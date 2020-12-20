AVEVA : Update re Clearances & Expected Closing Timetable

16 December 2020

AVEVA GROUP PLC

ACQUISITION OF OSISOFT, LLC ('OSISOFT'): UPDATE RE CLEARANCES AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE TO CLOSING

The Board of AVEVA Group Plc ('AVEVA' or the 'Company') provides the following update on the progress of the proposed acquisition of OSIsoft. Defined terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the combined circular and prospectus published by the Company on 6 November 2020 (the 'Prospectus').

AVEVA has now received all antitrust and regulatory clearances required ahead of Completion of the Acquisition with the exception of antitrust approvals in Austria and Brazil and the approval of the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States ('CFIUS').

Antitrust clearance in Austria is expected on 18 December 2020 while the review procedure for antitrust approval in Brazil is ongoing and clearance is expected by the end of January 2021.

The review procedure of CFIUS is still ongoing and approval is expected, if the full period is required and no further action is needed, to be received around 1 February 2021, with a transaction close shortly thereafter.

AVEVA will provide further updates as appropriate.

