AVEVA : Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Rights Issue - adjustments to awards under the AVEVA Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ('LTIP'), the AVEVA Group plc Senior Employees Restricted Share Plan 2015 ('RSP') and the AVEVA Group plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan ('DSBP')

On 10 December 2020, the Company announced that the 7 for 9 rights issue of 125,739,796 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at £22.55 per Ordinary Share (the 'Rights Issue') had closed for acceptances at 11 a.m. (London time) on 9 December 2020.

Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') of the Company hold options and awards of contingent rights to receive Ordinary Shares under the LTIP, RSP and DSBP (together the 'Plans').

The Company's Remuneration Committee has approved adjustments to the maximum numbers of Ordinary Shares held under the Plans to reflect the effect of the Rights Issue. On 10 December 2020, this resulted in the following adjustments to outstanding Ordinary Shares held under awards or options under the Plans, showing the total holding under each award or option post-adjustment:

Total Options / Awards Outstanding Post-Rights Issue Adjustment Names LTIP DSBP RSP Craig Hayman 417,342 18,197 James Kidd 146,347 19,927 Ravi Gopinath 38,562 10,861 23,787 David Ward 27,291 8,661 15,507 Steen Lomholt-Thomsen 101,406 19,712 22,232 Andrew McCloskey 25,748 5,671 24,585 Lisa Johnston 24,096 3,773 21,645

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the announcements of PDMR participation in the Rights Issue which was made on 14 December 2020.

