IN BRIEF: AVI Global Trust appoints Graham Kitchen as chair

AVI Global Trust - Exeter, England-based investor in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities - Says Graham Kitchen, a non-executive director since January 2019, will become chair following the annual general meeting on December 20.

Graham succeeds Susan Noble, who will retire at the AGM.

Chair Susan Noble says: "Graham is an experienced fund manager and brings to the board exceptional expertise both in managing investments and teams of investment managers. He brings all the skills and rigour needed to continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Current stock price: 188.30 pence, down 0.4% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 14%

