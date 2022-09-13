Advanced search
    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
2022-09-13
3052.50 GBX   +3.16%
03:37aBanks drag UK's FTSE 100 lower; all eyes on U.S. inflation data
RE
03:31aEuropean shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
RE
03:19aSterling Rises After UK Unemployment Data
DJ
European shares open higher; deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider

09/13/2022 | 03:31am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company.

The STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0720 GMT. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.3% to top the benchmark index.

French industrial group Schneider Electric rose 0.9% as Sky News reported late on Monday that it is nearing a deal to take full control of Aveva for about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).

UBS Group AG rose 1.1% on plans to hike its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share.

All eyes will now be on the release of U.S. inflation numbers later in the day, with analysts expecting inflation to have peaked.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 3.18% 3054 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.56% 130.34 Real-time Quote.-24.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.20% 987.2 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
UBS GROUP AG 1.40% 16.35 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
