AVEVA : Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc
(the 'Company')
Rights Issue - adjustments to awards under the AVEVA Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ('LTIP'), the AVEVA Group plc Senior Employees Restricted Share Plan 2015 ('RSP') and the AVEVA Group plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan ('DSBP')
On 10 December 2020, the Company announced that the 7 for 9 rights issue of 125,739,796 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at £22.55 per Ordinary Share (the 'Rights Issue') had closed for acceptances at 11 a.m. (London time) on 9 December 2020.
Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') of the Company hold options and awards of contingent rights to receive Ordinary Shares under the LTIP, RSP and DSBP (together the 'Plans').
The Company's Remuneration Committee has approved adjustments to the maximum numbers of Ordinary Shares held under the Plans to reflect the effect of the Rights Issue. On 10 December 2020, this resulted in the following adjustments to outstanding Ordinary Shares held under awards or options under the Plans, showing the total holding under each award or option post-adjustment:
|
|
Total Options / Awards Outstanding Post-Rights Issue Adjustment
|
Names
|
LTIP
|
DSBP
|
RSP
|
Craig Hayman
|
417,342
|
18,197
|
|
James Kidd
|
146,347
|
19,927
|
|
Ravi Gopinath
|
38,562
|
10,861
|
23,787
|
David Ward
|
27,291
|
8,661
|
15,507
|
Steen Lomholt-Thomsen
|
101,406
|
19,712
|
22,232
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
25,748
|
5,671
|
24,585
|
Lisa Johnston
|
24,096
|
3,773
|
21,645
This announcement should be read in conjunction with the announcements of PDMR participation in the Rights Issue which was made on 14 December 2020.
