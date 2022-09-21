Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AVEVA Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
3048.00 GBX   -0.13%
02:26aFrance's Schneider Electric To Acquire UK's Aveva For $11 Billion
MT
02:18aSchneider agrees 31 pounds-a-share deal to buy UK's Aveva
RE
02:16aFrance's Schneider confirms plans to buy remaining Aveva shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's Schneider confirms plans to buy remaining Aveva shares

09/21/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Schneider Electric in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric said it would proceed with a plan to buy full control of British software company Aveva Plc, offering 31 pounds per share to acquire the roughly 40% of Aveva it does not already own.

Schneider said this offer would value the whole of Aveva at around 9.48 billion pounds ($10.8 billion).

($1 = 0.8809 pounds)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC -0.13% 3048 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -2.06% 116.06 Real-time Quote.-32.70%
All news about AVEVA GROUP PLC
02:26aFrance's Schneider Electric To Acquire UK's Aveva For $11 Billion
MT
02:18aSchneider agrees 31 pounds-a-share deal to buy UK's Aveva
RE
02:16aFrance's Schneider confirms plans to buy remaining Aveva shares
RE
02:16aFrance's Schneider to buy remaining Aveva shares in 31 pounds/share offer
RE
09/20Schneider Electric In Advanced Talks To Take Full Ownership Of UK's Aveva For $11 Billi..
MT
09/20Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - AVEVA Group plc
PR
09/19Form 8.3 - AVEVA Group plc
AQ
09/16Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - AVEVA Group plc
PR
09/14Aveva Announces Strategic Licensing Partnership with Aras
CI
09/13FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.2% Amid Weak EU Business Sentiment, Inflation Concerns
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVEVA GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 352 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
Net income 2023 62,4 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
Net Debt 2023 274 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2023 150x
Yield 2023 1,25%
Capitalization 9 200 M 10 491 M 10 491 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,01x
EV / Sales 2024 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart AVEVA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AVEVA Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEVA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3 048,00 GBX
Average target price 2 763,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target -9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian DiBenedetto Chief Financial Officer
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Andrew McCloskey CTO, Executive VP-Research & Development
Rónán de Hooge Executive Vice President-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEVA GROUP PLC-10.46%10 491
ACCENTURE PLC-34.81%173 938
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.98%139 052
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.29%97 946
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.35%73 171
SNOWFLAKE INC.-46.05%60 045