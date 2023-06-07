AVI Japan Opportunity Trust investment manager buys shares

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC - London-based investment company focused on over-capitalised small-cap Japanese equities - Tom Treanor, the company's investment manager, and people closely associated with Treanor, buy 46,138 shares on Wednesday for a total of GBP58,148.

Current stock price: 125.68 pence, down 0.5% on Wednesday afternoon in London.

12-month change: up 10%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

