    AVI   ZAE000049433

AVI LIMITED

(AVI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
72.17 ZAR   +0.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVI : Change in beneficial interest

08/19/2022 | 11:04am EDT
AVI Limited

Registration Number 1944/017201/06 Share Code: AVI

ISIN: ZAE000049433 ("AVI" or "Company")

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF AVI IN TERMS OF SECTION 122(3)OF THE COMPANIES ACT, No 71 of 2008 ("COMPANIES ACT") AND PARAGRAPH 3.83(B) OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders of AVI are hereby advised that Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited has formally notified the Company that it has increased its beneficial interest in the securities of the Company to 20.07% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)of the Companies Act, AVI has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Illovo

Sandton

19 August 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

AVI Limited published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 664 M 814 M 814 M
Net income 2022 1 699 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 1 216 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 23 785 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Simon L. Crutchley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin Robert Tipper Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Hersov Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael J. Bosman Independent Non-Executive Director
Abram Makwadi Thebyane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVI LIMITED-2.34%1 417
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.65%337 148
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.15%89 841
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY29.63%49 116
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.22%47 279
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.57%46 885