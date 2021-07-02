Log in
    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 11:37:51 am
3894 GBX   +2.23%
11:57aAVEVA  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:57aAVEVA  : Capital Markets Day and Trading Update
PU
09:13aToday on Wall Street: Job data is not what was expected
AVEVA : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/02/2021 | 11:57am EDT
AVEVA Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc announces that on 2 July 2021 it was notified of the following share option exercises and sales which took place:

Lisa Johnston, Chief Marking Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

On 1 July 2021 Ms Johnston exercised options over 1,482 shares following the 2019 and 2020 awards under the AVEVA Group Deferred Share Bonus Plan and sold 349 resulting shares at a price of £38.26 per share to cover tax obligations and costs falling due in relation to the vesting of the awards.

Andrew McCloskey, Chief Technology Officer

On 1 July 2021 Mr McCloskey exercised options over 2,348 shares following the 2019 and 2020 awards under the AVEVA Group Deferred Share Bonus Plan and sold 574 resulting shares at a price of £38.26 per share to cover tax obligations and costs falling due in relation to the vesting of the awards.

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc

Claire Denton, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)1223 556655

FTI Consulting LLP

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVEVA GROUP PLC
06:08aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
04:09aFTSE Edges Higher, Pound Seen as Vulnerable After BOE Dampens Rate Rise Bets
DJ
07/01AVEVA  : 2021 Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
07/01FTSE 100 Gains as Retailers, Miners, Oil Stocks -2-
DJ
07/01FTSE Rises, Pound Edges Lower After Manufacturing PMI Revised Lower
DJ
07/01AVEVA  : UK industrial software firm Aveva eyes $100 million of new revenue from..
RE
07/01AVEVA  : UK industrial software firm Aveva's revenue up 10% in April-May
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 1 247 M 1 720 M 1 720 M
Net income 2022 103 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 279 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 98,4x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 11 467 M 15 793 M 15 815 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,42x
EV / Sales 2023 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart AVEVA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AVEVA Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEVA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 809,00 GBX
Average target price 4 303,93 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Singer Kidd CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Andrew McCloskey CTO & Executive VP-Research & Development
Ravi Gopinath Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEVA GROUP PLC18.96%15 649
ACCENTURE PLC14.85%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.72%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.65%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.26%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.72%83 980