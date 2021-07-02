AVEVA : Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
AVEVA Group plc announces that on 2 July 2021 it was notified of the following share option exercises and sales which took place:
Lisa Johnston, Chief Marking Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer
On 1 July 2021 Ms Johnston exercised options over 1,482 shares following the 2019 and 2020 awards under the AVEVA Group Deferred Share Bonus Plan and sold 349 resulting shares at a price of £38.26 per share to cover tax obligations and costs falling due in relation to the vesting of the awards.
Andrew McCloskey, Chief Technology Officer
On 1 July 2021 Mr McCloskey exercised options over 2,348 shares following the 2019 and 2020 awards under the AVEVA Group Deferred Share Bonus Plan and sold 574 resulting shares at a price of £38.26 per share to cover tax obligations and costs falling due in relation to the vesting of the awards.
