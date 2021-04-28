AVIANCA S A : 2020

2020 Annual Report - Avianca Holdings S.A.

2020 has undoubtedly been "A Tale of Two Cities" for almost all of us, it certainly was for the aviation industry and Avianca. After ending 2019 on a high, having successfully concluded our restructuring, celebrating our 100-years anniversary, we were all full of energy to make 2020 our best year ever. And, in fact, the first months of 2020 were very positive; we continued executing on the Avianca 2021 transformation plan, making solid progress in achieving the operational, people and financial goals. And that was precisely the moment when COVID-19 spread from one country to the next.

As governments shut down our markets one by one, we were forced to ground our passenger operations, but we did not stand idly by. We operated more than 500 humanitarian flights and brought home around 53,000 people. And, thanks to the agility of our cargo team, we expanded our horizons to destinations we had never been before such as Shanghai, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam and Atlanta, and operated new routes such as Bogota-Toronto and Bogota-Houston, using not only our cargo fleet but also some Boeing 787 passenger aircraft, which were specially outfitted for these missions.

Also, we worked on how our aircraft, passengers and crews could safely return to the skies. We immediately reinforced our security protocols, adapting them to the new reality in order to guarantee a safe restart of operations, and we achieved certification for these protocols by the authorities and official bodies in our main markets, with 100% ratings. We also launched our Avianca BioCare program, which has become one of the most valued attributes by our customers and implemented protection policies that allow them to have some certainty and flexibility to make changes in their itineraries without penalties. We also strengthened our information channels and self-management tools to facilitate the service.

In May, we announced that we would enter into a voluntary reorganization process under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in order to maintain and protect the airline's operations with three main objectives: preserve operations, protect as many jobs as possible, and restructure the company's balance sheet and liabilities. Thanks to the relentless work of our Finance team, we were able to count on the support of close to 100 investors and obtained the court approval of our Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing structure for a total of USD $2 billion.