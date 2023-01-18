AVI Global Trust : Statement by resigning auditor

Statement to AVI Global Trust plc (no. 00028203) on ceasing to hold office as auditors pursuant to section 519 of the Companies Act 2006

The reason connected with our ceasing to hold office is due to the proposed increase of our fees from levels charged in previous years not being acceptable to the company.

Yours faithfully,

KPMG LLP

Audit registration number: 9188307 Audit registration address:

15 Canada Square

Canary Wharf, London E14 5GL