounting records to be kept .................................................................................

44

141.

Location of accounting records.................................................................................

45

142.

Inspection of accounting records..............................................................................

45

EUROPE-LEGAL-263360456/1177522-0001

143.

Power to extend inspection to Members ....................................................................

45

144.

Limit on Members' right to inspect ...........................................................................

45

AUDIT

45

145.

Appointment of Auditors .........................................................................................

45

NOTICES...........................................................................................................................

45

146.

Service of notice and curtailment of postal service .....................................................

45

147.

Members resident abroad........................................................................................

46

148.

Notice deemed served ............................................................................................

46

149.

Notice to joint holders ............................................................................................

46

150.

Service of notice on persons entitled by transmission .................................................

47

ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION ...........................................................................................

47

151.

Electronic Communication .......................................................................................

47

PROVISION FOR EMPLOYEES...............................................................................................

47

152.

Provision for employees ..........................................................................................

47

WINDING UP .....................................................................................................................

48

153.

Distribution of assets..............................................................................................

48

INDEMNITY .......................................................................................................................

48

154.

Indemnity of directors ............................................................................................

48

155.

Funding of expenditure ...........................................................................................

48

LIMITED LIABILITY.............................................................................................................

48

156.

Limited liability ......................................................................................................

48

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT ................................................................................................

48

157.

Scheme of arrangement .........................................................................................

48

EUROPE-LEGAL-263360456/1177522-0001

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 14:33:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
