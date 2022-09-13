Aveva Close to GBP30/Share Takeover by Schneider Electric, Sky Reports

--Aveva Group PLC is close to agreeing to a 30 pound ($35.05) a share takeover by French energy management and automation group Schneider Electric SE, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The two companies are expected to close the deal--which would value Aveva at GBP9.06 billion--for Schneider to buy the shares of Aveva that it doesn't already own by the Sept. 21 Takeover Panel deadline, Sky reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3B8vknT

