Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Avianca Holdings SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVIANCA S A : 2020

04/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 Annual Report - Avianca Holdings S.A.

2020 has undoubtedly been "A Tale of Two Cities" for almost all of us, it certainly was for the aviation industry and Avianca. After ending 2019 on a high, having successfully concluded our restructuring, celebrating our 100-years anniversary, we were all full of energy to make 2020 our best year ever. And, in fact, the first months of 2020 were very positive; we continued executing on the Avianca 2021 transformation plan, making solid progress in achieving the operational, people and financial goals. And that was precisely the moment when COVID-19 spread from one country to the next.

As governments shut down our markets one by one, we were forced to ground our passenger operations, but we did not stand idly by. We operated more than 500 humanitarian flights and brought home around 53,000 people. And, thanks to the agility of our cargo team, we expanded our horizons to destinations we had never been before such as Shanghai, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam and Atlanta, and operated new routes such as Bogota-Toronto and Bogota-Houston, using not only our cargo fleet but also some Boeing 787 passenger aircraft, which were specially outfitted for these missions.

Also, we worked on how our aircraft, passengers and crews could safely return to the skies. We immediately reinforced our security protocols, adapting them to the new reality in order to guarantee a safe restart of operations, and we achieved certification for these protocols by the authorities and official bodies in our main markets, with 100% ratings. We also launched our Avianca BioCare program, which has become one of the most valued attributes by our customers and implemented protection policies that allow them to have some certainty and flexibility to make changes in their itineraries without penalties. We also strengthened our information channels and self-management tools to facilitate the service.

In May, we announced that we would enter into a voluntary reorganization process under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in order to maintain and protect the airline's operations with three main objectives: preserve operations, protect as many jobs as possible, and restructure the company's balance sheet and liabilities. Thanks to the relentless work of our Finance team, we were able to count on the support of close to 100 investors and obtained the court approval of our Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing structure for a total of USD $2 billion.

On the human talent front, we successfully closed historic labor agreements with the pilots and crew members' unions; in the case of the Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (ACDAC) a deal was reached for the first time in 11 years, and with the Colombian Association of Flight Attendants (ACAV), for the first time in 15 years. But not only with them; we also signed important long-term agreements with the Avianca Pilots Association -ADPA, the Avianca Aviators Organization -ODEAA-, and pilots who do not belong to any association also voluntarily adhering to it. All of them, fully committed to face the challenges of COVID-19 as one team.

In terms of sustainability, we were included well into the top 10 of most sustainable airlines in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fourth consecutive year. And in our environmental management, we were able to offset 200,000 tons of CO2, through the purchase of carbon credits, which is equivalent to 64.17% of the emissions generated by domestic operations in Colombia and 10.1% of those generated by the Holding company. The remaining percentage of emissions was subject to different economic measures. In such regard and within our sustainable management's framework, I reiterate our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact in its 4 principal areas: Human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Having been in business for more than 100 years makes us an example of resilience. What we learned last year is that we are capable of much more than we had imagined. We now look to the future with optimism, with an even stronger relationship with our partners and employees and with the assurance that -as a team- we will give our all to move forward. Our commitment now is to reinvent ourselves to be more competitive, cost efficient and to keep connecting the Americas.

Anko van der Werff Presidente Avianca

2020 Annual Report - Avianca Holdings S.A.

About us

Chapter 11

Our fleet

Connecting Latin

America with the world

When Avianca flies, so does Latin America

Our customers, the top priority

Operation management: risk and safety

Driving digital transformation

Table of contents

01

Ensuring company's sustainability

through value creation

02

The essence of our actions:

ethics and integrity

03

Comprehensive development

of our employees

04

Meaningful engagement

with our stakeholders

05

About this Annual Report

06

GRI Table

Avianca Holdings Annual

07

Corporate Governance

Report 2020

Avianca Holdings' Financial

08

Statements

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

2020 Annual Report - Avianca Holdings S.A.

01 About us

4

2020 Annual Report - Avianca Holdings S.A.

GRI 102-5;

Avianca Holdings S.A. is a private stock

company (anonymous company), incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama. It is listed in the security market of Colombia and up to June 2020, it was listed in the security market of the United States and is subject to control by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, pursuant to the terms of Law 964/2005, and subject to the 1933 Securities Act and its amendments, the 1934 Securities Exchange Act and its amendments, as well as to control by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and to applicable provisions of the 2002 Sarbanes- Oxley Act and the rules of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

GRI 102-1;102-2

We are a Holding Company that incorporates service companies and airlines, with investments mainly in passenger airlines, cargo airlines, a loyalty program and other activities related to tourism, engineering, maintenance and specialized maintenance services.

We are the only airline to have flown uninterrupted for more than 100 years, connecting the greatness of Latin America with the world. Our strong presence in the Andean and Central American regions enables us to consolidate regional passenger traffic at our Hubs and offer connectivity to international destinations, making us a leader in terms of passenger transport from our domestic markets to North and South America.

We operate an extensive route network from our two (2) Hubs in Colombia, and El Salvador (plus strong focus markets of Costa Rica and Ecuador). We offer passenger services to 65 destinations in 22 countries. Our code-sharing partnerships, along with our Star Alliance membership, provide our customers access to a global network of 1,317 destinations in 195 countries.

Mission

We connect the world with Latin America, always striving to do more

Vision

With the best people and the best technology for an exceptional experience, we will be the preferred Latin American airline in the word

5

Disclaimer

Avianca Holdings SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA
01:01pAVIANCA S A  : 2020
PU
09:06aAVIANCA S A  : Appoints Adrian Neuhauser as President and Chief Executive Office..
PU
03/05AVIANCA S A  : General Shareholders Meeting Summit
PU
01/27AVIANCA S A  : Audit Committee Charter ()
PU
01/25AVIANCA S A  : Human Resources and Compensation Committee Charter
PU
01/25AVIANCA S A  : Corporate Governance Committee Charter ()
PU
01/07AVIANCA S A  : UK Tax Strategy ()
PU
2020AVIANCA S A  : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
2020AVIANCA S A  : Bankruptcy Court Reiterates Tempnology - Rejected Contracts Do No..
AQ
2020AVIANCA  : Actualización Proceso de Reorganización y Financiamiento de Avianca H..
PU
More news
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anko van der Werff President & Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Neuhauser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto José Kriete Ávila Chairman
Michael Ruplitsch Chief Information Officer
Frederico Pedreria Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA0
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.15.25%29 539
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.94%22 575
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.65%17 305
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.10%16 978
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.27.19%14 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ