    AVI   ZAE000049433

AVI LIMITED

(AVI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
64.21 ZAR   +0.25%
AVI : Acceptance Of Share Appreciation Rights By Avi Directors And Directors Of Major Subsidiaries

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
Acceptance Of Share Appreciation Rights By Avi Directors And Directors Of Major Subsidiaries

AVI Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration Number 1944/017201/06
Share Code: AVI
ISIN: ZAE000049433
("AVI")

ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS ("SARs") BY AVI DIRECTORS AND
DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 - 3.74 of the Listings Requirements
of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:

Director                     :   Simon Crutchley
Company                      :   AVI
Date of transaction          :   15 June 2022
Nature of transaction        :   Acceptance of SARs in the Revised
                                 AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities          :   SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted       :   450 295
SARs allocation price        :   R69.23
Total value of transaction   :   R31 173 922.85
Vesting period               :   3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest          :   Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market      :   Off-market
Clearance obtained           :   Yes


Director                     :   Michael Koursaris
Company                      :   AVI
Date of transaction          :   15 June 2022
Nature of transaction        :   Acceptance of SARs in the Revised
                                 AVI Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities          :   SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted       :   148 281
SARs allocation price        :   R69.23
Total value of transaction   :   R10 265 493.63
Vesting period               :   3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest          :   Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market      :   Off-market
Clearance obtained           :   Yes
Director                     :   Roelf van der Laan
Company                      :   National Brands Limited
Date of transaction          :   15 June 2022
Nature of transaction        :   Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI
                                 Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities          :   SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted       :   44 560
SARs allocation price        :   R69.23
Total value of transaction   :   R3 084 888.80
Vesting period               :   3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest          :   Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market      :   Off-market
Clearance obtained           :   Yes

Director                     :   Harsha Govind
Company                      :   Irvin & Johnson Holding Company
                                 (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction          :   15 June 2022
Nature of transaction        :   Acceptance of SARs in the Revised AVI
                                 Executive Share Incentive Scheme
Class of securities          :   SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of SARs granted       :   27 084
SARs allocation price        :   R69.23
Total value of transaction   :   R1 875 025.32
Vesting period               :   3 years
Nature and extent of
Director's interest          :   Direct beneficial
On-market or off-market      :   Off-market
Clearance obtained           :   Yes


Illovo
15 June 2022

Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Date: 15-06-2022 03:36:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

AVI Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
