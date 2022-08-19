AVI : Change in beneficial interest

AVI Limited

Registration Number 1944/017201/06 Share Code: AVI

ISIN: ZAE000049433 ("AVI" or "Company")

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF AVI IN TERMS OF SECTION 122(3)OF THE COMPANIES ACT, No 71 of 2008 ("COMPANIES ACT") AND PARAGRAPH 3.83(B) OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders of AVI are hereby advised that Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited has formally notified the Company that it has increased its beneficial interest in the securities of the Company to 20.07% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)of the Companies Act, AVI has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Illovo

Sandton

19 August 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited