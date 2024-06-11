Introduction

The Board of Asset Value Investors ("AVI") reviews the products managed by AVI annually. Ongoing

oversight of the products managed by AVI is an important part of the governance of the company.

We assess the value delivered by the products managed by AVI using five standardised criteria which are outlined in detail below. The individual product pages are summaries of the conclusions reached when applying the five criteria defined in this document. The objective of the assessment is to determine if value is being offered to investors. The result of the assessments is then used to take action should it be required to ensure the product offers investors value against the prescribed criteria.

The report states the methodology and data that is used for each of the five criteria. We have avoided the use of jargon and described each criteria in understandable descriptive language. Each product report is laid out in a clear format with the use of charts and graphs, when applicable, to aid in understanding how the conclusion is reached for each criteria.

In preparing this year's assessment, we have sourced data from Morningstar to ensure that cost comparisons against competitor trusts are appropriate and impartial. Comparison data reflects the official Morningstar Global

peer group i.e. competitor trusts that are broadly similar in terms of investment objective and approach.

Assessment of Value Report 2023

Distributed by: Asset Value Investors