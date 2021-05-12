AVEVA Group plc ('AVEVA' or 'the Company')

Companies Act 2006 Section 430(2B): Craig Hayman

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 27th April 2021, Craig Hayman has decided to return to the USA for personal reasons and will leave AVEVA after the AGM in July. His employment will cease at the end of his notice period (31st January 2022). The following information is provided in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006. All payments are in line with the Company's Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the 2020 AGM.

Fixed pay

As an employee, Craig Hayman will receive his salary, pension allowance and benefits until the end of his contractual notice period on 31st January 2022.

Annual bonus

As Craig served as an employee for the whole of the Company's 2020/21 financial year, he will remain eligible to earn a bonus for that year, full details of which will be included in the Directors' Remuneration Report for that year. The deferred share award element of that bonus will continue and be released from deferral at its ordinary times.

Craig will be eligible to earn a reduced and time pro-rated bonus for the period to the date in which he steps down from the Board in relation to the financial year 2021/22. The maximum performance-related opportunity will be reduced by: (i) time pro-ration; (ii) limiting the amount to an on-target payment (i.e. multiplying by 50%); and (iii) further limiting the amount to the cash element only (i.e. multiplying by 75%). Any amount will be paid in cash only at the usual time in 2022, with no deferred share element, based on performance assessment related to a successful hand-over of the Chief Executive role. Full details will be included in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ending 31st March 2022.

Deferred annual bonus plan

Craig Hayman will retain his other deferred annual bonus awards, which were awarded in relation to the bonuses earned in respect of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years.

Each award will continue to be subjected to the existing three year bonus deferral holding periods and be released from deferral at their ordinary times.

Long-term incentive plan (LTIP)

Craig Hayman holds LTIP awards, which will be treated as follows.