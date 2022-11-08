Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AVI Global Trust plc
  News
  Summary
    AGT   GB00BLH3CY60

AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC

(AGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:37 2022-11-08 am EST
188.12 GBX   -0.46%
02:55aAVI Global Trust Selects New Chair
MT
06/29Shareholder AVI Global Trust Questions Fujitec Board's Credibility Over Former President's Conduct
MT
06/23AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
IN BRIEF: AVI Global Trust appoints Graham Kitchen as chair

11/08/2022 | 04:50am EST
AVI Global Trust - Exeter, England-based investor in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities - Says Graham Kitchen, a non-executive director since January 2019, will become chair following the annual general meeting on December 20.

Graham succeeds Susan Noble, who will retire at the AGM.

Chair Susan Noble says: "Graham is an experienced fund manager and brings to the board exceptional expertise both in managing investments and teams of investment managers. He brings all the skills and rigour needed to continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Current stock price: 188.30 pence, down 0.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 14%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials ()
Sales 2021 310 M - -
Net income 2021 300 M - -
Net Debt 2021 65,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,56x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 925 M 1 060 M -
EV / Sales 2020 71,6x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Bauernfreund Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Susan Margaret Noble Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Treanor Head-Research
Calum Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC-12.66%1 060
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.61%3 886
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-38.28%45