SUMMARY OF PROXY VOTES 2023 AGM

Resolution

Resolution Name

Number of

% of Votes

Number of

% of Votes

Number of

% of Votes

Number of Votes For &

% of Votes For

Total Votes Cast

Number

Votes For

For

Votes Against

Against

Votes

Discretionary

Discretionary

& Discretionary

(Including Withheld)

Discretionary

01

Report & Accounts

130,118,957

99.85%

48,981

0.04%

142,572

0.11%

130,261,529

99.96%

130,542,095

02

Final Dividend

130,161,272

99.80%

11,275

0.01%

245,137

0.19%

130,406,409

99.99%

130,542,095

03

Special Dividend

129,971,669

99.67%

183,139

0.14%

245,137

0.19%

130,216,806

99.86%

130,542,095

04

Anja Balfour

127,229,458

97.71%

2,735,522

2.10%

246,050

0.19%

127,475,508

97.90%

130,542,095

05

Neil Galloway

127,206,609

97.69%

2,758,371

2.12%

246,050

0.19%

127,452,659

97.88%

130,542,095

06

June Jessop

129,599,191

99.54%

360,188

0.28%

245,137

0.19%

129,844,328

99.72%

130,542,095

07

Graham Kitchen

127,218,469

97.70%

2,746,511

2.11%

246,050

0.19%

127,464,519

97.89%

130,542,095

08

Calum Thomson

123,512,294

94.86%

6,452,685

4.96%

246,050

0.19%

123,758,344

95.04%

130,542,094

09

Reappoint auditors

129,892,042

99.65%

141,237

0.11%

308,702

0.24%

130,200,744

99.89%

130,536,095

10

Auditors remuneration

129,981,520

99.73%

109,518

0.08%

239,137

0.18%

130,220,657

99.92%

130,536,095

11

Remuneration report

129,460,296

99.49%

377,079

0.29%

285,745

0.22%

129,746,041

99.71%

130,542,095

12

Allot Shares

129,775,624

99.55%

347,495

0.27%

245,137

0.19%

130,020,761

99.73%

130,542,095

13

Pre-emption rights

129,245,819

99.24%

739,750

0.57%

246,732

0.19%

129,492,551

99.43%

130,542,095

14

Purchase own shares

127,518,469

97.83%

2,577,564

1.98%

245,137

0.19%

127,763,606

98.02%

130,542,095

15

Short notice GMs

129,324,055

99.17%

839,657

0.64%

247,917

0.19%

129,571,972

99.36%

130,542,095

PERCENTAGES OF VOTES CAST FOR, AGAINST & DISCRETIONARY HAVE BEEN CALCULATED EXCLUDING THE WITHHELD VOTES.

PERCENTAGES ARE ROUNDED TO 2 DECIMAL PLACES.

