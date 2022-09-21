France's Schneider confirms plans to buy remaining Aveva shares
09/21/2022 | 02:16am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric said it would proceed with a plan to buy full control of British software company Aveva Plc, offering 31 pounds per share to acquire the roughly 40% of Aveva it does not already own.
Schneider said this offer would value the whole of Aveva at around 9.48 billion pounds ($10.8 billion).
($1 = 0.8809 pounds)
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)