AVEVA : Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc announces that on 2 July 2021 it was notified of the following share option exercises and sales which took place:

Lisa Johnston, Chief Marking Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

On 1 July 2021 Ms Johnston exercised options over 1,482 shares following the 2019 and 2020 awards under the AVEVA Group Deferred Share Bonus Plan and sold 349 resulting shares at a price of £38.26 per share to cover tax obligations and costs falling due in relation to the vesting of the awards.

Andrew McCloskey, Chief Technology Officer

On 1 July 2021 Mr McCloskey exercised options over 2,348 shares following the 2019 and 2020 awards under the AVEVA Group Deferred Share Bonus Plan and sold 574 resulting shares at a price of £38.26 per share to cover tax obligations and costs falling due in relation to the vesting of the awards.

Enquiries: