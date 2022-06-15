AVI : Acceptance Of Share Appreciation Rights By Avi Directors And Directors Of Major Subsidiaries

Acceptance Of Share Appreciation Rights By Avi Directors And Directors Of Major Subsidiaries AVI Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration Number 1944/017201/06 Share Code: AVI ISIN: ZAE000049433 ("AVI") ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS ("SARs") BY AVI DIRECTORS AND DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 - 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed: Director : Simon Crutchley Company : AVI Date of transaction : 15 June 2022 Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of SARs granted : 450 295 SARs allocation price : R69.23 Total value of transaction : R31 173 922.85 Vesting period : 3 years Nature and extent of Director's interest : Direct beneficial On-market or off-market : Off-market Clearance obtained : Yes Director : Michael Koursaris Company : AVI Date of transaction : 15 June 2022 Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of SARs granted : 148 281 SARs allocation price : R69.23 Total value of transaction : R10 265 493.63 Vesting period : 3 years Nature and extent of Director's interest : Direct beneficial On-market or off-market : Off-market Clearance obtained : Yes Director : Roelf van der Laan Company : National Brands Limited Date of transaction : 15 June 2022 Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of SARs granted : 44 560 SARs allocation price : R69.23 Total value of transaction : R3 084 888.80 Vesting period : 3 years Nature and extent of Director's interest : Direct beneficial On-market or off-market : Off-market Clearance obtained : Yes Director : Harsha Govind Company : Irvin & Johnson Holding Company (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 15 June 2022 Nature of transaction : Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme Class of securities : SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of SARs granted : 27 084 SARs allocation price : R69.23 Total value of transaction : R1 875 025.32 Vesting period : 3 years Nature and extent of Director's interest : Direct beneficial On-market or off-market : Off-market Clearance obtained : Yes Illovo 15 June 2022 Sponsor The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Date: 15-06-2022 03:36:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.