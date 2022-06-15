AVI : Acceptance Of Share Appreciation Rights By Avi Directors And Directors Of Major Subsidiaries

Acceptance Of Share Appreciation Rights By Avi Directors And Directors Of Major Subsidiaries
AVI Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration Number 1944/017201/06
Share Code: AVI
ISIN: ZAE000049433
("AVI")
ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS ("SARs") BY AVI DIRECTORS AND
DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 - 3.74 of the Listings Requirements
of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:
Director : Simon Crutchley
Company : AVI
Date of transaction : 15 June 2022
Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised
AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted : 450 295
SARs allocation price : R69.23
Total value of transaction : R31 173 922.85
Vesting period : 3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest : Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market : Off-market
Clearance obtained : Yes
Director : Michael Koursaris
Company : AVI
Date of transaction : 15 June 2022
Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised
AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted : 148 281
SARs allocation price : R69.23
Total value of transaction : R10 265 493.63
Vesting period : 3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest : Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market : Off-market
Clearance obtained : Yes
Director : Roelf van der Laan
Company : National Brands Limited
Date of transaction : 15 June 2022
Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI
Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted : 44 560
SARs allocation price : R69.23
Total value of transaction : R3 084 888.80
Vesting period : 3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest : Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market : Off-market
Clearance obtained : Yes
Director : Harsha Govind
Company : Irvin & Johnson Holding Company
(Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 15 June 2022
Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI
Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted : 27 084
SARs allocation price : R69.23
Total value of transaction : R1 875 025.32
Vesting period : 3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest : Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market : Off-market
Clearance obtained : Yes
Illovo
15 June 2022
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
