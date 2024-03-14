Dear Shareholders, I am pleased to advise that the fifth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of the AIC, 9th Floor, 24 Chiswell Street, London, EC1Y 4YY on Wednesday, 1 May 2024 at 11.30 a.m. The formal Notice of the AGM, which follows this letter, sets out the business to be considered at the meeting. Business of the meeting Shareholders are being asked to vote on 14 resolutions, as explained below. Resolutions 1 to 10 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 to 14 will be proposed as special resolutions. Resolution 1 - Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2023 The Directors are required to present to the meeting the Company's Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Auditor's Report and the audited Financial Statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report and Financial Statements"). These are contained in the Annual Report of the Company for such period. Resolution 2 - Final dividend The final ordinary dividend for the period ended 31 December 2023, as recommended by the Directors, is 0.85 pence per Share. If approved by Shareholders at the forthcoming AGM, this final dividend will be paid on 24 May 2024 to Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 April 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 25 April 2024. Resolutions 3, 4, 5 and 6 - Re-election of Directors Resolution 3 relates to the re-election of Norman Crighton, who has been the Chairman of the Board since his appointment in July 2018. Norman has a wealth of experience in closed-ended funds. Resolution 4 relates to the re-election of Yoshi Nishio, who was appointed to the Board in July 2018. Yoshi brings a thorough knowledge of the Japanese equities market and Japanese business culture to the Board. Resolution 5 relates to the re-election of Margaret Stephens, who was appointed to the Board in September 2018. Margaret is a former KPMG partner with an advisory background in international investment, asset management and international taxation. Resolution 6 relates to the re-election of Katya Thomson, who was appointed to the Board in September 2018. Katya has substantial experience in corporate finance and is a Chartered Accountant. Further Biographical details for all Directors can be found on page 38 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements. As detailed in the Corporate Governance Statement in the Annual Report and in accordance with the AIC Code, all Directors will stand for re-election at the 2024 AGM. The contribution and performance of the Directors seeking re-election was reviewed by the Nomination Committee at its meeting in March 2024. It was concluded that each individual Director's performance was effective, that each Director demonstrated commitment to their role and that the Board has a good balance of skills and experience. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends the continuing appointment of each Director to the Board. Resolutions 7 and 8 - Reappointment of auditor and to authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Company's auditor Auditors must be appointed at each general meeting at which the Annual Report and Financial Statements are presented to Shareholders. An assessment of the independence and objectivity of BDO LLP has been undertaken by the Audit Committee; it has recommended to the Board that a resolution for the re-appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's Auditor be put to Shareholders at the forthcoming AGM. Further details about the performance of the Auditor can be found on page 51 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements. Resolution 8, if passed, would authorise the Directors to determine the level of the Auditor's remuneration.

Resolution 9 - Directors' Remuneration Report The Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December 2023 is set out on pages 46 to 48 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements. In accordance with Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), this vote to approve the Remuneration Report is advisory and the Directors' entitlement to receive remuneration is not conditional upon it. The resolution and vote are a means of providing Shareholder feedback to the Board. Resolution 10 - Authority to allot shares The Directors seek to renew the general and unconditional authority to allot up to 28,167,340 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 20 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Share capital as at 13 March 2024. The Directors will only exercise this authority if they consider it to be in the best interests of the Company generally. The authority would expire 15 months after the date of passing of the resolution or, if earlier, at the next AGM of the Company. As at 13 March 2024, 400,000 Shares were held in Treasury, representing 0.28% of the issued Ordinary Share capital (excluding treasury shares). Resolutions 11 and 12 - Authority to issue shares outside of pre-emption rights Subject to the passing of resolution 10, resolutions 11 and 12 will allow the Company to issue, in aggregate, up to 20 per cent. of the number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 13 March 2024 other than on a pre-emptive basis, and to sell Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The Directors believe that the passing of both resolution 11 and resolution 12 is in the interests of Shareholders, given that the authority is intended to be used to fund future acquisitions of investments in line with the Company's investment policy, thereby mitigating the potential dilution of investment returns for existing Shareholders. Furthermore, new Ordinary Shares issued under this authority will only be issued at a minimum price equal to the relevant prevailing net asset value per share plus a premium to cover any expenses of the relevant issue and therefore should not be dilutive to the net asset value ("NAV") per existing share. If resolution 11 is passed but resolution 12 is not passed, Shareholders will only be granting Directors the authority to allot up 10 per cent. of the existing issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company. This authority would be in line with the threshold for share issues on an unrestricted basis, set by the Pre-Emption Group in its 2022 Guidelines. For details of Shares issued during the period, please refer to page 39 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements. Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases of the Company's own shares At the Annual General Meeting held on 2 May 2023, the Company was granted authority to purchase up to 14.99 per cent. of the Company's Ordinary Shares in issue. As at 13 March 2024, 400,000 Shares have been bought back under this authority. Resolution 13, which will be proposed as a special resolution, seeks to renew the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 May 2023 and gives the Company authority to buy back its own Shares in the market. The authority limits the number of Ordinary Shares that could be purchased to a maximum of 21,111,421 (representing 14.99 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company as at the close of business on 13 March 2024). The resolution sets out the minimum and maximum prices. This authority will expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. Whilst the Directors have no present intention of using this authority, the Directors would use this authority in order to address any imbalance between the supply and demand for the Ordinary Shares and to manage any discount to NAV at which the Ordinary Shares might trade in future.