AVIANCA S A : 2020
2020 Annual Report - Avianca Holdings S.A.
2020 has undoubtedly been "A Tale of Two Cities" for almost all of us, it certainly was for the aviation industry and Avianca. After ending 2019 on a high, having successfully concluded our restructuring, celebrating our 100-years anniversary, we were all full of energy to make 2020 our best year ever. And, in fact, the first months of 2020 were very positive; we continued executing on the Avianca 2021 transformation plan, making solid progress in achieving the operational, people and financial goals. And that was precisely the moment when COVID-19 spread from one country to the next.
As governments shut down our markets one by one, we were forced to ground our passenger operations, but we did not stand idly by. We operated more than 500 humanitarian flights and brought home around 53,000 people. And, thanks to the agility of our cargo team, we expanded our horizons to destinations we had never been before such as Shanghai, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam and Atlanta, and operated new routes such as Bogota-Toronto and Bogota-Houston, using not only our cargo fleet but also some Boeing 787 passenger aircraft, which were specially outfitted for these missions.
Also, we worked on how our aircraft, passengers and crews could safely return to the skies. We immediately reinforced our security protocols, adapting them to the new reality in order to guarantee a safe restart of operations, and we achieved certification for these protocols by the authorities and official bodies in our main markets, with 100% ratings. We also launched our Avianca BioCare program, which has become one of the most valued attributes by our customers and implemented protection policies that allow them to have some certainty and flexibility to make changes in their itineraries without penalties. We also strengthened our information channels and self-management tools to facilitate the service.
In May, we announced that we would enter into a voluntary reorganization process under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in order to maintain and protect the airline's operations with three main objectives: preserve operations, protect as many jobs as possible, and restructure the company's balance sheet and liabilities. Thanks to the relentless work of our Finance team, we were able to count on the support of close to 100 investors and obtained the court approval of our Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing structure for a total of USD $2 billion.
On the human talent front, we successfully closed historic labor agreements with the pilots and crew members' unions; in the case of the Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (ACDAC) a deal was reached for the first time in 11 years, and with the Colombian Association of Flight Attendants (ACAV), for the first time in 15 years. But not only with them; we also signed important long-term agreements with the Avianca Pilots Association -ADPA, the Avianca Aviators Organization -ODEAA-, and pilots who do not belong to any association also voluntarily adhering to it. All of them, fully committed to face the challenges of COVID-19 as one team.
In terms of sustainability, we were included well into the top 10 of most sustainable airlines in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fourth consecutive year. And in our environmental management, we were able to offset 200,000 tons of CO2, through the purchase of carbon credits, which is equivalent to 64.17% of the emissions generated by domestic operations in Colombia and 10.1% of those generated by the Holding company. The remaining percentage of emissions was subject to different economic measures. In such regard and within our sustainable management's framework, I reiterate our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact in its 4 principal areas: Human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.
Having been in business for more than 100 years makes us an example of resilience. What we learned last year is that we are capable of much more than we had imagined. We now look to the future with optimism, with an even stronger relationship with our partners and employees and with the assurance that -as a team- we will give our all to move forward. Our commitment now is to reinvent ourselves to be more competitive, cost efficient and to keep connecting the Americas.
Anko van der Werff Presidente Avianca
About us
Chapter 11
Our fleet
Connecting Latin
America with the world
When Avianca flies, so does Latin America
Our customers, the top priority
Operation management: risk and safety
Driving digital transformation
Table of contents
01
Ensuring company's sustainability
through value creation
02
The essence of our actions:
ethics and integrity
03
Comprehensive development
of our employees
04
Meaningful engagement
with our stakeholders
05
About this Annual Report
06
GRI Table
Avianca Holdings Annual
07
Corporate Governance
Report 2020
Avianca Holdings' Financial
08
Statements
01 About us
GRI 102-5;
Avianca Holdings S.A. is a private stock
company (anonymous company), incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama. It is listed in the security market of Colombia and up to June 2020, it was listed in the security market of the United States and is subject to control by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, pursuant to the terms of Law 964/2005, and subject to the 1933 Securities Act and its amendments, the 1934 Securities Exchange Act and its amendments, as well as to control by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and to applicable provisions of the 2002 Sarbanes- Oxley Act and the rules of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
GRI 102-1;102-2
We are a Holding Company that incorporates service companies and airlines, with investments mainly in passenger airlines, cargo airlines, a loyalty program and other activities related to tourism, engineering, maintenance and specialized maintenance services.
We are the only airline to have flown uninterrupted for more than 100 years, connecting the greatness of Latin America with the world. Our strong presence in the Andean and Central American regions enables us to consolidate regional passenger traffic at our Hubs and offer connectivity to international destinations, making us a leader in terms of passenger transport from our domestic markets to North and South America.
We operate an extensive route network from our two (2) Hubs in Colombia, and El Salvador (plus strong focus markets of Costa Rica and Ecuador). We offer passenger services to 65 destinations in 22 countries. Our code-sharing partnerships, along with our Star Alliance membership, provide our customers access to a global network of 1,317 destinations in 195 countries.
We connect the world with Latin America, always striving to do more
With the best people and the best technology for an exceptional experience, we will be the preferred Latin American airline in the word
