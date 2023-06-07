Advanced search
    AJOT   GB00BD6H5D36

AVI JAPAN OPPORTUNITY TRUST PLC

(AJOT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:59:53 2023-06-07 am EDT
125.68 GBX   -0.45%
11:04aAVI Japan Opportunity Trust investment manager buys shares
AN
05/02AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc Approves Final Ordinary Dividend
CI
03/30TRADING UPDATE: Aquis Exchange profit jumps, TomCo obtains funding
AN
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust investment manager buys shares

06/07/2023 | 11:04am EDT
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC - London-based investment company focused on over-capitalised small-cap Japanese equities - Tom Treanor, the company's investment manager, and people closely associated with Treanor, buy 46,138 shares on Wednesday for a total of GBP58,148.

Current stock price: 125.68 pence, down 0.5% on Wednesday afternoon in London.

12-month change: up 10%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVI JAPAN OPPORTUNITY TRUST PLC -0.45% 125.68 Delayed Quote.12.47%
NIKKEI 225 -1.82% 31913.74 Real-time Quote.24.57%
TOPIX INDEX -1.34% 2206.3 Delayed Quote.18.21%
Managers and Directors
Norman Crighton Chairman
Ekaterina Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoshi Nishio Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Stephens Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph Bauernfreund Manager
