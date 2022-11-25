AVEVA : Amended Articles of Association

|
47.
|
Restrictions on election...........................................................................................
|
12
|
48.
|
Rights of persons entitled by transmission ................................................................
|
12
|
UNTRACED SHAREHOLDERS................................................................................................
|
12
|
49.
|
Power to sell shares ...............................................................................................
|
12
|
50.
|
Power to sell further shares.....................................................................................
|
13
|
51.
|
Authority to effect sale ...........................................................................................
|
13
|
52.
|
No trust and forfeiture of net proceeds .....................................................................
|
13
|
53.
|
Authority to cease sending cheques .........................................................................
|
13
|
ALTERATION OF CAPITAL ....................................................................................................
|
14
|
54.
|
Consolidation and sub-division.................................................................................
|
14
|
55.
|
Fractions of shares.................................................................................................
|
14
|
56.
|
Reduction of share capital .......................................................................................
|
14
|
GENERAL MEETINGS ..........................................................................................................
|
14
|
57.
|
Annual general meeting ..........................................................................................
|
14
|
58.
|
Convening of general meetings................................................................................
|
15
|
59.
|
Insufficient directors to convene a general meeting....................................................
|
15
|
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS..........................................................................................
|
15
|
60.
|
Length and form of notice .......................................................................................
|
15
|
61.
|
Short notice ..........................................................................................................
|
15
|
62.
|
Omission or non-receipt of notice of resolution or meeting or proxy .............................
|
16
|
63.
|
Postponement of general meetings and/or change of place and/or facility .....................
|
16
|
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS ................................................................................
|
16
|
64.
|
Quorum ................................................................................................................
|
16
|
65.
|
Procedure if quorum not present..............................................................................
|
17
|
66.
|
Arrangements for simultaneous attendance, security and orderly conduct.....................
|
17
|
67.
|
Chair of general meetings and casting vote ...............................................................
|
19
|
68.
|
Adjournments........................................................................................................
|
19
|
69.
|
Entitlement to attend and speak ..............................................................................
|
19
|
70.
|
Amendments to resolutions .....................................................................................
|
20
|
71.
|
Method of voting and demand for a poll ....................................................................
|
20
|
72.
|
Timing and procedure for a poll ...............................................................................
|
21
|
VOTES OF MEMBERS ..........................................................................................................
|
21
|
73.
|
Votes of Members and of joint holders ......................................................................
|
21
|
74.
|
Voting on behalf of incapable Member ......................................................................
|
21
|
75.
|
Suspension of rights for non-payment of calls and non-disclosure of interests ...............
|
22
|
76.
|
Objections to and errors in voting ............................................................................
|
24
|
77.
|
Voting on a poll .....................................................................................................
|
24
|
78.
|
Execution of proxies ...............................................................................................
|
24
|
79.
|
Appointment of proxies...........................................................................................
|
24
|
80.
|
Delivery of proxies .................................................................................................
|
24
|
81.
|
Validity of proxies ..................................................................................................
|
25
|
82.
|
Authority of proxies................................................................................................
|
25
|
83.
|
Cancellation of proxy's authority ..............................................................................
|
26
|
84.
|
Corporate representatives.......................................................................................
|
26
|
85.
|
Powers of corporate representatives.........................................................................
|
26
|
DIRECTORS.......................................................................................................................
|
26
|
86.
|
Number of Directors ...............................................................................................
|
26
|
87.
|
Directors' shareholding qualification .........................................................................
|
26
|
88.
|
Age of Directors.....................................................................................................
|
26
|
89.
|
Other interests of Directors .....................................................................................
|
26
|
90.
|
Directors' fees .......................................................................................................
|
27
|
91.
|
Directors expenses.................................................................................................
|
27
|
92.
|
Additional remuneration..........................................................................................
|
27
|
ALTERNATE DIRECTORS .....................................................................................................
|
27
|
93.
|
Alternate Directors .................................................................................................
|
27
|
BORROWING POWERS ........................................................................................................
|
28
|
94.
|
Directors' borrowing powers and restrictions on borrowing ..........................................
|
28
|
POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS ..................................................................................
|
31
|
|