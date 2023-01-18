Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AVI Global Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGT   GB00BLH3CY60

AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC

(AGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:19:51 2023-01-18 am EST
198.40 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

AVI Global Trust : Statement by resigning auditor

01/18/2023 | 10:00am EST
KPMG LLP

Tel +44 (0) 20 7311 1000

Audit

Fax +44 (0) 20 7311 3311

15 Canada Square

London E14 5GL

United Kingdom

Private & confidential AVI Global Trust plc Beaufort House,

51 New North Road

EXETER

EX4 4EP

Our ref

Contact

11 January 2023

Dear Sir/Madam,

AR-1439

John Waterson

John.Waterson@KPMG.co.uk

Statement to AVI Global Trust plc (no. 00028203) on ceasing to hold office as auditors pursuant to section 519 of the Companies Act 2006

The reason connected with our ceasing to hold office is due to the proposed increase of our fees from levels charged in previous years not being acceptable to the company.

Yours faithfully,

KPMG LLP

Audit registration number: 9188307 Audit registration address:

15 Canada Square

Canary Wharf, London E14 5GL

KPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

Registered in England No OC301540

Registered office: 15 Canada Square, London, E14 5GL For full details of our professional regulation please refer to 'Regulatory information' under 'About' at www.kpmg.com/uk

Reference - AR-1439

Document Classification - KPMG Highly Confidential

Disclaimer

AVI Global Trust plc published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 14:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 -97,6 M -120 M -120 M
Net income 2022 -111 M -136 M -136 M
Net Debt 2022 33,3 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,11x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 965 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
EV / Sales 2022 -9,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
AVI Global Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,98
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joseph Bauernfreund Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Graham John Kitchen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Treanor Head-Research
Calum Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC4.97%1 185
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC0.39%4 343
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP0.90%44