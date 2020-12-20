Log in
AVEVA : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/20/2020
AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Rights Issue - adjustments to awards under the AVEVA Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ('LTIP'), the AVEVA Group plc Senior Employees Restricted Share Plan 2015 ('RSP') and the AVEVA Group plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan ('DSBP')

On 10 December 2020, the Company announced that the 7 for 9 rights issue of 125,739,796 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at £22.55 per Ordinary Share (the 'Rights Issue') had closed for acceptances at 11 a.m. (London time) on 9 December 2020.

Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') of the Company hold options and awards of contingent rights to receive Ordinary Shares under the LTIP, RSP and DSBP (together the 'Plans').

The Company's Remuneration Committee has approved adjustments to the maximum numbers of Ordinary Shares held under the Plans to reflect the effect of the Rights Issue. On 10 December 2020, this resulted in the following adjustments to outstanding Ordinary Shares held under awards or options under the Plans, showing the total holding under each award or option post-adjustment:

Total Options / Awards Outstanding Post-Rights Issue Adjustment

Names

LTIP

DSBP

RSP

Craig Hayman

417,342

18,197

James Kidd

146,347

19,927

Ravi Gopinath

38,562

10,861

23,787

David Ward

27,291

8,661

15,507

Steen Lomholt-Thomsen

101,406

19,712

22,232

Andrew McCloskey

25,748

5,671

24,585

Lisa Johnston

24,096

3,773

21,645

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the announcements of PDMR participation in the Rights Issue which was made on 14 December 2020.

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc
Matt Springett (Head of Investor Relations)
Tel: +44 7789 818 684

FTI Consulting
PR Adviser to AVEVA
Edward Bridges
Dwight Burden
Tel: +44 20 3727 1017

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 15:16:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
