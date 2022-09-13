Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AVEVA Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-12 am EDT
2959.00 GBX   +0.51%
01:55aAveva Close to GBP30/Share Takeover by Schneider Electric, Sky Reports
DJ
09/12Schneider Electric Close to Clinching Deal for Aveva Buyout
MT
09/12France's Schneider nearing deal to buy remaining Aveva shares for $4.1 billion -Sky News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aveva Close to GBP30/Share Takeover by Schneider Electric, Sky Reports

09/13/2022 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Aveva Group PLC is close to agreeing to a 30 pound ($35.05) a share takeover by French energy management and automation group Schneider Electric SE, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The two companies are expected to close the deal--which would value Aveva at GBP9.06 billion--for Schneider to buy the shares of Aveva that it doesn't already own by the Sept. 21 Takeover Panel deadline, Sky reports.


Full story: https://bit.ly/3B8vknT


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 0154ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 0.51% 2959 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 2.81% 129.6 Real-time Quote.-24.85%
All news about AVEVA GROUP PLC
01:55aAveva Close to GBP30/Share Takeover by Schneider Electric, Sky Reports
DJ
09/12Schneider Electric Close to Clinching Deal for Aveva Buyout
MT
09/12France's Schneider nearing deal to buy remaining Aveva shares for $4.1 billion -Sky New..
RE
09/12DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
AQ
09/12FORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Aveva Group
AQ
09/12Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - AVEVA Group plc
PR
09/09Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - AVEVA Group plc
PR
09/08Guess who's coming to visit?
MS
09/08HSBC Downgrades Aveva to Hold from Buy
MT
09/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVEVA GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 352 M 1 582 M 1 582 M
Net income 2023 62,4 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
Net Debt 2023 274 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2023 145x
Yield 2023 1,29%
Capitalization 8 930 M 10 451 M 10 451 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,81x
EV / Sales 2024 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart AVEVA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AVEVA Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEVA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 959,00 GBX
Average target price 2 763,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian DiBenedetto Chief Financial Officer
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Andrew McCloskey CTO, Executive VP-Research & Development
Rónán de Hooge Executive Vice President-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEVA GROUP PLC-13.07%10 451
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%60 201