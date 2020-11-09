Change of tune: Japan music fans moving from CDs to streaming services

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese music enthusiasts, loyal
to CDs long after the rest of the world went online, have begun
reaching for the eject button and switching to streaming
services as artists cancel in-store events and fans stay home
because of the pandemic.
Despite a slow decline in sales in the past decade, CDs are
still the most popular music format in Japan, accounting for
around 70% of recorded music sales last year. In the U.S. and
European markets, CDs have long been relegated to the history
bin in favour of online downloads and recently, streaming.
Streaming services, which had accounted for less than 10% of
sales in Japan until a few years ago, grew to 15% last year and
will likely exceed 20% this year, said Jamie MacEwan, who covers
the Japanese media business for Enders Analysis.
The shift is closely watched by the global music industry
because Japan is the world's second-biggest music market after
the United States, worth nearly $3 billion annually.
"The crossover point where total digital revenues eclipse
physical production is now just a matter of time," MacEwan said.
Beyond hurting CD retailers like Tower Records, still a big
presence in Japan, the shift may also signal more growth for
streaming services such as Amazon, Spotify, which only entered
Japan four years ago, as well as smaller domestic rivals.
Tower Records Japan, which runs over 80 stores in the
country, would not release data but said it has suffered a
serious slump since the pandemic as consumers avoided going out
and artists cancelled new releases along with events to promote
them.
"It will take a long time for things to return to normal,"
said Tatsuro Yagawa, a spokesman for the stores which became
independent from the now-bankrupt U.S. chain after a 2002
management buyout. Still, he was optimistic about a return.
"Music fans here like buying CDs to show support for their
favourite artists. I don't think people will stop buying CDs."
NO HANDSHAKES
One major reason CDs have remained so popular in Japan has
been that record labels often bundle CD singles and albums with
perks for pop idol fans, including vouchers for priority concert
ticket purchases and invitations to handshake events.
Such events and concerts have mostly been cancelled or
scaled down in recent months because of the pandemic, with some
moving online.
Avex, Japan's biggest listed music label and
entertainment group, held its annual music festival online in
August for the first time.
Featuring acts including veteran singer Ayumi Hamasaki and
K-pop group Red Velvet, the event attracted 1.6 million views
including free and pay-per-view spots - a rare bit of cheer for
a business by plunging sales.
But Avex CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa, talking to investors on Friday
after the company reported losses for its fiscal first-half,
described the financial results of its foray into large-scale
online events as mixed.
On one hand, he said, Avex learned it could attract huge
audiences online, but tickets had to be priced much lower than
physical events - a predicament it will grapple with as it seeks
to livestream more events.
So far, CD sales have been buttressed by a lack of new hits
on streaming services as record companies sought to avoid
cannibalizing physical sales.
But this, too, is seen changing as CD sales decline and
record companies recognise money shifting to streaming. Recent
chart-hitting singles by singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu and
veteran boy-band Arashi are now available on Spotify.
"Domestic labels are likely to make more of their catalogues
available to stream closer to physical release, which will
accelerate the digital transition in the coming years," MacEwan
said.
But he also said that unlike in other markets where Spotify
and Apple Music are the main streaming services, local Japanese
streaming services such as LINE Music, Avex's own AWA and
RecoChoku may have an advantage by offering livestreaming and
other content aimed at J-pop fans.
"This will prevent the emergence of an Apple-Spotify duopoly
as seen elsewhere," MacEwan said.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)