AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index, through the active management of a focused portfolio of equity investments listed or quoted in Japan. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of equities listed or quoted in Japan which are considered by the investment manager to be undervalued and where cash, listed securities and/or realizable assets make up a significant proportion of the market capitalization. It invests in a focused portfolio of small and mid-cap listed companies in Japan that have a large portion of their market capitalization in cash or realizable assets. It invests in companies listed in Japan on recognized exchanges. The Company invests in various sectors, such as materials, capital goods, and others. Asset Value Investors Limited is the Company's investment manager and alternative investment fund manager.