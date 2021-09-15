AVIANCA S A : RELEVANT INFORMATION (Form 6-K)

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Bogotá D.C., September 15, 2021. Avianca Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS: AVHOQ, BVC: PFAVH) (' Avianca ' or the ' Company ') informs that, in accordance with the Company's disclosures to the market on the dates set forth in Table A (below), in the context of the Company's Chapter 11 proceedings, the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the ' Bankruptcy Court ') has, among other matters: (i) approved the disclosure statement (the ' Disclosure Statement ') for the proposed plan of reorganization (the ' Plan ') for the Company or any of its affiliated debtors in the Chapter 11 proceedings (the ' Debtors '), (ii) authorized Avianca to distribute the Disclosure Statement and to solicit votes on the Plan from certain classes of creditors, and (iii) approved the Company's entry into and performance under, the Equity Conversion and Commitment Agreement (the ' ECCA '), dated September 1, 2021, by and among the Company, certain of its subsidiaries, and each of Avianca's 'Tranche B' Lenders under the Company's outstanding DIP Credit Agreement.

Based on the above, the Company reiterates, once again, that in case the creditors approve the Plan and the Bankruptcy Court thereafter confirms the Plan on terms consistent with the ECCA, the Company's current shareholders (including ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders) will not receive any distribution. As a result of the foregoing, under the Plan, the value of the outstanding shares of the Company is expected to be reduced to zero, due to the decrease in equity of the Company attributable to the Debtors' liabilities to third parties and creditors, as well as the capital injection by new investors as contemplated by the Plan and the ECCA.

Avianca also reiterates, once again, that it is not aware of any other facts or material information (other than those previously disclosed to the market pursuant to the applicable information mechanisms) which may be the cause of any variation or volatility in the price of the Company's shares.

The Company reminds the market that the Bankruptcy Court has set a hearing to consider approval of the Plan for October 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Bankruptcy Court has also set October 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) as the deadline to submit votes in respect of the Plan and October 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) as the deadline to object to the Plan.

