  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AVEVA Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:41 2022-11-25 am EST
3188.50 GBX   +0.17%
09:34aAveva : Amended Articles of Association
PU
09:10aTOP NEWS: Aveva shareholders back takeover by Schneider Electric
AN
09:02aAveva Group's Shareholders Green-Light Takeover by Schneider Electric
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Aveva shareholders back takeover by Schneider Electric

11/25/2022 | 09:10am EST
(Alliance News) - Aveva Group PLC on Friday said a majority of shareholders voted in favour of the takeover by French energy management company Schneider Electric SE.

Aveva is a Cambridge, England-based industrial software firm.

Of the shares voted at Aveva's general meeting, 86% voted for the takeover, while at the court meeting, 83% of scheme shares were cast in favour. The 59% of Aveva shares already held by Schneider were excluded from the vote. Among the minority shareholders, votes were cast representing 60% of these shares, or about 74 million shares.

The takeover is still subject to sanctioning by a court that is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023. Aveva expects the takeover to become effective in that quarter.

Earlier this month, Schneider increased its cash offer for the 41% of Aveva shares that it doesn't already own. Schneider is offering 3,225 pence in cash for each Aveva share, which values Aveva's equity at GBP9.86 billion and implies an enterprise value of GBP10.57 billion.

Aveva shares rose 0.2% to 3,188.00 pence each on Friday afternoon in London, while Schneider Electric shares were down 0.3% to EUR142.42 each in Paris.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 0.16% 3188 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -0.29% 142.34 Real-time Quote.-17.21%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 364 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
Net income 2023 49,9 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net Debt 2023 315 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2023 234x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 9 610 M 11 653 M 11 653 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,27x
EV / Sales 2024 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 29,4%
Managers and Directors
Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian DiBenedetto Chief Financial Officer
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Andrew McCloskey CTO, Executive VP-Research & Development
Rónán de Hooge Executive Vice President-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVEVA GROUP PLC-6.49%11 653
ADOBE INC.-40.79%156 104
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.84%45 986
AUTODESK, INC.-29.92%42 539
WORKDAY INC.-45.33%38 233
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-0.71%36 155