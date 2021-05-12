Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AVEVA Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/12 09:35:17 am
3127 GBX   -1.20%
09:42aCOMPANIES ACT 2006 SECTION 430(2B) : Craig Hayman
PU
05:12aAVEVA  : to Sell Three Businesses to Schneider Electric
MT
12:39aAveva Group to Sell Three Businesses to Schneider Electric for GBP2.6 Million
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companies Act 2006 Section 430(2B): Craig Hayman

05/12/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVEVA Group plc ('AVEVA' or 'the Company')

Companies Act 2006 Section 430(2B): Craig Hayman

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 27th April 2021, Craig Hayman has decided to return to the USA for personal reasons and will leave AVEVA after the AGM in July. His employment will cease at the end of his notice period (31st January 2022). The following information is provided in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006. All payments are in line with the Company's Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the 2020 AGM.

Fixed pay

As an employee, Craig Hayman will receive his salary, pension allowance and benefits until the end of his contractual notice period on 31st January 2022.

Annual bonus

As Craig served as an employee for the whole of the Company's 2020/21 financial year, he will remain eligible to earn a bonus for that year, full details of which will be included in the Directors' Remuneration Report for that year. The deferred share award element of that bonus will continue and be released from deferral at its ordinary times.

Craig will be eligible to earn a reduced and time pro-rated bonus for the period to the date in which he steps down from the Board in relation to the financial year 2021/22. The maximum performance-related opportunity will be reduced by: (i) time pro-ration; (ii) limiting the amount to an on-target payment (i.e. multiplying by 50%); and (iii) further limiting the amount to the cash element only (i.e. multiplying by 75%). Any amount will be paid in cash only at the usual time in 2022, with no deferred share element, based on performance assessment related to a successful hand-over of the Chief Executive role. Full details will be included in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ending 31st March 2022.

Deferred annual bonus plan

Craig Hayman will retain his other deferred annual bonus awards, which were awarded in relation to the bonuses earned in respect of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years.

Each award will continue to be subjected to the existing three year bonus deferral holding periods and be released from deferral at their ordinary times.

Long-term incentive plan (LTIP)

Craig Hayman holds LTIP awards, which will be treated as follows.

  • The 2017 LTIP award vested by reference to performance to 31st March 2020 and is subject to a holding period. The award will continue and is due to be released at the end of the originally envisaged holding period in September 2022.
  • The 2018 LTIP award vested by reference to performance to 31st March 2021, and details of the vesting amount will be included in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31st March 2021. Craig Hayman will retain the award to the extent it vests by reference to the performance conditions. No time pro-rating will be applied given that the performance period was completed prior to his resignation. The award will remain subject to its original holding period, and is due to be released in September 2023.
  • The 2019 LTIP award will be reduced to reflect the portion of the performance period that has elapsed up to 31st March 2021. The retained award will then vest subject to the satisfaction of the original performance conditions assessed over the usual period. To the extent it vests, the award will remain subject to the original holding period and is due to be released in July 2024.
  • The 2020 LTIP award will lapse in full.

Craig Hayman will not receive a LTIP award for the 2021/22 financial year.

Craig Hayman will receive a contribution of up to £10,000 plus VAT in respect of reasonable legal fees incurred in obtaining advice in relation to the cessation of his employment.

Craig Hayman will not receive any other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office. Further details of these payments will be included in the Company's 2021/22 Directors' Remuneration Report.

2

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 13:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVEVA GROUP PLC
09:42aCOMPANIES ACT 2006 SECTION 430(2B) : Craig Hayman
PU
05:12aAVEVA  : to Sell Three Businesses to Schneider Electric
MT
12:39aAveva Group to Sell Three Businesses to Schneider Electric for GBP2.6 Million
DJ
05/06MARKET CHATTER : Balfour Beatty Said Set to Appoint Ex ITV CEO As New Chairman
MT
04/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong pound, Aveva shares pull FTSE 100 lower; HSBC cli..
RE
04/27Strong pound, Aveva shares pull FTSE 100 lower; HSBC climbs
RE
04/27CRAIG HAYMAN : Aveva CEO Hayman quits, replaced by Schneider's Herweck
RE
04/27AVEVA  : Schneider Electric raises 2021 target, Q1 sales top expectations
RE
04/27AVEVA  : FY21 Organic Revenue Remains Unchanged YoY
MT
04/27AVEVA  : CEO Plans Exit in July; Successor Named
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 802 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net income 2021 51,4 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net cash 2021 217 M 307 M 307 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 9 519 M 13 473 M 13 441 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart AVEVA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AVEVA Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEVA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4 153,14 GBX
Last Close Price 3 165,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Singer Kidd CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
David Mathew Ward Finance Director & Secretary
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Andrew McCloskey CTO & Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEVA GROUP PLC-1.16%13 473
ACCENTURE PLC10.24%183 035
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.08%157 365
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.12%128 864
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.33%82 751
INFOSYS LIMITED5.96%76 961