Official AVI JAPAN OPPORTUNITY TRUST PLC press release
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust : Summary Votes 2023
December 20, 2023 at 08:28 am EST
SUMMARY OF PROXY VOTES 2023 AGM
Resolution
Resolution Name
Number of
% of Votes
Number of
% of Votes
Number of
% of Votes
Number of Votes For &
% of Votes For
Total Votes Cast
Number
Votes For
For
Votes Against
Against
Votes
Discretionary
Discretionary
& Discretionary
(Including Withheld)
Discretionary
01
Report & Accounts
130,118,957
99.85%
48,981
0.04%
142,572
0.11%
130,261,529
99.96%
130,542,095
02
Final Dividend
130,161,272
99.80%
11,275
0.01%
245,137
0.19%
130,406,409
99.99%
130,542,095
03
Special Dividend
129,971,669
99.67%
183,139
0.14%
245,137
0.19%
130,216,806
99.86%
130,542,095
04
Anja Balfour
127,229,458
97.71%
2,735,522
2.10%
246,050
0.19%
127,475,508
97.90%
130,542,095
05
Neil Galloway
127,206,609
97.69%
2,758,371
2.12%
246,050
0.19%
127,452,659
97.88%
130,542,095
06
June Jessop
129,599,191
99.54%
360,188
0.28%
245,137
0.19%
129,844,328
99.72%
130,542,095
07
Graham Kitchen
127,218,469
97.70%
2,746,511
2.11%
246,050
0.19%
127,464,519
97.89%
130,542,095
08
Calum Thomson
123,512,294
94.86%
6,452,685
4.96%
246,050
0.19%
123,758,344
95.04%
130,542,094
09
Reappoint auditors
129,892,042
99.65%
141,237
0.11%
308,702
0.24%
130,200,744
99.89%
130,536,095
10
Auditors remuneration
129,981,520
99.73%
109,518
0.08%
239,137
0.18%
130,220,657
99.92%
130,536,095
11
Remuneration report
129,460,296
99.49%
377,079
0.29%
285,745
0.22%
129,746,041
99.71%
130,542,095
12
Allot Shares
129,775,624
99.55%
347,495
0.27%
245,137
0.19%
130,020,761
99.73%
130,542,095
13
Pre-emption rights
129,245,819
99.24%
739,750
0.57%
246,732
0.19%
129,492,551
99.43%
130,542,095
14
Purchase own shares
127,518,469
97.83%
2,577,564
1.98%
245,137
0.19%
127,763,606
98.02%
130,542,095
15
Short notice GMs
129,324,055
99.17%
839,657
0.64%
247,917
0.19%
129,571,972
99.36%
130,542,095
PERCENTAGES OF VOTES CAST FOR, AGAINST & DISCRETIONARY HAVE BEEN CALCULATED EXCLUDING THE WITHHELD VOTES.
PERCENTAGES ARE ROUNDED TO 2 DECIMAL PLACES.
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 13:27:12 UTC.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index, through the active management of a focused portfolio of equity investments listed or quoted in Japan. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of equities listed or quoted in Japan which are considered by the investment manager to be undervalued and where cash, listed securities and/or realizable assets make up a significant proportion of the market capitalization. It invests in a focused portfolio of small and mid-cap listed companies in Japan that have a large portion of their market capitalization in cash or realizable assets. It invests in companies listed in Japan on recognized exchanges. The Company invests in various sectors, such as materials, capital goods, and others. Asset Value Investors Limited is the Company's investment manager and alternative investment fund manager.